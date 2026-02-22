News Forensics

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Barry Brenesal's avatar
Barry Brenesal
Feb 22

Turk happens. Just don't make a habit of it, or the mainstream media in our USia will ask that you write a column for them. :D

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1 reply by Julian Macfarlane
Theophilus's avatar
Theophilus
Feb 22

I was taught 'write it at night; read it in the morning' especially when you are tired but there was nothing about maps. If I have to send stuff at night, I make word read it back to me out loud, which pretty effectively picks up mistakes and incoherencies but it wouldn't save me from misunderestimating maps.

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