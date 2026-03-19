My recent video VO for SouthFront…

The future is now

In wars, it is easy to get distracted by all the horrible, gut-wrenching details—attacks, bombings, death and destruction. Yet it is the big picture that matters most — the outcome, which may shape the future for many years to come.

In my special articles for coffee buyers I have been arguing that Western civilization is in a predictable decline. It is old. It is sick. One person said to me — but that’s been going on for years. It’s here and now that matters.

That is so. But sometimes the future is here and now.

As it is with the US’s war with Iran, which tells us the American Era has already ended.

Zombie or Zero?

Donald Trump is a symptom as was Biden and Obama and Bush. Inequality and the financialization of that effluent corrupted swamp we call the “West” are also indicators of a fatal malaise.

Much has been written about this, with varying explanations Piketty has his. Hudson and Wolfe have theirs. Arrighi and others have their own analyses.

The most attention recently goes to Emmanuel Todd puts down the “defait” of the West to the decline of religion, especially Protestantism. He sees three stages, which bear consideration.

Active Stage:

Religious belief is strong and provides social discipline, work ethic, and educational effectiveness.

Zombie Stage:

Belief disappears, but the social behaviors and moral values shaped by religion persist.

Stage Zero:

Even the residual “zombie” values vanish, leaving a metaphysical void and a culture of nihilism

To me, my fellow zeros, this is rather simplistic. Or maybe I think this for personal reasons

Clans, Communities and Billiard Balls

Oddly enough, Todd studied under my (distant) cousin Alan Macfarlane who posited a conflict between collectivist or community-based societies such as that of the Highland clans like the Macfarlanes and English individualism.

He suggested the West became powerful because people acted like “billiard balls”—autonomous units that could form and break connections freely, without the restraints of community values and belief systems this leads to nihilism, which led to exploitation, inequality and domination by a few and the hoarding of wealth and resources.

The Clan system died out. The Macfarlanes mostly emigrated.

The English and their bastard colonial progeny, the Americans, weaponized cultural nihilism worldwide in the name of “progress” and “freedom”, which meant they were free to kill and steal whenever they felt the urge. Of course, they looked down on collectivist cultures such as Russia and China.

Russia, of course did the opposite. It leveraged its historical collectivism. With a few blips like the the USSR (according to Western historians only).

Fortunately, Putin carried out a counter revolution to correct what the US and its minions had initiated: he reinvented Russia, fostering religious values and tradition, concepts of family and service, aspects of Russian culture predating the USSR and

China was also successful. It had Mao. Then Deng. Then Xi. Now China looks set to spread communitarianism worldwide – that multicentric thing.

The ionization of society

What I am saying is that we in the West take individualism for granted as the natural state of Man and see everything with the monocular vision of an isolated ego. But, other cultures do not necessarily think as we do. “Individualism” strips a human being of his/ her bonds. You are not just “atomized” (as in the so-called “nuclear family) but ionized. Ions are free only momentarily for they are inherently unstable and must somehow combine

When I consulted in Tokyo on the Middle East, I advised my clients to always remember that in Muslim countries, the family is most important, then the Ummah.

I quoted the hadith (saying of Prophet Muhammad) that if one part of the body suffers, the entire body feels the pain. ( Sahih al-Bukhari 6011 and Sahih Muslim 2586). The Japanese understood this pretty well—Westerners not at all.

Let us keep in mind that the Ummah, which is usually thought to be Islamic oby, originally included Jews and Christians!

So it is that Hamas’ concept of a future Palestine as re-iteration of Palestine before the British was a place where Jews, Christians, and Muslims lived cooperatively in peace! Let us keep in mind that Palestinian Jews did not much like the Polish Zionists who decided to take over. No, the Sephardim did not speak Yiddish, which is Germanic and had to be forced to speak a newly invented hybrid Hebrew.

Israel falsely promotes itself as collective and communitarian. . It isn’t either of these things—only in the sense that Nazi Germany was “—exclusionary.

Israel is based on Eastern European and German nationalist ideologies which are fundamentally nihilistic with a perverse form of national individualism where one people dominate all others, excusing murder, rape, theft, and genocide.

