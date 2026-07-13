Long articles are now on two cloud servers.

Why TWO servers? Because not every server is completely compatible with the Mac OS.

All the files are unzipped, to make it easier for people with Mac OS which doesn’t always unzip compressed files very well

However, if you which is ARE using a Mac, you would do well to download iZIP, which is a free compressed file extractor and will work with a variety of compressed file types.

When you download it, make sure you download the type that works with your particular Mac OS.

Every OS has its kinks!

All the articles are in DocX, Pdf, Epub, HTML, Epub and Mobi formats for easier reading according to preference.

Every article is heavily researched. I do not bother with bibliographies — because no one reads them! LOL. Just links. In the case of books I try to link to download sites for the book in PDF form.

To access the links to the servers, just log on to the buymeacoffee site, go to to my page, look at the menu on the right, go to “Publish” and then “Posts”.

Support New Forensics.

Help Ichi and Chappy and their human-in-training Julian. Show us a little love by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow. We really need the coffees this month

News Forensics? I would love to get to 5000 subscribers. If you like my work, post the urls on other blogs and sites and in comments on podcasts.





