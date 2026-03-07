News Forensics

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Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
6d

Andrei Martyanov, who Julian sometimes has differences, often makes the point that western military schools and academies are spectacularly ignorant of Soviet military tactics and strategies which enabled their defeat of at least two-thirds of the entire German Army during the 2nd World War. He makes the point that current American American military manuals were written by former Nazi Generals, the very people who were defeated by the Soviets. Similarly we are lied to by the exaggerated reports of purges by Stalin. If one should go by the figures of western darling Solzhenitsyn, then Russia would have been permanently depopulated after the 2nd World War.

Thank you Julian for making the point that all the propaganda and lies of the past 75 years have been fed into the AI models and the cycle of ignorance is being rejuvenated. Is there any hope for humanity.

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1 reply by Julian Macfarlane
Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
6d

Julian, i am often flabbergasted by how you are able to excuse the words you used to make a good story and explain why you better had used other words.

That is why i try not to use certain words, even use not-so-usual words to prevent misunderstandings. In that way i try to express the wordless reality.

So, don't feel stupid. I praise you for the way you fight your way through the bars and swamps of the Narratives.

Cassandra

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1 reply by Julian Macfarlane
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