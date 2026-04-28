Lebanon

Hezbollah continues to wear down Israeli forces, which, unable to cope with their enemies’ tactics are bombing southern Lebanon and Beirut indiscriminately, generating ever increasing support for Hezbollah, greater hatred of Israel, and distrust of the American installed Lebanese government.

Israel cannot cope with FPV drones. It’s tanks don’t even have anti-drone cages.

The terrain favors Hezbollah. This is not Gaza.

West Bank

It isn’t just the IDF carrying out atrocities. In the West Bank, you have a psychopathic community of settlers. Here you see a car deliberately hitting two Palestinian girls walking on a public road.

Casual murder is the hallmark of Zionism.

Russia

The Lebanese and the Palestinians will be avenged. It will take time.

War, terrorism, hatred. Russia has been a target for all these things for a very long time.

That is what Putin must cope with.

The Cold War is a thing of the past, but we still have to overcome its grave consequences. These include attempts to infringe on the sovereign rights of states under the guise of ‘humanitarian operations’ or, as is now fashionable to say, ‘humanitarian interventions’; and the difficulty of finding common ground on issues that pose a regional or international threat.

Thus, in the face of a new type of external aggression—international terrorism and the direct attempt to transfer this threat internally—Russia has encountered a systemic challenge to its state sovereignty and territorial integrity and has found itself face to face with forces seeking a geopolitical redrawing of the world. *** It’s not just a matter of our national pride, although that is important. The issue is far more pressing and dramatic. Will we be able to survive as a nation, as a civilization, if our well-being continually depends on international loans and the goodwill of global economic leaders? And; one that ensures stable political development. A sustainable economy is the main guarantee of a democratic society and the foundation of a strong and internationally respected state .

Putin 1st Presidential Address 2000.

So what has changed in 26 years?

The Chechen War was a good example of CIA financed and directed terrorism aimed at destabilizing the Russian state and destroying its sovereignty. The Maidan coup him was also CIA sponsored terrorism, aimed at ethnic cleansing, if not genocide of the Russian citizens of what was then Ukraine, which was to become a neo-Nazi state set up to threaten the Russian Federation. In 2000, Putin made very clear that Russia could not survive if it depended upon the goodwill of Western countries – because there was no goodwill whatsoever. Today we can see with hindsight how correct he was in his observation.

I have been writing also about Putin’s economic philosophy. That too has not changed. The need for “an economic system that is competitive, efficient, and socially was paramount in the year 2000 and no less important today in the face of the hybrid war by Western powers. The SMO is just one front in the hybrid war but underscores the necessity of economic and industrial autonomy in all areas including the Infosphere.

Killing you softly

“Soft power” is not talked about much these days since most of the news is about military activity in the exercise of “hard power”, but it cannot be ignored platforms the social and political basis for military operations. In that respect, Russia must have control over its Internet and messaging platforms, just as China does – and also of course the West!

Western “soft power” is based not on five or ten years of deliberate policy. Or even on half a century of American dominance. But on hundreds of years of cultural superiority, which has metastasized into every aspect of global life. It permeates education (where European history is primarily studied). It permeates communications, where English is the lingua franca of global discourse. It permeates philosophy, based on a host of Western philosophers. It permeates science, where Latin dominates. It permeates cinema, where (even despite its leanings toward unconventionality) meaning is created by Hollywood and, to some extent, European studios. It permeates music, where the entire world continues to listen to American and European performers, and the enlightened part of the world listens to European classics. And it permeates literature, money, tourism, and much more.

Western soft power now fuses LLM’s with Google, based on data sets incorporating to Western narratives, disinformation, misinformation, and propaganda disseminated below the level of conscious awareness. We can see that in Russia and the Russian information sphere with constant references to Western media, and narratives clearly based on American, European, and Ukrainian Russophobic histories. Russia is changing that, protecting its own culture, civilization, beliefs and traditions.

That’s what you call “cognitive sovereignty”.

