News Forensics

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Longtrail's avatar
Longtrail
15h

I enjoy Michael Hudson's writing a lot. Crooke is also worthwhile. I also enjoy Pepe Escobar.

The vast majority of Americans have no idea about life in the Ummah. They've never taken the time to read the official translation of the Holy Quran and Hadiths. They've never studied the history of the region. All they know is what they learn from the media. Therefore they're enthralled and propagandized.

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4 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
Nick's avatar
Nick
15h

This content is outstanding….thank you….everyone should share this…truly eye-opening….

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