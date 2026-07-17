News Forensics

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Peter Robbinson's avatar
Peter Robbinson
8h

That's the Kersh bridge video, of the truck bomb explosion from several years ago.

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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
2h

Julian - your post today encapsulates the whole enchilada - Clown World enabled Trump to be elected.....to complete the DSS - 'DaSelfStrangulation' - in broad daylight - by the formerly entity known as Western Civilization before the DaSynagogue of Satan finds the next host to drain it of its lifeblood - most likely South America.

The American experiment is DEAD - time for a new host to accept its new master.

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2025/09/22/the-untold-jewish-role-in-venezuelas-crisis/

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