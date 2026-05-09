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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
1h

You could say that the Epstein' scandal is a magnified version of Silvio Berlusconi's "bunga bunga" scandal, which - by the way - is back in the news in Italy due to the irritual grace conceded by Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Nicole Minetti, former dental hygienist and girl hunter of Berlusconi.

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
2h

"All this concern for children - so weird"

Every fucking Israeli

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