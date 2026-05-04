News Forensics

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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
4h

Julian - FYI - check this out when you have time:

https://richardmedhurst.substack.com/p/how-the-us-pulled-off-an-armed-robbery?utm_campaign=post_embed

and then the analysis from No1:

https://no01.substack.com/p/the-petrogas-dollar?publication_id=4094764&utm_campaign=email-post-title&r=y7h5a&utm_medium=email

My comment: DaUS doesn't have the demographic infrastructure to carry this out - DaGrandPlan is temporarily successful - it is unsustainable without the actionable logistics of infrastructure.

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Kazimir Malevitch's avatar
Kazimir Malevitch
7h

Nice recap, txs! Rand's Nazi never die...

But as you or Berletic can find those info same can be red by Russian or Chinese leaders and their consultants. That bring us to a your favorite theme: "the fast war and the Confucian philosophy of Putin or Xi", fine but then? What's the result?

Do you really think that countries like US/UK and Israel are afraid of the Confucian philosophy while killing and raping kids, women and civilians destroying homes and schools?

Do you really think that growing up in a Mafia neighborhood will make you run the e.g. drug business without killing a couple mafia leaders or at least show them you're stronger than them, you can defeat them any time u like and impose your kind of peace?

You've to show the shining swords in their faces, those Mafia westerners have reached a so high level of psychopathy that you can't use words or diplomatic comments in point of foil.

The only way to stop the Neo Nazi of the West and Israel is to get involved in the war against Iran and show to those criminals you can defeat them any time you like, threatening them with weapons to get back and respect UN and International Rules and Laws once for all!

Iran have done in few weeks what Russia and China were not able to do in the last 10/15 years even knowing their Nazi plans.

Unless China is waiting for a Russia defeat or drawback, to get some of its resources rich territories. That will explain many things.

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