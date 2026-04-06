I have been trying to catch up— thanking all my coffeebuyers and replying to your messages. My replies tend to be lonnnnnnnnnng because with each “thank you” I have been adding comments about events in the news.

But since the site removes line breaks and paragraphing from the replies, making my texts hard to read so I started emailing my newsy chat.

Then I realized that I could just create Posts on the Buymeacoffee site, just as on Substack – which I have started doing.

Anybody who buys coffee is a “supporter” and gets access to these posts. These posts are shorter than my articles on Substack – but hopefully add content to them.

Today, for example, I explained why “0fficlal * KIA “ figures are usually wrong when they first appear.

Many people have asked about my eviction. Thank you soooooooooooo much.

Initial legal advice indicates a very Japanesey process — meaning long and complicated, full of ambiguities, and some expense. I will explain all that in another post.

I don’t care about myself so much. I have been homeless before.

But my furry friends deserve a warm and safe environment.

Love ya’ all.

Julian

Support New Forensics. Help Ichi and Chappy domesticate their human by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

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