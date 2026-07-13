News Forensics

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Tina A.'s avatar
Tina A.
7h

"Can you handle Captcha with an incoming missile about to hit in 30 seconds?" 🤭

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Mark Oglesby's avatar
Mark Oglesby
2h

Here's where the tire hits the road, from the article: " Putin is not going to sacrifice industrial and social development for big defense companies" Let us face reality, private verses public utilities: POINT-SET-MATCH! The US continues to waste resources which go to these 'Private' companies which run on PROFIT! In China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, waste is not allowed, why? Public utility.

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