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Stefano's avatar
Stefano
Feb 18

Five years from now Europe will be poor and irrelevant. In a way this is terrible because life will become really difficult. But on the flip side, it will create the conditions for meaningful political and social change.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Feb 18

If you cram people together more and more closely in huge cities, and feed them on factory-farmed foods and monoculture grains, you will get more and more infectious diseases. Not to mention steadily increasing mental health problems, culminating in psychoses, paranoia, and such events as mass shootings.

Thomas Jefferson, who was at heart a gentleman farmer, grasped a large part of this in the 18th century:

"When we get piled upon one another in large cities, as in Europe, we shall become as corrupt as Europe".

- Thomas Jefferson, Letter to James Madison (20 December 1787), The Writings of Thomas Jefferson (19 Vols., 1905) edited by Andrew A. Lipscomb and Albert Ellery Bergh, Vol. VI, p. 392.

Jefferson could have added "... and as sickly".

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