After I finished my post about Helmer’s article on the Bloomberg report of February 12 , I found Alastair Crooke’s article on Strategic Culture, one of those sites you should pay attention to. It has also been reposted on Unz.

And Crooke also did a video with “the Judge” …

Now Crooke is a real “analyst”! Of course, not always right— but even when he comes to the wrong conclusion, one needs to re-examine one’s own thoughts and look carefully at his reasoning. I was very happy that his analysis seems to confirm mine.

Here are my notes on what he has written.

From Moscow’s perspective – and with Moscow’s clear understanding of the Trump’s mercantilist and transactional psyche — perhaps having Washington pulled by ‘deal’ opportunities into talking with Russia (after a long period of severed communications) and when the U.S. leadership is inconstant and capricious – engagement with Witkoff and Kushner may have been seen as the better side to valour.

The phrase “the better side to valour” is easy to misinterpret since some people would think it means that the Russians are “afraid” of what the Americans might do. That is NOT what Crooke means at all.

The Russians are doing diplomatic Judo. First, bow politely and then look for openings. If your opponent is big and fat, look for opportunities to take advantage of that.

Leverage. Balance. Footwork.

However, this ‘business first’ methodology has a major flaw: The ‘negotiations’ with the Witkoff team are not working. Matters are moving in the wrong direction, as Foreign Minister Lavrov has underlined in frank language in two recent interviews (last week with Rick Sanchez on Russia Today, and on Tuesday with Russia’s NTV television channel).

Again, one must be careful about interpretation. The “negotiations with Witkoff are not working”?

Not working for whom?

For the Americans ultimately.

Keeping the Americans talking, giving them false confidence, feeding Trump’s ego leads him to make one mistake after another.

Venezuela was a mistake. US money is now rebuilding the country’s oil industry. But Chavismo is stronger than ever.

Tanker piracy as another mistake . Lesson — if the US can do it, anybody can; If the Carribean is a US lake, what about the South CHINA Sea?

Trump’s European policies are incoherent— with the recent Munich Conference trumpeting to the Global South the West’s colonialist ambitions. That odd performance bolster’s BRICS and Russia and China.

In the meantime, the Russians are advancing in Donbas and east of the Dniepr, destroying the Kiev regime’s military, as the population under Kiev control dwindles.

Now Trump also has to try to extricate himself from war with Iran, knowing he would likely lose - -and therefore lose in the Mid Terms as well. Wait! Did I just say “knowing”? Does the Donald “know” anything? But you get my point.

FM Lavrov emphasised that the understandings reached at Anchorage are stuck – and in fact are being rowed back, “moving in the wrong direction”, Lavrov warned. Not only are relations cooling; asymmetrical actions are increasing and the risk of escalation growing, Lavrov suggested.

“Asymmetrical”?

We are not talking about unexpected tactical “asymmetric” military operations within a strategic context, but things like tanker piracy, tariff attacks, and kidnapping world leaders, which violate what used to be known as the “world order”. The US is over-confident – it thinks it can do anything. But ‘escalation” means randomness. The US has become an international vandal.

Rome. The Vandals

Trump’s debt-driven focus on domination lies in diametric contradiction to a multi-polarity of powers based on respect for each other’s national security interests. This leads to the second parameter — it is simply that conflicts and wars are not all susceptible to monetary buy-offs. There is ‘history’ and lives sacrificed. Only a resolution that encompasses an understanding of the full context which brought the conflict into being in the first place is likely to succeed. And it is the root causes to the dispute that are precisely what is excluded under the Witkoff framing.

The Russians have over and over again said that the SVO must address “root causes”. The Americans are ignoring that — applying the logic of the street – not any street – Wall Street.

Separately, the legacy culture of European and U.S. banking and financial interests provides the predisposition to preserving the Ukrainian status quo as parcel to their historic stance. The ‘taking care of stakeholders’ approach then automatically devolves into seeking a continuation of existing structures of power and authority in Kiev, without which the monetary worth of Ukrainian bonds — many of which are held by European governments – will fall to zero.

The US has reached the point at which all hegemonies since the Renaissance have broken down – the key indicator is always capital accumulation and financialization.

According to Arrighi

Only money matters -- only stakeholders profit.

Who are the “stakeholders” – they are the elites actually running things. Not the “Deep” State but the “Shadow State”.

Moscow has been very clear that there must be a transformation made to the leadership culture in Ukraine for any stable coexistence between Russia and Kiev to be viable. For Moscow, the continuation of the Zelensky regime culture of radical hostility would be viewed as setting up Russia to face a future of regular bouts of repeated conflict as Ukraine is periodically rearmed and re-grouped by European states.

Notice Crooke’s use of the term “leadership culture”. This is a concept usually left out of discussions about geopolitics.

If, however, you have read my special article on the links between “culture” and “civilization”, you will understand how important the idea is.

For “culture” is largely unconscious, assumptions that shape human action and agency and societal decisions – heuristics in the frontal cortex . Color it green.

It is not something that changes easily except when major social and institutional breakdown forces people into survival mode and emotional and instinctual action.

Re-shaping Kiev’s Banderite culture means a kind of social brain surgery!

But let us remember that NeoNazi or Fascist mentalities are not natural— but artificial—for the most part superficial for most people.

Any mooted change of Ukrainian leadership style however, would pull the rug from under Witkoff’s carefully arranged ‘financial reward system’. An outcome to the conflict brought about by military facts on the ground leading to a transformed culture in Kiev would be anathema to the stakeholder benefit scheme. The ‘stakeholders’ are united in opposing such eventuality. The Witkoff plan effectively fuels their opposition to any change in the status quo.

Russia therefore is at war not only with Ukraine and NATO —but with all of Western “civilization”, which from an historical point of view has limited time left.

Talk, talk, talk….Trump constantly inflates the threat that the US poses. And US policy shifts with the winds.

Anybody have something sharp?

Owl wisdom

Support New Forensics and Professors Ichi and Chappy and the shabby owl (me) by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow.

I also need help in getting new subscribers. Please crosspost, and feel free to post urls on other blogs or X or other platforms. . Every time someone does that, I get a new subscriber.

Share

Leave a comment

Message Julian Macfarlane

Refer a friend