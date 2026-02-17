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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
Feb 17

Trump is an ignoramus wrapped in blowhard bullshit.

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
Feb 17

Thank you for the analysis into the financial depths.

It is clear that Russia doesn't look at the Ukraine case that way.

It wants a COMPLETE removing of the Banderites from power.

Fighting to the end of Ukrainian and NATO-resistance means that there will NOT be a 'New Ukraine' to pay back its 'Debts'. NONE !

Cassandra

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