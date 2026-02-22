I am fortunate to have lots of commenters smarter than me, to catch my errors!

The map I posted of Iraq in my last post (now corrected in the Update) turns out to be a map of Turkmenistan, which was improperly labeled when I was looking for physiographical comparisons with Iran.

Ok…It was 2 AM and I wanted to go to bed but that is not an excuse.

I am sorry, sorry, sorry…..

Turkménistan below!

Iraq

Here’s the Google Search result that I saw…

Now what kind of moron sees “Facebook” and doesn’t ask why the oceans are in the wrong place? OK. I have problems distinguishing left/ right. Still…..I really can’t blame it on autism.

My bad.

Back to cleaning toilets, I guess….

Again many thanks to commenters. You’re the best!

I apologize.

Julian

My defense - I blame it on (lack of) coffee.

After I get up, I research. Umm…what I call “rhizomatically”. I nice word for mental chaos. Left, right, up, down, large, small. I drink a lot of coffee, which stabilizes dopamine levels.

BUT…

I can’t drink coffee after 6 pm - it keeps me awake. At the same time, a lot of the stuff I was learning earlier, starts coming together. So, I re-think and re-write. I often end up finishing writing late at night, graphics come last. And unfortunately, no coffee…no brain.

Support my addiction and keep me working. Otherwise, I am just Ichi and Chappy’s Toilet Guy. Buy us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow.

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