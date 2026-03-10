News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
3dEdited

Thank you! I knew there was a false comparison somewhere.

Reply
Share
heikomr's avatar
heikomr
3d

Julian, I agree 100% with everything in your excellent article. Just one small nuance regarding the Iranian submunition you described. A few photos from smartphones are indeed making their way out of Israel, showing clearly recognizable destroyed residential buildings in Tel Aviv. People live there. Insofar as these residents are in shelters, there are no civilian casualties. But the commander to whom this rocket belongs cannot be certain of that. Not to mention that it has become known that there is a lack of shelters there.

I will now try to formulate the following carefully, so as not to be misunderstood. If this war is not ended (for now/temporarily) through some negotiations/empty promises on paper, then I see the end of Israel's statehood.

Iran is acting damn cleverly. As soon as the USA is completely blinded, apart from their satellites, and their air forces are driven out of the entire region, Iran will have the opportunity to dissect Israel's power apparatus and economy step by step. However, I am particularly watching two actors: 1. Turkey and 2. Pakistan. India has disqualified itself.

Reply
Share
17 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture