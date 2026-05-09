I haven’t commented so far on Epstein, a story that is dominated American and foreign media discourse for a considerable amount of time.

How many millions of hours have journalists spent writing about this scandal, hardly the first such scandal in American history, and in no way that exceptional.

Rich people exploiting poor people! Quelle surprise!.

Rich people having sex with sexy young hookers. Who woulda thought?

The Epstein scandal was not special in any way, however sordid. And nowadays it is getting old —so now we have moved on — the media is obsessing about UFOs.

UFOs are trendy-- Netflix and Prime are SciFi all the time these days.

But Epstein is boring although still – better than talking about murdering kids and their moms and dads in Gaza and Iran and Lebanon, about which the US of A is somehow “morally ambivalent”.

In the early days of Epstein Hysteria, “pedophilia ”is real click bait.

Except of course Epstein is not a pedophile-- at least not more than the average American male who lusts after nubile women.

Young/ old is a different category/The “young/old” category—often referred to as age gap content—is a distinct niche that specifically emphasizes the age disparity between performers, rather than just the age of a single person.

Age-gaps? Exploitation?

How about Sally Hemings– likely the half-sister of Jefferson’s late wife, Martha Wayles Jefferson who went with Jefferson to Paris in 1787 when she was about 14 years old. She didn’t have a lot of choice in her relationship since she was a slave. She died a slave too.

JFK was famous for sex orgies and group sex although none of the women used were teenagers—the youngest being 19; Mimi Alford, who he shred with brother Ted and an aid. .

Politicians have their kinks - as do a lot of other famous people.

Some examples:

Elvis Presley: Met Priscilla Beaulieu when she was 14 and he was 24. They eventually married years later, but the age gap at the start of their acquaintance remains a point of historical discussion.

Jerry Lee Lewis: Experienced a significant career decline in the 1950s after it was revealed he had married his 13-year-old cousin.

Jerry Seinfeld: In the early 1990s, the comedian attracted media attention for dating a 17-year-old high school student while he was in his late 30s.

Steven Tyler: The musician was involved in a relationship with a 16-year-old in the 1970s, a situation that involved him obtaining legal guardianship to facilitate the arrangement.

It’s a long list.

I don’t criticize. I would be jealous except I have Chappy and Ichi.

And let us keep in mind the difference between these people and Jeffrey Epstein.

The primary difference is that all of these people made significant contributions to public life in one way or another.

Epstein was just a pimp for the rich and famous, as well as probably a Mossad operative. Epstein’s girls all came from troubled backgrounds .

None of his girls were “children rather they were young adults, mostly but not actually below the statutory age of consent which varies between 16 and 18, which in the US states where they were most active. His most famous accusers, such as Virginia Giuffre were already sexually active and some (including her) had already been involved in prostitution. Giuffree said she needed money for college and receiving large sums of money for her work she never went on to higher education.

One can argue two ways with people like this. Are they just vulnerable? Or have they learned the ropes from hard experience .

That, however, is not the point in this sordid story— which is this is nothing new in morally decadent Anglo-American culture. .

The real question now that some of the smoke has cleared is how this aberration became so important in American political discussion — why the media has focused on it to the exclusion of more important and morally significant events in which which a lot of innocent people died— abroad and also at home.

Epstein’s girls were paid well.

How many people have the Zionists raped and sexually abused and tortured and mutilated, their lives ruined forever?

A lot of the Epstein story is conjecture and speculation. We just don’t know.

Zionist crimes are well documented. WE DO KNOW.

There are congressional investigations into the whole Epstein business.

But none into Zionist sexual crimes – although the House of Representatives passed H.Res.966 with near-unanimous bipartisan support to condemn the “rape and sexual violence” committed by Hamas during and after the October 7 attacks, based on unproven allegations by Israeli propagandists.

Somehow this reminds me of Russiagate, which turned out to be ultimately false and in which I commented on at the time saying that it distracted from the real issues of Trump’s sure to be catastrophic presidency.

It is media distraction. But the fault is us.

Every writer who goes on about Epstein and pedophilia is complicit. Is Trump a pervert? Probably. Just like a significant number of powerful people in the US since the 18th Century.

Hold him accountable please. But for real crimes .

First, America must hold America accountable.

Support New Forensics. Help Ichi and Chappy keep their vulnerable human off the streets by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

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