No post for coffee buyers tonight.

I just want to thank all the people who reached out to me after I described my problems with the developer who wants me out of my apartment.

I appreciate the coffees of course. They will help with legal expenses. More than that I am grateful for the outpouring of kindness and compassion. Sometimes I get depressed by the state of the world as many of you do.. But your empathy and care encourage me to think I can somehow survive.

Thank you . You make this odd life of mine worthwhile.

Tea Chat Diplomacy

So Putin and Xi are going to have tea.

And discuss what.?

Naturally, I went on line to find out.

A good way of getting the MSM consensus is just to ask Google’s “AI” (Artificial Idiot). Idiot indeed….

First on the list, Google said was a Trump-Xi Summit debrief .

As if Putin, like everyone else, didn’t know!

Google says “Russia wants immediate, firsthand clarity “. LOL

As if Putin didn’t already have that. So do you. We all know what Trump and Xi discussed, sorry “talked about” — Trump doesn’t “discuss”.

“Good tea”

“Yes”

“Have a cookie”.

”Deal!”

The agenda for the Trump / Xi meeting was known in advance, along with the fact that nothing would be solved or resolved with everything, on the American side, left to a few people, probably bots.

Afterwards, of course, Trump blurted out what he had wanted to happen but didn’t. You’ve probably noticed that he tends to do that

China would buy Boeings, for example – hundreds of them. No confirmation from China.

Of course, the USS FAA hjas not lifted the ban on China’s new airliner., the COMAC 919.

Trump said China wouldn’t sell weapons to Iran. Already has. No confirmation of that by China either.

Will China start supplying rare earths to the US and Japan, so they can put radars in the F35s and missile launchers and send weapons to Taiwan? LOL.

Japan can process rare earths but it costs up to 2000% more than obtaining finished products from China. Quality and quantity are also issues

At the same time, China should stop supplying Russian with semiconductors and electronics.

China will restore freedom of passage in the Strait of Hormuz. Already its ships can come and go as they please.

I forced Google to supply a bit more info —reluctantlly on things like “Blocking Statutes” which the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) uses to force domestic companies to defy American sanctions especially in critical domestic sectors— petrochemical and machinery -- protecting supply of critical products to Iran and Russia.

Would you like another cookie with your tea?

Putin and Xi

So, no, Putin’s summit with Xi on May 19–20, 2026, is a real one - -not just tea and cookies— although Putin and Xi’s “tea chats” are famous.

And the cookies are good.

This summit serves both formal diplomatic purposes and urgent strategic objectives.

It is first and foremost a statement of solidarity, Russia and China are the leaders of the MultiPolar World, developing a new world order.

It also officially marks the 25th anniversary of the 2001 Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, which laid the groundwork for modern Sino-Russian relations and also launches the official Russia–China Years of Education (2026–2027) program .

It aims to expand trade and financial cooperation, expanding Trade and Financial Cooperation improving supply chains, reducing regulatory hurdles, and developing cross-border payment structures that bypass Western dominance. Long-term energy supply frameworks are high on the agenda.

Putin and Xi will coordinate strategies for Russia’s conflict in Europe, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,where both nations have previously aligned to block U.S activities.

There will be a joint statement confirming shared goals and a comprehensive partnership compensating for the failure of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi

This will be backed up by multiple bilateral intergovernmental agreements spanning commercial, industrial, and technology sectors.

Another Cheetah video

Chappy fortunately is a lot smaller and his love bites are very gentle /

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