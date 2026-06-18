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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
4hEdited

A perfect overview and analysis of the current situation and possible changes in the Iran-War, Julian.

My Sensing can better be heard from those who know more from inner circles.

They were producing together on a YouTube Channel, but that was recently terminated after an order of the US Government.

So they started a new YouTube channel... As long as it lasts...

->https://www.youtube.com/@Transition_Protocol

Two of them, most of you will have seen and heard:

1. Pepe Escobar, from Brazill, but traveling all over Eurasia.

2. And (Ex-CIA) Larry C. Johnson who know the security world of the US.

3. And Zulfiqar Ali, from Pakistan and with connections about the Deal.

4. And Fadi Lama also from the region and the diplomacy.

The newest Video gives a good overview and you can consider them to be like me, Looking below the words and dig-out the Truth. The older ones can be surprisingly shocking.

The newest->https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-Bw4llMIv0

Below the video is a clickable Index...

I do not give a summary. You need to listen and look yourself to get the reality.

Cassandra

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Rolf Nilsson's avatar
Rolf Nilsson
3h

"The Democrat tribe is as bloody as the Democrat one" Do you mean the Republican one?

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