OK, I’m not going to write about July 4. Back home I skipped Canada Day on July 1. So why not do the same for America? I would rather talk about disease….

COVID

Early on, I doubted the origin stories for Covid, noting at the time that there was some evidence that the virus appeared in the West before it appeared in China. And there were doubts about animal origin.

The China CDC Study (2022–202

A major study led by George Gao, the former head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) supported the theory that the virus did not have an animal origin.

Gao’s team collected thousands of environmental and animal swabs from the Huanan market immediately after it was shut down in January 2020.

In their published papers, the Chinese researchers reported that while many environmental samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the positive samples primarily contained human genetic material and no animal DNA.

Based on this lack of animal genetic material in the viral samples, Gao’s team concluded that the market was not the birthplace of a zoonotic spillover. Instead, they argued the market served merely as a “superspreader” hub where infected humans amplified the virus’s transmission.

This conclusion heavily supports the official Chinese government narrative, which suggests the virus originated outside of China entirely (perhaps arriving via frozen food imports) and was simply introduced to the Wuhan marketplace by humans.

I have a background in molecular biology, but simple commonsense tells you that if there was no animal DNA in the viral samples, the zoonotic theory was suspect.

Consensus

However, the consensus in the US, which seemed enforced by Fauci and the CDC, was that COVID was a zoonotic virus, a natural mutation that first appeared in China, although later studies rendered this unlikely.

Studies began to accumulate suggesting a human origin, which was not politically acceptable because only the US was actively involved in major gain of function research .

Trump dubs COVID-19 ‘Chinese virus’ despite hate crime risks (Mainichi)

Fauci said that while a lab leak of a naturally mutated animal virus was possible, this virus was not human-engineered, which is a way of once again blaming the Chinese.

Below are articles from respected academic journals contradicting the Official Narrative.

Should we discount the laboratory origin of COVID-19?

A Critical Analysis of the E vidence for the SARS-CoV-2 Origin Hypotheses

Could well-established, widely available, and simple laboratory techniques explain a laboratory origin of SARS-CoV-2?

Gain-of-function and origin of Covid19

Gain of function for biowarfare

I had read about gain of function studies.

We know that certain populations are more genetically disposed to COVID than others. For example, Slavs have a greater risk than the rest of the European population. Chinese have a not risk of lung damage and death but a higher risk of “Long Covid” (debilitating post viral syndrome).

However, while it is possible to engineer viruses to target certain genetic profiles, this is, at this point in time, only effective against familial groups rather than entire ethnicities, and if used as bioweapons against individuals or small groups, would likely mutate and spread.

Bioweapons like anthrax and plague, ebola and so on could in theory be developed in forms susceptible to certain vaccines— but the dangers are huge.

The US is signatory to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), which is the cornerstone international treaty banning the development, production, and stockpiling of biological agents for weapons But that does not prohibit research in into pathogens, vaccines, and genetics.

Hence, plausible deniability for US biolabs worldwide.

Likewise, denial of their existence in places like Ukraine .

Google’s AI says.

No, the US has not set up secret biological weapons facilities in Ukraine. [1]While the United States does fund and partner with public health laboratories in Ukraine, these facilities are owned and operated by the Ukrainian government. The funding is part of a collaborative, peaceful initiative called the Biological Threat Reduction Program. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Notice the references! Besides the Department of War, the BBC, NPR, Globalnews Canada. Obviously reliable sources. Ha!

US lying? Has it ever ?

The slides list pathogens and diseases including anthrax, tularemia, plague, tuberculosis, African swine fever, Newcastle disease, MERS, SARS, Marburg virus, Ebola virus and Lassa fever. According to the documents, U.S.-funded facilities conducted research involving highly infectious pathogens and participated in programs examining the genomes of highly pathogenic avian influenza and other viruses.

The slides also identify specific facilities and funding amounts. The Central Reference Laboratory at the Ukrainian Research Anti-Plague Institute in Odesa received more than $3.4 million in U.S. funding. The Institute of Veterinary Medicine of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences received more than $2.1 million. Additional funding went to laboratories in Kherson and Zakarpattia.

Gabbard argues that information about the scope of these laboratories was deliberately withheld from the public and that individuals who raised questions about their existence were frequently dismissed or accused of spreading foreign disinformation. Back in 2022, then-Lt. Col. Tulsi Gabbard faced criticism after warning that U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine could be compromised during the war.

Gabbard’s office said some of the foreign laboratories funded by the United States have conducted research involving hazardous pathogens and, in certain cases, gain-of-function activities. The release does not identify every laboratory involved or provide a comprehensive list of projects currently underway.

Since I am not a conspiracy theory person , let’s say these allegations are not proven facts.

However, there is definitely room for doubt and concern.

One special point of concern is the widespread involvement of various institutions, receiving funding for…well…nobody quite knows.

The slide depicts connections involving the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Naval Medical Research Center, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. It also includes several American higher education institutions, including the University of Florida, the University of Alaska Anchorage, Kansas State University, the University of Tennessee and the University of New Mexico, alongside Ukrainian institutions and other foreign organizations. The documents do not explain the specific role of every entity shown. The breadth of the chart, however, illustrates that the programs discussed in the release extended beyond a few laboratories and involved organizations from public health, agriculture, academia, international development and national security.

Cynics will say, “Who pays you, owns you”.

Which brings us to my good friend Garland. No, he doesn’t know who I am. But on the Internet, you can call anyone your friend! Don’t you have zillions of “friends” on Facebook?

This video overlaps in content with the next, but the two are complementary. Love Garland’s caps.

Critics will frame Nixon and Husseini as conspiracy theorists. Since when has the US showed disregard for human life, as would have to be the case if these theories were true?

No, not Dr Bob ? Mearsheimer….

Happy Birthday America. 250 years of murder….

In honour of all my friends in Oz.

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