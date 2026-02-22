Apologies, apologies....
Forgive me, I have sinned
I am fortunate to have lots of commenters smarter than me, to catch my errors!
The map I posted of Iraq in my last post (now corrected in the Update) turns out to be a map of Turkmenistan, which was improperly labeled when I was looking for physiographical comparisons with Iran.
Ok…It was 2 AM and I wanted to go to bed but that is not an excuse.
I am sorry, sorry, sorry…..
Turkménistan below!
Iraq
Here’s the Google Search result that I saw…
Now what kind of moron sees “Facebook” and doesn’t ask why the oceans are in the wrong place? OK. I have problems distinguishing left/ right. Still…..I really can’t blame it on autism.
My bad.
Back to cleaning toilets, I guess….
Again many thanks to commenters. You’re the best!
I apologize.
Julian
My defense - I blame it on (lack of) coffee.
After I get up, I research. Umm…what I call “rhizomatically”. I nice word for mental chaos. Left, right, up, down, large, small. I drink a lot of coffee, which stabilizes dopamine levels.
BUT…
I can’t drink coffee after 6 pm - it keeps me awake. At the same time, a lot of the stuff I was learning earlier, starts coming together. So, I re-think and re-write. I often end up finishing writing late at night, graphics come last. And unfortunately, no coffee…no brain.
Support my addiction and keep me working. Otherwise, I am just Ichi and Chappy’s Toilet Guy. Buy us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow.
Turk happens. Just don't make a habit of it, or the mainstream media in our USia will ask that you write a column for them. :D
I was taught 'write it at night; read it in the morning' especially when you are tired but there was nothing about maps. If I have to send stuff at night, I make word read it back to me out loud, which pretty effectively picks up mistakes and incoherencies but it wouldn't save me from misunderestimating maps.