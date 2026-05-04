Today’s post for CoffeeBuyers

And nobody knows what happened! When the news is speculation and titillation. …

Madness or Method?

Is have been writing a lot about Trump’s delusional logic.

Trump is not crazy — but this logic is.

At the same time, while Trump has supreme“agency”, he’s not the only one in the room when decisions are made. His ever changing narratives don’t come out of thin air. As with schizophrenics, he has delusional ‘themes’ or templates ,derived from institutional culture, which some people call “the Deep State”.

Very few “analysts” have figured this out.

The NSAM

The NSAM (Not so Alternate Media) certainly hasn’t given it much consideration.

Except maybe for Brian Berletic, who is not an NSAM person.

In any case, NSAM has responded excitedly to its genitor — the MSM — which loudy …um.. ‘trumpets’ Trump’s announcement of “Project Freedom.” which will guarantee freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait, thanks to a buildup of forces with one aircraft carrier actually leaving the area. Sorry- I am bad at arithmetic ….

But….

‘Project Freedom will not include escorts by US warships through the Strait of Hormuz, but rather a coordinated effort by shipping and insurance companies’

OK… So, insurance companies are fighting for “freedom?LOL.

Dunno… I will ask Chappy to explain it to me.

WTF?

Yes, it’s a WTF moment.

Trump has sidestepped the War Powers Act insisting:

This was never a war but s military operation.

Anyway, it’s over.

Then saying, since it’s all finished, wrapped up …done - we can start again soon for another 60 days.

In a sense, the Don is correct of course : this is not a “war”, at least not as the War Powers Act defines the term, looking back at WWI and WWII which were “full-scale” military wars, with boots on the ground, and whole populations fighting. They were unambiguously “wars”.

“Our boys against theirs.” “Our girls too.”

In those days, boys would be boys and girls would be girls…..

After WWII there were “wars” of a different kind. And boys eventually cold be girls and vice versa. Or you could be both, which poses problems for people creating posters.

In simpler times, wars were based on existential threat, like persuading the Japanese to scrap some old battleships for you.

After that came the Korean War.

But the Koreans did not threaten the US or its allies. They were commies.

North Vietnam? Also commies

I am not too sure what commies are — I will ask Chappy.

Fearful of publicly funded health care, the US orchestrated military actions –but it didn’t just send in its own troops, it got its allies, including locals—proxies—to help.

The trend was accelerated by Vietnam. US forces were involved — but no one wanted to die in a foreign country for an imperial glory that had nothing to do with their ideals – freedom, self-determination and the sex, which had just been re-discovered. A lot of Yanks fled to Canada, which did have public healthcare/

The US eventually fled Vietnam. After that it couldn’t just conscript people to kill for it. Soldiering became just another job, lousy pay but some benefits, and people say “thank you for your service” as they drop dimes and quarters in your hat .

So the “professional soldiers’, post-Vietnam were proxies for the rest of us.

American politicians feared blowback from casualties. It had lost only 58,220 men in Vietnam over more than a decade of war compared to the millions of South East Asians who died but that still resulted in “Vietnam Syndrome”.

So, “war” was not as it was in 1941.

On the other hand, ‘World War” between major powers had become unthinkable thanks to MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction), so the whole idea of “war”, especially “World War” had to be revised. Not that that non-military war was a new idea. Clausewitz had said that force of arms was just one option.

Sun Tzu said.

“Supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy’s resistance without fighting”

That was a bitter pill for MICIMATT, which I guess included Hollywood. It,needed the strongest, biggest, baddest, most technologically advanced, most expensive, if arguably most ineffective military as an economic and political necessity for national cohesion and control. The US had been at war almost continuously since its founding, except for 22 years — as one nation under God, chosen by God, presumably the God of War, or maybe just Mammon.

However, American wars have mostly been against weaker adversaries, not peers.

And, after the 19th Century, the US usually had the help of allies, or used proxies

After Vietnam it seemed that wars were inevitably PR exercises – scripted—and were fought largely with air power or proxies, without the need for boots on the ground , usually against much weaker adversaries. The war on Serbia, for example. Or think of Grenada or Panama.

The war against Saddam Hussein and against the Taliban were revenge for 9/11 which they had nothing to do with. Didn’t matter since American wars are broadly defined as Good vs Evil played up by the media. A little poet license is OK.

Obama’s wars in Georgia, Libya, and Syria and against “terrorism” in Yemen were justified with similar invocations of media artifice.

That did not mean that “World Wars” — that is globalized conflicts— were out of fashion. In the 20th century the weapons were economic, informational, and terrorist, carried out by various kinds of proxies .

That did not always work out . The US attempted to destabilize Russia using economic suasion, propaganda and included Chechen terrorists as proxies, which led to perhaps a million unnecessary deaths. It was a mistake because while the US was successful in their attempt to destabilize the government of Russia under Yeltsin and his “Family” , it brought to power one Vladimir Putin who was not what anyone expected.

Let’s just say that the US, like any career criminal has a history. And a certain mindset. s

Brian Berletic and the Fourth Reich

This brings us to Brian Berletic’s most recent article on the US’s use of economic warfare to dominate the world.

The 2019 RAND Corporation paper titled “Extending Russia: Competing from Advantageous Ground,” a number of “economic” and “geopolitical” measures were laid out, designed to “extend” Russia and possibly precipitate a Soviet Union-style collapse like that which ended the Cold War. Under “economic measures,” the paper lists “hinder petroleum exports,” “reduce natural gas exports and hinder pipeline expansions,” “impose sanctions,” and “enhance Russian brain drain.”The paper first argues that one of the main methods of implementing these measures is to expand US oil and gas production and its export to Europe.A 2018 Naval War College Review paper titled, “A Maritime Oil Blockade Against China – Tactically Tempting but Strategically Flawed” would list the obstacles facing such a policy and various means to overcome them. It focused on not only cutting off maritime shipping to China at chokepoints such as the Malacca Strait in what it called a “distant blockade” (a blockade imposed beyond the reach of most of China’s military capabilities), it also discussed severing China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects built specifically to enable China to circumvent these chokepoints.At one point in the paper, it discusses the Myanmar-China oil pipeline, which allows China to offload Middle East energy at port facilities on Myanmar’s coast and pipe the energy across Myanmar directly into China’s southern Yunnan Province. Asian states like Pakistan, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea get anywhere between 50% to 90% of their total imported energy from the Middle East, according to Western publications like Politico.China receives up to 50% of its imported energy from the Middle East. Its island province of Taiwan gets over 60% of its imported energy from the Middle East.. With production and exports disrupted by yet another US-provoked war, Asian states — instead of Europe — have now been forced to look elsewhere to meet their energy needs. But just as the RAND Corporation made clear back in 2019, any policy proposal like decoupling Europe from Russian energy that doesn’t work during “peacetime,” can be made to work by simply taking “peacetime” and transforming it into “wartime.” That is what the US did to Europe — it is now clearly repeating this process, targeting Asia. The US has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to sidestep its growing military weakness relative to the rest of the world and leverage its political capture of nations around the globe, its monopoly over global information space, and now its growing weaponization of energy.The US is weaponizing energy both through the production and export of energy from the US and by carrying out a systematic attack on and seizure or destruction of alternative energy sources in Venezuela, Russia, and Iran, among others.Only time will tell if the multipolar world can adequately organize itself not just in the domain of military power but also in all other domains the US is waging war against them in.

As I have indicated, none of this is really new.

It is also going to backfire in the long term.

I have italicized the important parts of Brian’s argument. The US is hardly a spent force and it has not been defeated in its ongoing war on the world but with each day it’s chance of winning grows less and less.

Its “political capture” is incomplete in almost every case, as is its control of “information space”— and, of course, the “weaponization of energy”. Even it’s apparent victory over Venezuela seems Pyrrhic since the Chavistas still own the oil but the US is funding rebuilding the country’s petrochemical infrastructure .

US policy has been consistent since 1945 emphasizing world domination, assuming the mantle of the Fourth Reich, with the same major weakness of the previous Reich, delusions of grandeur.

Back to the Future

American supremacy is a consistent theme.

In 2009 for example, as Brian has noted elsewhere, the Brookings institute wrote the game plan for the current war against Iran. “Which Path to Persia?” (2009): explored multiple, sometimes radical options for a new American strategy.

“Leave it to Bibi”: A notable scenario in the 2009 paper was “Leave it to Bibi: encouraging Israel to target Iranian nuclear facilities, offering the US “plausible deniability”.

Shifting Strategy: shifting toward more aggressive measures, including potential provocations or supporting internal disruption.

Obama Administration’s “Dual-Track” Policy (2009): , combined diplomatic outreach to Iran with the threat of increased sanctions if Tehran did bow to US demands.

Dangerous But Not Omnipotent: Exploring the Reach and Limitations of Iranian Power in the Middle East recommended that the U.S. should avoid over-inflating Iran’s role in regional instability, instead exploiting existing constraints on Iranian power and seeking areas of engagement : Iran was recognized as an influential, but not all-powerful, player in the Middle East, with its power being more limited than conventionally assumed.

Concerns About Provocation: The 2009 paper highlighted that Israeli strikes on Iran could drag the United States and other countries into a larger regional conflict.

Internal Iranian Pressure: There was a focus on utilizing internal tensions within Iran to affect regime change or force it to reduce its regional influence.

Sound familiar? Trump’s actions were scripted in 2009, not that he likes to read much. The rest is just huffery and puffery.

Trump’s delusions are expressions themes and templates that belong to institutional lunacy that has developed over many years and become part of American political culture.

Trump is just one not very competent madman. But the real problem is the Madhouse itself.

The NSAM focuses on the guy with yellow hair frothing at the mouth. Before ,it was that old guy Biden playing with his wee-wee in the corner. And before that a handsome black guy, the serial killer. Trump is so much easier to write about. A walking, talking, farting cartoon character.

Mad? Maybe. But, if so, it’s the Asylum itself which is to blame.

Support New Forensics. Help Ichi and Chappy and their somewhat deranged human by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

This video reminded me of Chappy who hid for about two weeks. It took him a year but now he follows me everywhere, cuddles, and sleeps with me. He is afraid of people except for me and one other. He is still feral. But I am honored by his trust.

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