In my last post, I over-simplified the issue of US treasuries. My bad. Apologies.

As you know, US treasuries are in demand, with more and more foreign countries buying US bonds, reversing the previous trend towards divestment. Yields are up. The dollar is up. US treasuries are a safe haven, people say.

Yes, the interest rate is good, but the yields are in dollars. But a lot depends on intangibles. And what is “safe” these days?

I was wrong not to take into account the “safe haven” thing. This shift has been sudden but more about human psychology than economic fundamentals —s,o the situation is what Nassim Taleb calls “fragile”

Taleb

Taleb for example, calls this a “white swan”.

He has repeatedly warned that the U.S. is entering a debt “death spiral”. When debt servicing becomes the largest item in a budget—surpassing even defense or healthcare—the system becomes unsustainable without a “miracle”. The pain is first felt by those least able to bear it – as social services are cratered. It is vampire economics.

Taleb thinks investors should avoid is U.S. Treasuries. It is a “no-brainer” bet that they will decline because of persistent deficits and the political system’s inability to rein in spending. In addition, the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency permanently damaged by the freezing of Russian assets in 2022, has led to central banks to favor gold.

“Black Swans” are unpredictable. “White Swans” are just as dangerous because they are so visible and certain, that the markets look away. And to complicate things, you can get swans that are both black and white. Hybrids.

In late March 2026, U.S. Treasury yields have seen sharp fluctuations (e.g., the 10-year yield rising toward 4.39%) linked to Middle East conflicts and Trump administration tariff policies. Are these just temporary “bear traps”?

Taleb’s associate Mark Spitznagel notes the un-inversion of the yield curve typically signals that the ”white swan” might suddenly change hue to black ”causing an unexpected major crash.

The trigger would be US defeat against Iran, with a much stronger and influential Iran emerging controlling traffic in the strait of Hormuz and liberating the oil producing regions of the ME from American domination – as well as the rule of the dollar. Tolls on the Strait of Hormuz will favor the petroyuan. Other than that it’s gold, gold, gold.

The ruble is gold-backed. And it looks like that will be the case with China .

Listen to Taleb.. He is more than just a stock trader…..

Michael Hudson

Michael Hudson has similar views to Taleb. And he is not just an economist.

Elsewhere Hudson characterizes U.S. military presence as a “protection racket”.

Without the ability to “bomb” or occupy, the U.S. loses its only remaining leverage to prevent countries from leaving the dollar system—that is, if the US loses and is forced to give up its military domination of the ME.

According to Michael Hudson’s analysis, if the U.S. were to “lose” against Iran and be forced to withdraw from the Middle East, the “Treasury Bill Standard”—which has funded the U.S. economy and military for decades—would collapse .

Right now,a the US has a “free lunch” because foreign central banks are forced to recycle their dollar surpluses largely from oil back into U.S. Treasury bonds to maintain their own exchange rates. But if the US loses, it can no longer coerce foreign nations into holding dollars, which would end the US’ ability to run massive deficits without facing high interest rates or a currency crash.

Iran has already begun charging ships $2 million to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as “advance payments” for war reparations. A U.S. withdrawal would likely codify this and accelerate the shift toward oil being priced in Yuan, Rupees, or local currencies. Most countries would not need to hold the large large dollar reserves they need now And the US would not be able to skim off the top. .

The U.S. would become isolated -- unable to trade its paper IOUs for real physical goods. At the same time, its high-cost, financialized economy would inhibit reindustrialization. The US’s only real commodity is debt.

To attract buyers for its $34 trillion debt the U.S. would have to offer significantly higher interest rates – which we already see happening. Unable to export inflation to fund military spending, it would face soaring inflation — and would likely cut domestic spending, leading to both economic and social instability . Remember the Weimar Republic.

A US defeat would accelerate the shift of the “Global Majority” (BRICS+) to financial alternatives leaving the “ West” in an long-term economic depression. Listen to what Alastair Crooke says. US defeat is the end of the PetroDollar and US hegemony.

Hudson characterizes U.S. as a Mafia state and its military presence as a “protection racket”. Without the ability to “bomb” or occupy, the U.S. loses its only remaining leverage to prevent countries from leaving the dollar system.

If the US is like the Mafia, the the Gulf State monarchs are its “made men”. If the “Don” (or “Donald’) goes so too does the House of Saud and all the others.

As a Mafia state, the US will eventually get whacked. Good riddance.

Support New Forensics, Ichi and Chappy and their indigent human by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow. Only a couple more days until the end of the month! I appreciate all the help!

We need help in getting new subscribers. Please crosspost, and feel free to post urls on other blogs or X or other platforms. Every time someone does that, I get a new subscriber.

ll

Message Julian Macfarlane

Leave a comment

Share