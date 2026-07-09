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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
6h

My Sensing now: After next US/Rael attack, Iran will target Israel.

Just saying.

Cassandra

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Longtrail's avatar
Longtrail
6h

Mugsy the Tuxedo Kitten adopted me a week ago. We bonded within hours of meeting. It was 6 days after my 13 year old dog passed away two days after her 13th birthday. She's taken over and is Queen of My Lot. She sits, lounges and drapes across her throne, my lap. She'll lay there for hours!

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