Now, I am sure you saw the video I posted of Trump’s deluded, hateful and vulgar comments on Iran, which would be appropriate to a not very bright 13 year old but not to an 80 year old head of state.

Then again, Trump is not an educated man. He doesn’t read and reportedly got into college by paying someone to take his exams!

The focus of that for Trump is the college transcripts, which are apparently terrible. I’ve spoken to friends of Trump from that time, and this was a guy that was obviously not interested in school and possibly never read a book in his life. For everyone that had known him then and years afterward, the assumption was that he had terrible grades, he was a lackluster student at best. Michael Wolff

In any case,Trump’s recent comments were cringe-worthy display, surpassing even Biden’s.

And,if the President can talk nonsense like this, how about the rest of his crew. It calls into credibility everything that the US says about its actions.

The fish rots from the head down.

Big details, small details…it doesn’t matter.

Here’s my recent video for Southfront.

You will notice that in this video, I quoted the US (Centcom) as saying it had hit 60 Iranian “navy assets”, despite Trump having previously said that the US had destroyed ALL of the Iranian navy.

So what did the US actually hit?

It turns out it hit fishing boats…just as in Latin America, where the US apparently thinks that all fishing boats are“the enemy” . Nobody quite knows why. Since US has a thing about fishing, fishermen and their boats, the next time you go fishing – watch the sky for a US jet with bad intent!

Iran’s response has been proportionate.

It has announced that for every missile fired, it will respond twice over – and, as usual, it seems to be keeping its word.

The first night, the US mounted 80 strikes.

Iran replied with 85 precision strikes on US military targets in Bahrain and Kuwait with drones and missiles which Bahrain and Kuwait claimed to have shot down.

US airbase in Kuwait

The second night, the US mounted more strikes and the Iranians replied with their own, this time including Qatar.—and, just a little while ago ,Jordan and is considering more . For now, a message is being sent to ME countries dumb enough to host US bases –if they continue to support the enemy – they will not continue as states in their present form.

If Iran suffers, they must suffer too. If Iran faces existential threat, their existence also comes into question.

Obviously, the next step therefore will be to cut off Bab el Mandeb to oil shipments which will put more pressure on energy markets.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a Weapon no weaker than a Nuclear Weapon for Iran, but it also has a Thermonuclear Weapon in reserve - the Bab el-Mandeb Strait .Dimitry Medvedev

Brent crude prices.

A prolonged double blockade could drive crude oil prices to range between $120 to $130 per barrel—and potentially higher—due to fears of actual physical shortages and refinery bottlenecks.

Inflation and Economic Fallout:

Prolonged logistical delays will dramatically raise freight rates and war-risk insurance premiums, leading to higher retail fuel costs, inflation, and a broad reduction in global economic output.

Just getting started

But it has only been a couple of days. I am sure that giving insulting Iran, during the funeral to the Supreme Leader, Iran just started applying the screws. “Revenge” for Shi’a muslims means getting justice

The Iranians have just finished repairing a lot of their military infrastructure and putting more advanced and upgraded weapons in place. They are ready.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that warning sirens were activated at the US-operated Victoria military base near Baghdad and the Al-Harir Air Base in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.It is unknown whether this was due to attacks by the IRGC or local Axis of Resistance militia.

As for Jordan, the Iranians fired 10 ballistic missiles at Al-Azraq base, targeting command centers and other infrastructure . The arithmetic deficient Jordanians claimed they shot down all 8 of them – which is highly unlikely since that would require a higher level of capability than its Patriot systems offer, as you will know if you have read my recent article on the Patriot.

Next up: Israel.

How long can the US keep this up?

Iran has a huge supply of missiles —but the US is using up its standoff weapons and patriot missiles especially—and might soon run low on fuel, if Larry Johnson is correct about the US having only about a week left of sour crude, just two or three weeks of all forms of crude in its reserves.

Wars are not won by armies and guns and so on — they are won by a lot of other factors, among them, logistics and industrial capacity. Otherwise, Japan would have won the Pacific War. In a financialized society, you have to pay attention to the “markets” to figure out your ability to carry out military campaigns.

This war appears to be partly. if not mostly, about Trump’s investments in the market, keeping in mind that the market is as unstable as he is.

With the news of the US strikes, the market immediately fell, then rose again.

That’s because the “market’ is a casino in which the Donald has a vested interest since owns a chunk of a “house” where the big players always win. Smaller players always lose — trying to find “systems” or focusing on fundamentals when stock prices are not related to fundamentals like products, supply, prices, or performance but to beliefs, emotion and manipulation.

“Systems” always fail.

Right now, the AI bubble continues despite a growing suspicion that China has surpassed the US in terms of affordable performance. The Bubble will burst and only billionaires will profit. Presumably Trump and his family among them.

Why does that matter to the war in the ME?

Because Trump can win even while most people lose.

Or so this thirteen year old psychopath going on 80 thinks.s

How cats show love

Ichi loves hugs. Chappy? Not so much. But he cuddles besides me when I sleep. Rubs against me when I am trying to write. Shows his tummy and asks me to rub it. And, gives me the slow blink. He follows me around.

Ichi comes in the morning to sit on my chest and groom my beard. They both purr. Chappy also puts out a paw for me to “shake”. Cats are like people.

No one shows love quite the same way.

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