The Western version of cognitive sovereignty is implicitly Fascistic.

But now Russia is winning in Ukraine.

While the US is losing in the Middle East and Europe is disintegrating all on its own with its elites out of touch with popular opinion. If Russia has been patient with Europe it is partly because it realizes European people are not to blame, just as Ukrainians are not to blame, knowing that at some point they will grow tired of exploitation and suffering.

Putin:

Our people responded to attempts to pressure and threaten Russia, as well as aggressive attacks against it, by demonstrating their unity and firmness, while the state responded by taking swift action, including at the legislative level. This is very important. I would like to thank State Duma deputies, the Federation Council members, and also parliamentarians in the regions for this proactive political stance and for the high standard of professionalism. The parliamentarians have created their own front in the resistance effort, fighting for Russia, its security and its future. If anyone thinks that a multi-party democracy, with its diversity of positions and approaches, and competition, exposes our vulnerability and offers a path to driving us apart and spreading social discord, they are wrong. They simply ignore what Russia represents and fail not understand it or its people. For us, love for our Motherland and resolve to defend it come above all else. This is the essence and the historical principle of a sovereignty-centred outlook. It is where our strength lies. Without it, Russia cannot exist.

How to support Russian democracy? The answer lies in economic autonomy and also equality so that every part of Russia enjoys the same benefits of belonging to the Federation . Equality has many meanings – but especially economic equality and access to services.

A separate task is to support the country’s regions, ensuring their fiscal sustainability and access to sufficient resources for growth. As you know, a decision was previously made to write off two-thirds of the constituent entities’ debt on budget loans. This write-off is conditional on the freed-up funds being used for investment and other significant purposes. We are talking about a total of over one trillion rubles for the period up to 2030. Let me repeat: two-thirds of the budget loan debt is being written off. The regions are repaying the remaining debt diligently and on time. This year, that comes to approximately 100 billion rubles. But for many regions, even this current burden remains quite high – and we are aware of that. The United Russia party has put forward an initiative to defer the repayment of regions’ federal budget loans from 2026 to a later date. Let us do just that. I ask the Government, deputies and senators to implement this decision without delay. I also ask you to support the Government’s efforts and submit your proposals for incentivising economic growth, with a view to achieving sustainable, higher rates of growth. A solid legal foundation is needed for sectors aimed at advanced technological leadership and for the comprehensive development of Russia’s territories. Systemic legislative decisions in this area are already being taken – for example, on the implementation of platform economy elements, the circulation of the digital ruble, and support for creative industries.

Now you can see what utin wanted in his discussions with the Central Bank of Russia and the Prime Minister. Inflation is just one issue among many and not the most important one – which is equality.

The concept of equality applies to global development as well:

The global development model will be sustainable and fair only if it is based on the principles of equality and mutual respect and takes into account the interests of all countries. No country can develop alone—at the expense or to the detriment of others.

Thinking ahead

Americans think short-term. Which accounts for their failures.

Russian think ahead.

One of the keywords is “sustainability” which means a condition continuing into the foreseeable future and beyond, something that people can rely upon and direct their efforts towards and trust. That cannot be achieved without unity of purpose, the commitment of the entire population to mutual goals, education, meritocracy, and the aforementioned equality. The West unfortunately is dominated by predatory capitalism inherited from the exploitative empires of the past empires of the past in which the benefits of technology and progress always went to elites.. If the masses were lucky benefits leaked down from above.

Equality as equity and justice

In the US 41.4% live in “near poverty”. In Russia the official poverty rate is 6.7%. It may be higher but a lot of things that are expensive in the US such as education, healthcare and so on are much less so in Russia. Healthcare is free. Education is meritocratic, with thousands of scholarships and other benefits for the gifted.

In Russia equality is understood in terms as requiring both “equity” and “social justice”

Today’s post for coffeebuyers

Support New Forensics. Help Ichi and Chappy and their somewhat unequal friend by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

I think Chappy has some Parrot genes.

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