Mea culpa

Damn! I screwed up once again.

That is with my last article which had a provocative title – the American Stalin—which equates Trump with Stalin.

Many of my commenters called me out on this because it recalls the abuse Western historians heap on Stalin and the USSR as it developed under him. As my coffee buyers know, I have written extensively about these slanders and why it they are wrong. in long “special articles”. Stalin as a monster has become a meme rooted in repetition. I suppose I could try to justify what I just hoped would be a catchy title in some way— but they would be that cheap excuses for sloppy thinking, especially considering all the research I’ve done on Stalin and his successors as well.

My Bad.

There are real monsters! But they wear suits and ties.

Stalin and his children

But my mistake should be a caution to us all-- we are all to some degree programmed in the same way that an LLM is, defined by cultural algorithms. The difference between us and these so-called AI’s is that we have a choice to write new algorithms for ourselves.

Trump is definitely not Stalin. Nor is he Hitler. Nor is he Mao. He is ever so much worse. None of these figures wanted to dominate the world as Trump has insisted he will: they were all just focused on their own societies and territories adjacent to them, if they had resources they could use.

To explain all this I made use of Chrome’s LLM because it steadfastly delivers pro-Western accounts, which you can be sure are hostile to Stalin and pro-American. You get around that by asking it about Russian “sources” (aka “misinformation) on various issues—which it delivers followed by caveats, of course, where the bias is obvious if you have researched these subjects independently.

In any case, its summaries, are usefully concise.

Stalin is accused of many things, some true, many falese.

He is also accused of stifling dissent . Yes, if you dissent means opposing policy once decided. Stalin believed in Marxist Centralism.

So you see things are complicated. Western historians like simpler narratives.

Take the accusation of Stalin’s advocacy of “human wave attacks” something that Putin is also accused of.

At the end of WWII the Soviet Army had occupied most of Eastern Europe, liberating its nations from Nazi rule. As liberators-- and winners in the war-- they had immense power.

Western historians focus on the USSR’s hard power, completely ignoring its soft power, the idealism implicit in Soviet communism, even if not realized.USSR had grown, developed, industrialized and won a world war, Communist parties cane to control Eastern European countries because their people wanted them.

The West sees the Warsaw Pact as colonial, with each country controlled by the Kremlin, the Warsaw Pact was a security arrangement which was necessary given the virulent anti-communist stance of the West, which had been preparing to attack Russia with nuclear weapons until the Russians themselves managed to build their own.

The USSR was accused of all sorts of atrocities in Eastern Europe. But…

Oh, my.. complicated. Stalin’s legacy was a new form of colonization — Sovietization?

Not exactly….

The West had intended a Hot War but, with the USSR’s nuclear deterrent, hot and hard turned cold and soft. The American Soft War was an information and propaganda war which pretended that capitalism could realize all the goals that socialism was working towards but had not yet accomplished – homes for everyone, a car in every garage, education, healthcare, equality – and most important of all fun and fashion. These last two things that appeal to the young!

At the same time, the West and its intelligence agencies worked hard to subvert local governments and promote separatism, such as in the Ukraine and Chechnya and of course Yugoslavia. It also conducted hot wars against communist governments in Korea and Vietnam and overthrew democratically socialist governments in Iran, Greece and other places,

The “Free World” was not very free because the US was the dominant power and insisted upon its exceptionality – it’s right to control the destinies of all other nations. Think of what it did to North Korea, keeping in mind that Kim Il Sung had proposed elections for all the Korean peninsula, comprising all organizations and parties, just not under the supervision of UN which he saw as representing US interests —later proven true when the US managed an “UN war” on North Korea, which obliterated almost everything above ground.

The US Soft War was very successful but when Washington was in a hurry it resorted to Hard Power. The death toll since 1945 could be as high as 30 million people.

It is true that Stalin signed off on the noted military theorists Tukhachevsky and Svechin’s executions. Buti wasn’t just personal “paranoia”. Tukhachevsky had been known as the “Red Napoleon”. He was immensely popular with the military despite having lost the Battle of Warsaw and having used chemical weapons against peasants. He constituted a threat politically but he had his enemies.

Svechin, who was executed a year later, was respected but he opposed Stalin’s policy too openly.

As I said, Stalin was a believer in Marxist centralism. Discussion of actions were fine before policy was decided but after it was decided everyone was expected to follow. Everybody knew the rules.

Part of the reason for Stalin’s demonization was Khrushchev, who rose to power after Stalin’s death and was eager to hide his role in the great purges, through “deStalinization”.

The development of the USSR has to be understood in light of the wider context of threat from the West which had invaded to restore Czarism after WWI, then adopted a hostile position, waiting for the next opportunity, which culminated in its initial support for the anti-communist regime of Adolph Hitler.

Within the USSR there were many factions – and the changes which were required for its development were revolutionary. As in all revolutions there were purges and executions and injustices. At the same time, it can be argued that ordinary people benefited, compared to what had been the case before. Many older people are still nostalgic for the security offered by the USSR.

Right now, Stalin is more and more popular in Russia. Many are reacting against his demonization. They call it “slander” — with good reason.

Stalin was, at least, principled in his way, he really believed he was doing the best his country and the ordinary person. He was also intelligent.

Trump has no principles. He doesn’t care about the ordinary person, not that he has ever really known any. He does his best for the parasitic billionaire class. He does his best for a country that exists only in his imagination of the past. It never existed. And he is not very smart.

So, Trump is not a new Stalin. He’s not that good.

Note:

I pay a lot of attention to the comments to these articles and to the private messages that coffee buyers send me. I learn a lot. I never learned much in classrooms. But I have learned a LOT from experience and other people. Sometimes, it takes time for th lessons to penetrate. Here I am at almost 80 in the high school of life, learning to think learning to write.

Thank you all for you engagement.

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Opossums

Opossums are among my favorite animals. They are shy, unaggressive and gentle, very clean, and do something like a purr. Their down side is that they are nocturnal. And they are solitary. However, if they are hand-raised they bond.

They are marsupials, resistant to rabies, and eat all sorts of pests, ticks, cockroaches., etc.

People who work in zoos love them!

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