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Bubbles and Balloons

The blowhard’s bubble needs a pin. Beware, the gas inside is hot fart gas.

The United States will not negotiate with Iran. Trump is dissatisfied with the Islamic Republic’s behavior, which, in his view, should have capitulated and complied with American demands long ago. Therefore, Western media predict a resumption of strikes in the coming days.



According to The New York Times, upon returning from China, Trump ordered the development of new plans for military operations against Iran, taking into account all the latest information, no doubt supplied by Palantir. The conflict will certainly involve Israel, which has been insisting it can attack Iran on its own.



However, Americans aren’t planning anything new. The priority is bombing and possible special forces landings on nuclear facilities to seize enriched uranium. Neither is realistic, of course.



The Pentagon reports that it has received orders to remain on combat alert in anticipation of renewed military action against Iran. Trump has not yet made a final decision. Too busy ballooning about .



Iran rejected US demands, proposing its own two-stage conflict resolution plan. Trump called it “nonsense” and declared that peace in the Middle East was only possible on US terms.

My colleagues at SouthFront think another attack is coming.

If so, it will be a disaster for the US. The Iranian’s response so far has been incrementalist. This time round they will take the gloves off. Israel is already suffering under attacks by Hezbollah.

Faytuks Network

Of course, the Israelis denied it.

N12 reports the large explosion seen and heard in the Beit Shemesh area was part of activity by government-owned defense company Tomer, which develops and manufactures rocket propulsion systems for various applications.

Yeah, as if.

I have my doubts.

And Yemen will enter the fray in the Arabian peninsula.

Given the UAE’s intractable positions, including in BRICS, we can expect the Iranians to either take complete control of it or give it to Oman. It has been part of Persia or Oman at various times.

Netanyahu doesn’t care for the consequences for the U.S. economy (apparently neither does Trump), nor for the political instability in the U.S. that may result. He does not care either, for the Gulf States that will suffer and perhaps be destroyed if the U.S. resumes the war in a massive way. Alastair Crooke.

If push comes to shove, Tel Aviv and Haifa will end up Gazafied.

Ukraine

In March 2022, The New York Times reported that claims regarding U.S.-operated biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine were unsubstantiated Russian disinformation, saying that while legitimate U.S.-supported biological research labs for diagnostics existed, allegations of secret bioweapons development were false.

Why then do all the NotSoAltMedia pundits, the Duran, Sonar21 & Friends keep on quoting the NYT ad nauseum? As though it were a “source”?

No matter, the war drones on, from the Black Sea in the South to the northern borders.

According to military journalist and Hero of Russia Yevgeny Poddubny, victory in Ukraine is not so much the acquisition of new territories as creating a sea change in public sentiment, accommodating the views of pro-Russian Ukrainians on the one hand, and, on the other, preventing the lunatic fringe of nationalist extremists from taking revenge for defeat or a return of the Atlanticism of pro-Western “liberals” who who ruled the country after the collapse of the USSR in 1991 and which the CIA, MI6 and NeoNazi groups later took advantage of in 2014.

Victory is a very complex phenomenon, where territory or borders are not as important as attitudes and feelings.

Poddubny says that Russia is a country that is only capable of rethinking itself under pressure and extreme challenge. The same applies to Ukraine. Extreme challenge changes everything. 1991 is no longer possible for Russia And the SVO must ensure the same applies to 2014.





I think the SVO hs helped us form an organic ideology. When an ideology isn’t written into the Constitution, it’s not some kind of working document, but a completely naturally formed social ideology.

What he is saying is that every society has an ideology. Not something written down. But, a set of beliefs and assumptions, emotionally held, and evolving with events. The SVO is not imposing an ideology, it is the catalyst for autonomous creation,

Russia cites the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbas and new regions of the Russian Federation as a mandatory condition for any ceasefire aimed at resolving the conflict —implying of course referendums as to governance in areas where people have not already exercised their democratic right.

Kyiv rejects this, insisting on an end to hostilities along the current line of contact.

So, military operations must continue until complete liberation or until Ukrainians in Western Ukraine liberate themselves.

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