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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
12m

Vox Day:

"This is why I think many, if not most of the planned data centers will never be built. The massive investment into AI is the only thing presently propping up the US economy besides military spending, and the corpocracy’s demand for it has already peaked.

Now, I personally find AI to be incredibly useful and productivity-enhancing. But when I look at how the vast majority of the people I know are using it, to the extent that they’re using it at all, it’s little more than a search engine and a toy. It’s not the basis for a central economic engine upon which the stock markets have gambled.

Which is no doubt why the AI companies are beginning to alter the deal in preparation for a post-Bubble landscape."

https://voxday.net/2026/05/28/the-bubble-is-popping/

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Des Hanrahan's avatar
Des Hanrahan
44m

Haven't watched the videos as I'm not very fond of the talking heads format , although I do watch some . I prefer reading . Regarding the West's AI bubble ; this will eventually burst which leaves me with two questions . (1) How much general economic damage will it do ? (2) Will Trump print loads ( Trillions ? ) of dollars in order to bail them out ? I suspect that the answer to the first is ' Enormous ' and to the second is ' Definitely '.

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