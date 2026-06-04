I posted this video by Brian Berletic yesterday but did not comment, even though it is very relevant to the chaos we see worldwide, as a result of America’s last gasp attempts at empire.

It’s quite long and takes off from an article that Brian published on NEO (New Eastern Outlook) -- Afghanistan: America’s Other Ongoing Proxy War --where among other things he writes:

If individual people are ultimately the most basic building block of human civilization and the direction it takes, then control over the information they see and believe is the most basic and fundamental means of controlling the direction of human civilization.

This is a point I have been trying to articulate in my articles on LLMs, and especially manipulation of the GoogleVerse and social media to influence public beliefs— in the final analysis subliminal coercion in which intelligent and informed people are misled, misinformed, and misdirected to irrelevancies. I have been among those people, although not necessarily “intelligent” or “informed”.

When you here lefty icons such as Robert Scheer talking about Russia’s “full scale invasion” of Ukraine when it was neither “full scale” nor any kind of “invasion” you can guess how pervasive this subversion of the mind is !

Pervasive?

Subversive?

Like LLMs?

In this era, we are all artificially informed. Everything depends on our data sets and the mental algorithms we use for them.

For example…where does all this recent talk about Iran getting a nuclear weapon come from?

Of course, from constant repetition in the MSM and Alt Media of American claims that Iran is just weeks, if not days,if not hours, if not minutes away from going nuclear—over, and over, and over again — a kind of hypnosis.

It is not logical . It is emotional.

Still to the extent that such propaganda works often below the level of conscious thought, it is never perfect And common sense can win through

So it is that Scott Ritter who I have often criticized, writing about the Russian political scientist Karaganov, “gets: it!.

The true lesson is that nuclear wars cannot be won, should never be fought, and as such nuclear weapons should be done away altogether

With nuclear weapons everybody loses! Thank you, Scott!

Despite this moment of lucidity, we still have a war going on in the Middle East about non-existent nuclear weapons. Why? And the issue publicized.

Because it distracts from the real issues.

Magic

It’s the magician’s trick. Distraction. Misdirection. Hypnosis. Suggestion. You know it isn’t real. But…

Israel and AIPAC are also such “distractions”.

As Berletic says it all comes down to control over “the information they see and believe”. However, the word “information” somehow connotes “facts”, “realities’. It might be more correct to say “control over what you see and believe and end up taking as real”.

When you go to a movie, for the time you sit there, you see and believe things that look real but are not. The movie is not “information”, is entertainment - distraction.

Brian points out what we what we “see and believe” puts the blame on Israel for America’s sins — when it is the other way around.Israel is just one of many American proxies, like ISIS, or HST in Syria, or the UkiNazis, or any number of terrorists groups and corrupt governments. Israel did not start the war in Libya against Gaddafi. Nor the years of war in Afghanistan. Nor the war against the Serbs. Nor any of the wars in Africa. Nor Ukraine. It has little to do with the Asia Pacific region.

The US has been playing this game of absolute global dominance for many years.

That does not absolve the ZioNazis or UkiNazis of their monstrous crimes: it merely speaks to the greater evil represented by the US of A.

Berletic asks us to look at the “big picture”.

And what is that?

The US is a nihilistic civilization that from its inception was predicated on exploitation, thievery, and war, one form of slavery or another, brainwashing its population. Now it is failing and desperate.

Who to blame?

Cui Bono.

We could start with the American military companies and the billionaire class.

Let’s take the example of Erich Schmidt, CEO of Google. Google is in no way the neutral player it pretends to be.

There is the Hornet Drone constructed by his own stealth military AI company ⁠Swift Beat (formerly known as White Stork and Project Eagle) with a contract to supply thousands to Kiev.

Istari is a defense startup that uses machine learning and software to build “digital twins” testing war machines in a simulated “metaverse” environment to dramatically accelerate military engineering.

D3 (Dare to Defend Democracy) finances and scales early-stage defense technology for (UAVs, electronic warfare, counter-drone systems, and battlefield robotics.

SandboxAQ offers quantum cryptography and GPS-free quantum navigation—for modern electronic warfare and cyber war .

Rebellion Defense offers AI “battle-ware to handle defense data, identify incoming threats, and automate mission planning.

Relativity Space uses 3D-printing and automation for aerospace production and has expanded into military rockets

America’s Frontier Fund (AFF) works with other major tech figures, lobbying the U.S. government and developing microelectronics, synthetic biology, and advanced defense systems.

You and me

But in the end,it is ordinary people trying to live a ‘normal” life in an age when “normal” no longer exists. We must blame ourselves. I include myself in this.

Help Ichi and Chappy and their semi-domesticated primate buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

Message Julian Macfarlane

Leave a comment

Share

Refer a friend