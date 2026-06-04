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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
9h

as the people are awakening, the parasites are desperately trying to complete the gulag before we seriously fuck them up

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Al Bundy's avatar
Al Bundy
6h

Wake up people, and See the Evil pretending to work for you and protect you. It kills you little by little every day.

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