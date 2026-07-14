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Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
5h

Trump is the best thing that ever happened for us in the Global South. Most of our countries are under the rule of the IMF and the World Bank; we get poorer while the ruling elites in America and Europe get richer and more powerful. As long as Trump exposes America as the tyrant of the Middle East, Latin America, Africa and even Europe, continues to waste blood and treasure to maintain its rule then the weaker it will eventually become. There are no guarantees in life but this weakening will provide us with more chances to become free from bondage.

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Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
6h

Nice article!!

I for one am hoping that Elijah got it right, the slow simmering boil to the end of the status quo needs to be over with. May the blessing be granted!!

Elijah J. Magnier thinks this is a “blessing in disguise”.

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