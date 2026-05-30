I have been writing a lot about the dangers of “AI”, especially the consortium of AI companies — or should we say “cartel”. The most obvious risk is the bubble will burst and destroy the US economy, and with it the economies of allied nations.

That would be a disaster for most people but perhaps not for those at the top, Gates, Zuckerburg, Musk, Bezos, and the whole crew.

When the Great Depression occured a lot of people suffered. There were lots of suicides. But some people thrived — Joseph Kennedy, Paul Getty, Michael Cullen, Howard Hughes, Henry Ford and others.

Will the Big Seven Tech companies be allowed to go under?

Not likely. In 2008, the precedent was established “too big to fail”.

The Big 7 effectively control hardware and compute infrastructure —as cloud services and data centers—which are functionally as indispensable utilities —even if privately owned. So the US government will find ways to protect them. In addition they have huge cash reserves since investors are essentially loaning them money which will never be paid back .

Monopoly capitalism

Big tech companies aim at monopoly.

If the AI bubble pops, they will have the resources to buy up distressed AI startups, and increase their power and leverage at all levels of society and especially government. This is what FDR called “organized money”.

Others call it “casino capitalism”.

Remember the “house” always wins.

But the“win” may not last long.

AI monopolies have severe weaknesses

These include serious systemic risks, notably centralizing critical decision-making power—stifling economic competition and innovation, entrenching algorithmic bias, and enabling invasive, hyper-personalized manipulation.

A handful of tech giants controlling the majority of AI infrastructure (data, talent, and compute) limits access to the tools of the modern digital economy and limits access to the field, which also hobbles innovation and adaptability.

Monopolies an dictate terms, wages, and compensation, squeezing out creators, researchers, and skilled workers

If the world relies on just two or three dominant technical models, programming becomes standard, crushing all alternatives— with the Tech Lords killing smaller, innovative AI startups as potential threats .

Since AI systems are only as good as their datasets, a single dominant model will scale up bias and the potential for mistakes by dictating search results narrowly, with prejudicial algorithms.

Monopolists will not open-source either their dataset or their algorithms, allowing them to manipulate results to achieve short term goals without public accountability.

By processing mass amounts of personal information, AI monopolies weaponize consumer and also political marketing, incentivizing dominant platforms for online addiction and targeted, often subliminal persuasion to maximize pricing for goods and services which people may or may not actually need but are taught to want.

Monopoly capitalism vs state capitalism

When we talk about AI “monopolies” and the “Big 7” or, rather “Big 7 +1” the “1” being Japan’s NTT, we are referring to monopoly capitalism — which is not the only economic system around. The Russians and Chinese have two versions of “state capitalism'“ in which the profit motive is not paramount but secondary to social productivity and the integrity of the state.

Russia

Here, Putin talks about the dangers of AI — and its uses. Notice that he also underscores the advantages of AI in terms of social and industrial development - productivity and not innovation — not financialization. For him AI is just another tool.

Russia doesn’t have NVIDIA. It doesn’t have META or Microsoft or Amazon. or much of Google But it has energy and engineers. And it looks to global cooperation, which necessarily means…

China

China is weakening Western AI monopolies by abandoning the Western playbook of centralized, closed-source dominance.

Instead, Beijing treats artificial intelligence as a low-cost industrial commodity and public utility, without the high costs and technical feudalism of Silicon Valley giants.

Flood-Funding Highly Efficient Open-Source Alternatives

China is aggressively driving an open-source movement to develop and apply AI, undercutting mega buck proprietary Western models.

DeepSeek’s highly advanced R1 reasoning model sent shockwaves through Wall Street by matching elite Western proprietary models at a fraction of the training and operational costs.

Chinese tech leaders like Alibaba (with its Qwen models) and Moonshot AI’s highly optimized, low-parameter open-source models feature very liberal licenses, and allow global developers to run elite AI locally on modest hardware, bypassing expensive U.S. cloud subscriptions.

Stanford research reveals an astonishing 23-to-1 private spending gap between the US and China, yet Chinese firms have narrowed the capabilities gap to under 3%. This makes the U.S. capital-intensive monopoly model financially unsustainable.

A State Grid

While Western companies rely on huge super -centralized data centers controlled by one or the other of the Big 7, China is developing continental-scale, coordinated next generation computing architecture.

China has already activated the Future Network Test Facility (FNTF), a distributed AI computing network connecting 40 cities with 98% efficiency of a single data center over vast distances, allowing the country to pool fragmented hardware into a singular training engine for rapidly expanding data sets.

Through its unified national network, China uses clean, cheap energy in its western interior or underseas areas to process heavy AI workloads initiated in eastern coastal hubs.

The government treats AI ” as a public utility—similar to electricity or mobile data—to guarantee ultra-cheap access for thousands of local enterprises.

3. Exploiting Western Regulatory Fragmentation

The US’s version of techno/ corporate feudalism leads to (of course) feudal strugglke, legal and regulatory, with litigation slowing down progress

U.S. and European companies spend massive engineering talent, time, and billions of dollars on antitrust compliance, copyright lawsuits, and the EU AI Act

This asymmetry allows Chinese AI platforms to expand aggressively in Global South markets and third-party countries where Western firms are contrained by legal and cultural and political differences

4. Deep Integration with Physical Supply Chains

Since the Western world is rapidly deindustrializing, Western corporate giants focus on theoretical superiority — who has the single best digital “brain,” whereas China focus on practical applications—AI has a factor in improving industrial production and the public good.

Rather than trying to consumerize AI for more “bang for the buck” profitability, AI Beijing heavily subsidizes the integration of AI directly into its $5 trillion industrial, chemical, and automated manufacturing supply chains.

This more practical approach means that a modest, highly specialized Chinese model integrated into an industrial process will outperform an un-integrated, siloed premium Western model

5. Locking Down Strategic Talent and IP

Recognizing that AI development is a geopolitical proxy war, Beijing has clamped down on the leaking of technical and human capital to the West.

The state has blocked major U.S. acquisitions of high-performing AI startups founded by Chinese engineers, shutting down Western technical piracy.

Top-tier Chinese data scientists are increasingly locked down inside domestic institutions, reshaping their roles from individual corporate operators into vital components of national strategic infrastructure. Foreign specialists must sign non-competes.

This all brings us back to Putin’s speech. AI is a tool . And every tool has limitations. Using the a tool properly is understanding the limitations and either working around them or re-working the tool so it performs as you want. The human context is what is important.

In the case of Russia and AI it is the cultural and social context. The US and the West are civilizations declining into nihilism. When the bubble bursts,they will not be able to adapt. That will not be the end of America but a transformation

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No post for coffee buyers tonight. I am instead working on my rather long biographical article on Putin and what has shaped him as a leader. That will be available soon!

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