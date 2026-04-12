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the suck of sorrow's avatar
the suck of sorrow
6h

Julian posed a somewhat rhetorical question of how does Trump get away with spewing bs. Well he can so long as people do not fear becoming destitute.

US elections are based on the perception of money in one's pocketbook. It will be the Republican's turn to take the blame for living standards declining.

Of course, it is the number gotta go up corporate capitalists that siphon away our earnings and savings. These billionaire cretins rotate the Republican and Democratic faces of the uni-party to share taking the fall.

Hopefully after the fall and splintering of this degenerate republic, those surviving entities will employ sortition in lieu of elections.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
6h

Blockade China? That's crazy talk.

Is Mr Trump aware that the Chinese PLA Navy is the only one in the world that is bigger than the US Navy? What's more, it's considerably more modern and efficient too. And it would be operating close to home, while the Americans would be at least 6,000 miles from safe home ports. (In a war, China could obliterate all US bases in the Pacific).

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