Zionism as Polish Fascism

Zionism, specifically Betar, the Zionist youth movement to which Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Shamir, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s father belonged was styled after European far-right movements, focusing on military training to establish a Jewish state, mirroring Polish nationalist youth movements-- valuing national interests over class struggles, and adopting symbols, rituals, and parades.

German chapter of Betar

Adolph Hitler had his own version. Of course, Hitler hated Jews. Betar hated Muslims.

And still do.

They marched in nationalistic parades and trained with Polish military officials, aiming at a strong, muscular Jewish identity—a tradition we see clearly in modern Israel. They adopted the Polish right’s concept of a military “Iron Wall” to deal with Arab resistance in Palestine. Of course, this led to conflict between communitarian socialist Jews and the Zionist military.

The Nazis were nominally “secular Christians”. “Positive Christianity”. The “Reich Church”

The Zionists were nominally “secular Jews”, although genetically as Germanic or Slavic as as Semitic. You get the contradictions?

But this all comes back to the largely unconscious civilizational values generated by centuries of war in the West – in contrast to the centuries of peace in China.

Persia has seen its share of wars, thanks to its geographical position, but nothing compared to the hundreds of wars in European history.

War is the great challenge. It can destroy people and also culture.

War as evolutionary challenge

That said, war sometimes strengthens people and creates new cultures.

Russia is at war. And China. And Iran. But their cultures are thriving and evolving, partly because of the challenge.

But theirs are not European style wars for Empire, as, say Israel’s War for an Israeli Empire is, keeping in mind that Israel is the Middle East’s “Little Europe” – or maybe “Little America”. It is a “settler state”.

Russia, China, and Iran nations emphasize the community and they see the world as a community, a neighborhood to be maintained and nurtured.

So Russia’s SVO is a long and slow cultural conflict not between Russia and Ukraine but Russia and the failed systems of Europe and the West, which are faltering. Russia is just cleaning up the neighborhood—encouraging the neighbors to be civil and separate their garbage properly.

China thinks the same way. It would much rather cooperate with its neighbors than fight them.

And Iran now also. Except it has to fight until it wins.

The Iranians talk constantly about the Ummah, the community which, as mentioned, in the days of the Prophet, included Jews and Christians and others. So its war with the West has a moral force with which the West, amoral and nihilist as it is cannot understand.

The war with the US and Israel provides an opportunity to liberate the peoples of West Asia from extremism, brutal family dictatorships, and foster instead cooperation. Iran does not seek empire — just amity.

Naturally Western propaganda promotes stories of Iranians decapitating babies and cutting women in half, not to mention persecuting Jews and Christians in Iran.

Except….

The Jewish people have always had freedom of religion. The state is very respectful, referring to us as the ‘People of the Book.’ There are several religions that are recognized in Iran and given full freedom, including Judaism, Christianity and Zoroastrianism. To give you an idea of how much freedom we have, in Iran it is forbidden to make or sell any kind of alcohol. But because we need wine for Kiddush and Havdalah, we are allowed to make wine for ourselves. Most families ferment their own, but it’s permissible to sell it to other Jews. Even if someone is caught with wine on the street, if he says that he is Jewish and shows his Jewish identity card, there are no problems. “Baruch Hashem, we were able to form a beit din, so when it comes to things that are connected to religion, such as marriage, divorce and inheritance, the courts ask the beit din what the halachah is, and they rule according to what we tell them. For financial cases, the courts don’t recognize our jurisdiction unless the parties signed a binding arbitration agreement. In some ways, our legal system is ahead of the courts in Israel, which don’t follow halachah when it comes to inheritance and even want to stop religious marriage and divorce. In Iran, the beit din is recognized for all these things.” Rabbi Yehuda Gerami

It’s easier to be Jewish in Iran than Israel? LOL.

When it’s over

When this war is over, the map of the Middle East or West Asia will look much different. The defeat of the Ottoman Empire lead to Sykes Picot and created an artificial national geography for the West Asia that benefited neo-colonialism. But in 1945, the US was taking over the French and British mandates. The Americans were the New Ottomans. Their Janissaries were the Israelis .

In 1953, the CIA and MI6 (UK) used bribes, propaganda, staged riots, and false-flag operations to destabilize the government.

Fast forward to 2026 and it is the CIA and Mossad doing the same thing.

But they have failed. And the Iranians aim to drive them out of West Asia, which will not look anything like it used to. Ask Alastair Crooke.

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