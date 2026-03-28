News Forensics

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CI Carlson's avatar
CI Carlson
9h

Julian I am so sorry to hear the news about your building. I wish you good health and good fortune. I wish I could offer you a lovely comfortable home/study.

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
10h

Thank you Julian...

You are right that the essence of Geopolitics is money, but it is in the form of Assets. The control over means to create money. Not Money in itself.

So: Control over the trade routes is a very strong asset, as are having control over sources for Energy or Production of important assets as Rare minerals or Helium gas.

That little, unimportant gatherers of money earn (or steal) a couple of Billions, is of no value, if an Empire collapses.

And we are watching an Empire Collapsing...

But the owners of an empire may have a dream of surviving the Nuclear Armageddon and steer history to its Dead End. That is for us to worry about, not the small billionaire thiefs.

My sensing tells me to start saying good bye to the real friends you had and still have. It seems to me the END is Nigh... And i am not the only one.

->https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XelyhraVOD8

Cassandra...

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