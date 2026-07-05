News Forensics

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
7h

Thank You Julian.

I did research on the origin of SARS-2, when and where it was created and how. When and where the first human COVID-19 victim was detected and/or infected.

I did this from the beginning, when the virus first was detected in The Netherlands. In the South, where traditional Carnival was from 20-25 Feb. 2020. Close near South Netherlands was an American Base and its website mentioned that it was a good idea to go there and mingle.

A few days later the first Victim was found.

These 2 articles from early march 2020 are about the 'Chinese pandemic' and analyses that:

March 12->https://www.globalresearch.ca/in-a-europe-closed-down-by-the-coronavirus-the-eu-opens-its-doors-to-the-us-army/5706133

March 14->https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-covid-19-made-in-china-or-made-in-america/5706272

I have a list of the early findings and the sources, that you can see here:

March 26 2020->https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1243054353075908608.html

Some articles are removed, but the link or its missing is mentioned.

OK. The next published what was found:

1. The US government implemented a White House administrative funding pause on gain-of-function (GOF) research, which began in October 2014. This pause was ended by Donald Trump in December 2017. After the gain-of-function law this resulted in the relocation of the research to the Wuhan lab. After the Law was ended, it could return to US Labs again.

2. The Lab where the virus first was escaped was detected to be Fort Detrick USA.

3. On China: 300 US-soldiers among which some from the Fort Detrick Base traveled from the US to The Wuhan Oriental Hotel, near that famous Fish-market, where the personal was shopping.

They came for the World Military Games 2019 18-27 October.

April 5 2020->https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1246790099347660800.html

The Mats Nilsson statement May 3 2020->https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1257028936439037954.html

A lot to read and unstructured (I have the facts in my head, so i don't need a structure), sorry.

Cassandra

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Alex Sachs's avatar
Alex Sachs
8h

Look out for Jeffrey Sachs‘ video about him trying to set up a team to explore the origin of COVID for the magazine NATURE.

This was my eye opener.

He failed. Not ONE of the scientists he asked wanted to declare his financial dependencies.

Wow.

Even MINT people are corrupted whores of their masters. At least 95%.

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