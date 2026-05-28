Who is Sean Foo? There is another person by the same name who is notable as a podcaster.The other Sean Foo is a well-known Singaporean LGBTQ+ advocate, digital media entrepreneur, podcaster, and filmmaker.

The Sean Foo above is not that guy. But he deserves your attention.

His background?

BSc (Hons) in Investment & Financial Risk Management: He graduated with First Class Honours from Bayes Business School (formerly known as Cass Business School) in London. He finished in the top 10% of his cohort and received an International Undergraduate Scholarship for academic merit.

MSc in Accounting & Finance: He completed his Master’s degree at The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Institutional Experience

Corporate Banking & Analysis: Following his graduate studies, he worked in the corporate and market sectors for major international institutions, including serving as a professional analyst at Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank AG in London.

This video provides a very complete analysis of global AI competition and why the US has already lost. You may have to watch it twice to get the full value.

Dumb and Dumbest

One thing is very clear. Trump and his entourage are financially incompetent - which should have been obvious from my previous article on Venezuela. .

Trump’s career has been notable for his many failures, starting in childhood. Which I guess makes him completely suitable for the US Presidency.

Tariffs, dumb.

Venezuela, dumber.

Iran, dumbest.

Of course, it is not just Trump who is stupid. It is the US itself, for whom the future is now. And “now” is yesterday. Countries get the “leaders” they deserve.

For the US, AI is biggest financial bubble ever.

It is being sold as improving productivity n industry, but, while productivity is up, there is no evidence that it is a result of AI other factors. As for innovation , US patent applications have decreased in all areas except AI. AI’s record in military combat has been abysmal.

But Trump is a Bubble Brain.

What exactly was this “executive order”.

Simply put, it allow the companies in the AI consortium to do pretty much as they like, without government regulation. Among other things, the executive branch is streamlining AI companies’ use of federal lands.

Executive Order 14318 explicitly directs the Department of the Interior (DOI) and Department of Defense (DOD) to make federal and military land available for large-scale “Qualifying Projects”.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has previously identified sites like the Idaho National Laboratory and Savannah River Site to host private sector AI data centers and power co-location.

The administration’s orders direct federal agencies to leverage National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) categorical exclusions and expedite environmental reviews under the Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act.

California Dreamin’?

The States, of course, have their own opinions about this, especially California which calls Trump’s policy an industry-backed “con” that sacrifices public safety to benefit big tech developers. —rolling back guardrails and assaulting state sovereignty.

Trump’s orders actively try to block state-level AI rules to prevent a “regulatory patchwork”. which Newsom calls these orders “patently illegal”, which means a court fight. ,

Newsom has in fact signed a first-of-its-kind executive order requiring strict safety and privacy guardrails for AI companies that want to do business in California. Newsom has created an independent state review process of favor state-based AI startups like Anthropic.

While Trump focuses on rapid tech infrastructure, Newsom has pivoted to protecting the local economy. focusing heavily on worker displacement, job retraining, and protecting local energy grids from unmitigated tech expansion.

Compare American confusion to China

In the US, AI is for the benefit of big business, exploiting public lands, water, and energy while allowing companies to cut their labor force. In China AI is seen in terms of its benefits for the public, improving healthcare, education, communications, and even the environment, evidently not a concern for corporations in the US.

The “Beautiful China 2025” initiative and “Dual Control” system limit total national carbon emissions), so AI is not just as a commercial product, but a critical tool for creating Xi’s“ecological civilization.”

The “AI+ Energy”

China has the world’s number fleet of wind turbines and solar panels, so the national power grid must cope with intermittent weather.

“AI+ Energy” models can:

Anticipate sudden drops in wind or solar availability to stabilize renewable power distribution.

Route clean energy across the country through ultra-high-voltage transmission lines to minimize reliance on coal power.

Strict Carbon Market Auditing

China’s national carbon encompasses heavy industrial sectors (power, steel, cement, and aluminum) responsible for over 60% of the country’s total carbon emissions.

Deep-learning algorithms can:

Cross-reference physical industrial output with satellite imagery and local sensor data to catch companies falsifying their emissions reports.

Track invisible greenhouse gas plumes in real-time to pinpoint factories violating environmental caps

Smart City Ecology

AI-driven smart city infrastructure realizes active environmental control:

Machine learning models track atmospheric chemistry and PM2.5 particles to dynamically adjust traffic flow or temporarily halt construction when smog levels peak.

AI automated systems monitor river water quality sensors and optimize industrial wastewater treatment plants to prevent local ecological accidents.

Direct Industrial and Agritech Efficiency

The state subsidizes the integration of AI into physical supply chains to reduce resource waste:

Major manufacturing plants (such as battery and automotive factories in Sichuan) already use AI to monitor real-time energy use, cutting operational emissions by up to 40%.

Chinese agri-tech firms deploy drones and algorithmic soil mapping to optimize water and chemical fertilizer usage, reducing agricultural runoff into local water tables.

The Energy Problem

Training and running huge AI centers requires a massive amount of electricity, threatening to double the carbon footprint of China’s data centers by the 2030s .

To combat this, the State Council recently issued new emission guidelines forcing data centers to boost energy efficiency and transition to 100% green electricity.

Underwater data centers?

By shifting these facilities from land to the seabed, China addresses the primary environmental issues caused by traditional data centers:

Standard land-based data centers spray and evaporate millions of gallons of fresh water daily to chill server rooms. The underwater modules eliminate fresh water use completely, pumping natural seawater through radiators built onto the back of server racks instead.

Cooling accounts for roughly 40% of a land-based data center’s power bill. The natural, cold environment of the seabed acts as a free, infinite heat sink, lowering overall energy consumption by 22% to 40% .

Placing servers in the ocean cuts frees up coastal land by 90% , allowing hyper-dense cities like Shanghai to conserve land for agriculture or urban expansion.

The Shanghai facility achieved a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) rating of 1.15. In the data center industry, 1.0 is theoretical perfection; China’s strict national green policy targets 1.25 for land-based farms.

AI is in the early stages of development. As the Chinese are proving, it can be a powerful tool for the public good. The data it works with belong to — or should belong to —everyone, not just a few rich people and mega corporations such as Meta or Microsoft or military companies . For the US, AI is a bubble— and it will take the US with it when it bursts.

China will likely use AI to survive.

Today’s Post for Coffee Buyers

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Help Ichi and Chappy and their mentally disordered Toilet Guy, buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow.

As I written before “ASD” and “ADHD” are not one thing. And most clinicians are not competent to diagnose neurodivergent people.

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