A lot of people think wars are about politics or ideologies or power, which are important factors — but not the main one—money.

The question you must ask is always “cui bono”.

Trump promised his MAGA voters he would fight no wars -- but instead fight a system rigged for the wealthy and connected. He would fight for you and me.

Really ?

….the Trump administration has systematically dismantled much of the machinery designed to catch insider trading and white-collar fraud. The Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section — created after Watergate to prosecute corrupt officials — was reduced from 36 lawyers to two last year, according to NOTUS, and stripped of authority to file new cases. In 2025, the administration canceled 159 federal enforcement actions against 166 companies — more than 30 of which donated to Trump’s inauguration or White House ballroom, according to Public Citizen. Reuters, citing three anonymous officials, reported that the SEC’s top enforcement official resigned last week after agency leaders blocked her from aggressively pursuing cases touching Trump’s circle. A spokesperson said the SEC applies securities laws faithfully in every case and that debate among staff is “common and encouraged.”

Now, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is face pressure to investigate “mind-blowing corruption” with strange trading spikes just minutes major policy announcements regarding Iran. Seems the “wealthy and connected” are doing very well indeed!

March 23, 2026, the markets suddenly moved —just 15 to 16 minutes before Trump announced he would pause military strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure. This is a pattern we see going back to Maduro’s kidnapping. And it continues. Somebody suddenly gets very rich.

Details:

A massive $1.5 Billion buy order for S&P 500 futures was placed at roughly 6:50 a.m. ET, assuming a market rally. .

Then there was the $580 Million Oil Short with a surge in oil futures trading -- nearly 3,000 contracts sold per minute—a volume 4–6 times higher than normal.

Following the President’s post at 7:05 a.m. ET, oil prices plunged by over 10%, while stocks rose sharply, netting the traders an estimated $100 million in profit.

While the SEC has officially declined to comment, there is a lot of noise about “scrutiny”. Noise only .

The White House dismisses all allegations as “baseless and irresponsible,” stating they do not tolerate illegal profiteering from insider knowledge.

Somebody in the White House either has a sense of humor or thinks the public is stupid. Maybe both.

Have you noticed that stuff “just happens”, and the explanations swim in an polluted swamp.

According to the Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires List, Trump’s net worth has skyrocketed by approximately 183% over the last two years, rising from $2.3 billion in early 2024 to $6.5 billion as of March 2026.

Cryptocurrency Ventures:

This is the primary driver of new wealth. The Trump family’s flagship platform, World Liberty Financial, and sales of related digital tokens, has added an estimated $1.4 billion to the family fortune since the inauguration. Remember if you are a billionaire, you don’t count in millions, only billions. This is the special calculus of entitled greed.

Defense Technology Investments:

Members of the Trump family moved into the defense sector just as military spending increased.

Eric Trump was announced as a strategic investor in a $1.5 billion merger involving an Israeli drone manufacturer, XTEND, just 11 days before major U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran began in February 2026.

Donald Trump Jr. joined the venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, which manages over $2 billion and has invested in defense-related startups that subsequently received millions in federal incentives and Pentagon loans.

Media and Real Estate:

Despite the volatility of the stock of Trump Media & Technology the parent company of Truth Social remains a multi-billion dollar asset. All those outrageous statements on Truth Social pay well. Yes, stupidity can pay off.

Real Estate Appreciation:

High-profile properties like Mar-a-Lago have seen valuations rise, with the club now estimated to be worth approximately $560 million. It really helps to use your home as a Presidential base of operations

Legal Developments:

Trump’s net worth was further bolstered by the dismissal of a major $500 million civil fraud monetary penalty in New York, although the judgement will be appealed.

Gulf Ties

Then there are the Trump family’s deep financial ties to Gulf states—such as Jared Kushner’s $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia . You understand now why MBS is not supporting Iran and Iran will likely want him deposed.

Oh…you say…but the primary driver of wealth is cryptocurrency….

This is the nature of financial hierarchy. Who pays? YOU do.

The poor get poorer… the rich get richer.

Poor old Marat….. Remember what happened to him.

Most Presidents get rich after leaving office. That was certainly the case with the Clintons. Also Obama. Biden earned $15 million in two years after leaving the Vice Presidency and will likely do was well now. But the Clintons, Obama, and Biden were nowhere in Trump’s league as far as inherited wealth. Their avarice is expressed in millions; Trump’s in billions. The rich get richer — relative to their starting point— this the American Way.

Mar a Lago

In a sense, Trump’s presidency is a lesson for Americans about a society where virtue is expressed in dollars and cents. Scripture is a spreadsheet.

Trauma of the Day

Today was one of those rough days here in Tokyo. The owner of the building where I have rented an apartment for 30 years has sold it to a developer who asked me for a “meeting”.

I could guess what they would say: they want to tear down the building, build a high rise and sell it.

In other words, I and Chappie and Ichi will be evicted. The trouble is that I will be 80 this year and no one will rent to a man over retirement age! That won’t happen ti immediately: if has to be “negotiated”.

Have to find a lawyer, I guess.

Getting old sucks. Ageism is worse. But there are so many worse off than me. Wish us all luck!

Support New Forensics, Ichi and Chappy and their ancient human by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

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