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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
4h

Thank you, Julian... A recognisable summary of the situation regarding Iran.

I add to this the video of Glen Diesen with MIT Professor and Pentagon advisor Ted Postol, who explains that Iran can build 10-20 nuclear weapons immediately, and why this is a reason to negotiate with Iran rather than threatening its existence with more attacks.

X->https://x.com/OccupySchagen/status/2056013806875136357

🕌🇮🇷#Iran Can now Build 10-20☢️#Nuclear_Weapons. - 🤡🇺🇸#US Must 🎲#Negotiate:

YouTube->https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1q_sp-FY6ZM

But combining it with your sensing of Trump, He will Attack.

Next Iran will hit back with force, including on the Zionist Nest and UAE.

Then someone in Heaven or in Hell will throw a die to see whether Nukes are going to fly.

Sorry.

Cassandra

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
3h

Compared to the penis piano player, Saddam Hussein was a gentleman and a saint.

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