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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
4h

Just yesterday I was thinking about how some philosophers tell us that what we perceive is not necessarily reality. In about one minute I concluded that it doesn't matter, because it's the best we are getting. If I see, hear, and smell a bull in a field, it may really be a nine-dimensional yellow and blue octopoid floating in a tank of methane on a different time axis. But as long as all my senses tell me it's a bull, experience says I won't go wrong by treating it as a bull.

Channelling Sam Johnson, "I refute it *thus*!"

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
4h

Seyed Marandi is amazingly calm and diplomatic. He has raised my estimation of Iranians quite as much as the creators of the Lego movies.

Someone like that could be key to persuading Westerners. He comes across like one of us. Rather as some Israeli spokesman seemed to me to do many years ago... what was his name? Something Yahoo... His English was perfect, with a very slight American accent. he didn't sound foreign at all.

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