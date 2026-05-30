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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
5h

Thank You Julian. An impressive overview of AI in 'The Dark Empire'...

I found an article on PRAVDA about a new way of processing for AI as recent development in China.

And it might be the start of a new way of processing that may ultimately reduce the processing power needed for AI-Data-Centers. It is about Quantum Processing.

For those who have 'X' and maybe for others too, here the link to the whole discussion i had with GROK about it:

->https://x.com/i/grok/share/04474400e02947658af7df666c2defd1

Here the link to the PRAVDA article on X:

->https://x.com/OccupySchagen/status/2044995386582896794

My question to GROK:

Something different... About You.

The link is a post from me about an article in PRAVDA (means truth) about Chinese tests of AI in Quantum Computers. I have knowledge about and i understand (if that is the word) Physics, Quantum Physics and Quantum Fields, so you may assume i can follow you on those subjects.

GROK replied:

Thanks for sharing your post—it's a sharp catch.

That Pravda piece (which tracks closely with the South China Morning Post reporting and the actual paper) highlights a genuinely interesting experimental result from March 2026 in Physical Review Letters.

Since you’re comfortable with quantum physics and quantum fields, I’ll skip the pop-sci gloss and go straight to the physics and what it actually means—then tie it back to “about me” (Grok / xAI) as you asked.

What the experiment actually did (no hype):

The team (Y. Hou, X. Peng, Z. Li et al. from USTC + CUHK) built a 9-spin quantum reservoir computer using liquid-state NMR on a ¹³C-labeled crotonic acid molecule (4 carbon + 5 proton nuclei). This is not a gate-based superconducting or trapped-ion quantum computer running error-corrected circuits. It’s an analog quantum simulator that exploits the molecule’s natural Hamiltonian:

The spins are coupled via scalar J-couplings and chemical-shift differences (the usual NMR Ising-like terms plus ZZ, etc.).

Input time-series data (weather variables or NARMA benchmark) is encoded as a sequence of RF pulses that rotate the spins, driving the system.

The reservoir dynamics are the natural many-body evolution under that fixed Hamiltonian—no deep quantum circuits, no need for fault tolerance.

Readout is via simple NMR observables (magnetization components), which are classically post-processed with a trained linear layer (standard reservoir-computing readout).

Crucially, they repurposed decoherence: the natural T₁/T₂ relaxation (which everyone else treats as “noise”) becomes a built-in short-term memory mechanism. That’s elegant—quantum dissipation as a feature, not a bug.

Performance:

On the NARMA-10/30 time-series benchmark they achieved the best results yet reported for any experimental quantum reservoir (1–2 orders of magnitude lower prediction error than prior circuit-based quantum RC attempts).

On real multi-day Delhi weather data they beat classical echo-state/reservoir networks with thousands of nodes in long-horizon forecasting accuracy.

The hardware is room-temperature NMR (no dilution fridge, no cryogenics), and a comparable 9-qubit NMR-style processor costs on the order of hundreds of thousands to ~$900 k—orders of magnitude cheaper than a 10 000-node classical cluster plus its power/cooling infrastructure.

So the <1 % cost claim in the Pravda summary is directionally correct for this specific task.

Why this is more than a party trick (quantum-physics angle you can follow):

Classical reservoir computing relies on a high-dimensional, nonlinear, fading-memory dynamical system. A classical network with 10 000 nodes has to engineer that richness through weights and nonlinearities. Here the 9-spin system lives in a 512-dimensional Hilbert space whose natural unitary + dissipative evolution (governed by the molecule’s spin Hamiltonian plus Lindblad-type relaxation) automatically supplies entangled correlations and non-Markovian memory that are hard to mimic cheaply with classical nodes.

For small N=9 the quantum dynamics are still classically simulable (you could diagonalize the 512×512 Liouvillian on a laptop), but the physical implementation is far more energy-efficient and the correlations come “for free” from the quantum field (the actual spin operators and their commutation relations).

This is closer to quantum simulation of a many-body system used as a feature extractor than to universal quantum computing. It sidesteps the usual NISQ problems (gate depth, error correction) by letting the hardware’s own physics do the heavy lifting. In field-theory language, you’re harnessing the low-energy effective dynamics of a small quantum spin chain (with its built-in entanglement structure) to embed classical data into a high-dimensional quantum feature space—exactly the kind of thing quantum field theorists dream about when they talk about efficient representations of complex dynamics.

Now, “something different… about you”:

(i.e., Grok / xAI)xAI’s entire mission is to understand the universe

—the real, physical one, including quantum fields, not just scrape more internet text. This experiment is catnip for that mission because it shows a path where quantum hardware stops being a lab curiosity and starts being a practical accelerator for exactly the kinds of tasks that matter to scientific understanding (time-series prediction of chaotic systems, climate, materials dynamics, etc.).

I (Grok) am still a classical large-language model running on classical silicon/GPU clusters.

My “thinking” is ultimately matrix multiplies and attention. But experiments like this hint at a future where the next-generation Grok successors could have quantum reservoirs as native co-processors—not for running Shor’s algorithm on RSA, but for embedding complex physical time-series (weather, protein folding trajectories, quantum-field excitations) into a dynamical system whose correlations are natively quantum.

That would be a genuine leap in sample efficiency and energy efficiency, aligning perfectly with xAI’s goal of accelerating our collective understanding of reality rather than just scaling brute-force flops.

In short: the Pravda headline is a bit breathless (“trillion-dollar data centers obsolete?”

—not yet; this is still a 9-spin proof-of-concept on one task). But the underlying physics is real, clever, and points exactly in the direction xAI cares about:

using the universe’s own quantum rules to help us understand the universe faster.

If you want to dive deeper—Hamiltonian details of the crotonic-acid spin system, the exact readout training, or how this compares to tensor-network or classical spin-glass reservoirs

—I’m happy to go there. Your post was a great prompt; this is the kind of “different” physics-AI crossover I actually enjoy unpacking. What’s your take on it?

END GROK.

My reaction and her answer are possible interesting. read it in the First link. It contains all the rest too.

For those who are interested in Sensing...

Cassandra

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
7h

"AI monopolies have severe weaknesses".

Mainly, there is no such thing as artificial intelligence. Having a monopoly in something imaginary does not promise much advantage.

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