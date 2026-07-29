News Forensics

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m droy's avatar
m droy
4h

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2026/07/narratives-of-moral-conflict-karim-khan-and-delcy-rodriguez/

(2nd half of long piece)

Craig Murray who recently spent a month or more in VZ.

He claims certainly that VZ is getting 97.5% of payments for oil with US ripping them off a 2.5% fee.

My own view has been from the start that US want to appear the Terror Guys. Carry small stick, shout aggressively and brag. So that almost none of the "terrible acts of theft an violence" against VZ are actually true but that US delights in claiming them.

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Kazimir Malevitch's avatar
Kazimir Malevitch
4h

"It's the heart of US policy, ladies and gentleman, to use fascism (or criminal/terrorist organizations I add) to preserve capitalism, while claiming to be saving democracy from communism" by Michael Parenti (from a meme).

And about Venezuela and Maduro, it's interesting that US preserve Colombia fascist Government that is the heart of cocaine world distribution, using also its drug cartel's military assets for fighting Russia in Ukraine. And of course Ukraine is the cocaine distribution hub, since the coup 2014 and maybe before, for Europe and for the deep nose of the NaziZelensky. And if not enuf is transforming Ukraine Army in the new ISIS or Al Quaeda around the world!

Not a coincidence I called US, the United Criminals of America and I'm reading more and more posts about the historic foundations that belong to the United Criminals Kingdom of Great Britain.

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