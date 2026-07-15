As you know, I and Chappy and Ichi rely on donations at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow to survive.



But recently, one of my supporters informed me that the links to my buymeacoffee page for the last two articles have been broken.

I am not sure why. I guess it is a Substack glitch—something like their inability to connect to my Stripe account (which is functioning perfectly well for the buymeacoffee site which also uses Stripe). Substack has become hugely popular but it operates with a small staff, which leads to software problems.

404=cardiac arrest.





The links for “Buy Me A Coffee” were embedded in the logo image and text at the end of the post.

I tried re-inputting the urls for the coffee site,just right clicking on the logo and text— making sure the url was correct. Yeah, I know — I’m dyslexic. Hey, so was da Vinci and F Scott Fitzgerald.

Didn’t work. Got “404” messages. Where oh where is my defibrillator?

I then deleted the logo and put in this one:

That worked! And I like it a lot better. It’s really…ME!

So I deleted the url text and pasted in new text. Then added the url using the Substack menu.

Worked !

https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

I am posting this because other people may have problems like this. And we need to help one another.

If you are using buymeacoffee on Substack - and many people do—you too may be assaulted by a 404 with malign intent. Fear not….

As I said, IF you CANNOT fix the problem by right clicking on the image or text in which it is embedded, you must first delete the image or text, then add a fresh image and text. Then embed the link(s).

To C. who informed me of the problem, many thanks!!!.

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