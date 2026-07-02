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heikomr's avatar
heikomr
2h

To be honest, I was also somewhat put off by the accumulation of explicitly mentioning other analysts, authors, and personalities by name in such a negative way in your articles. I am not fundamentally uncritical toward content when it comes to an author's image and popularity. Either something meets with my approval, or I arrive at a differing view on other points. But you don't need to engage in ad hominem attacks. Simply quote from a source and refute it with your own arguments. That is sufficient.

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Noveskes Rock's avatar
Noveskes Rock
1h

Simplicius used to comment on (the departed blog) Seker as Nighthawk. He had great operational analysis of military operations in detail and with great timeliness. I was among his earliest substack subscribers. As he has moved to a publish or perish mentality the overall quality has declined. I'm happy for his success but pine for the fiords, I mean the older, more insightful material.

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