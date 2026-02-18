Geneva

GENEVA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The second day of trilateral talks among Ukraine, the United States and Russia began here on Wednesday. The two-day negotiations, starting on Tuesday, are held behind closed doors. U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday that the first-day talks made “meaningful progress.” “The discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanisms of possible solutions,” Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, also Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary, wrote on social media platform X after the talks on Tuesday. Xinhau

Zelensky was not happy.

The Ukrainian people would reject a peace deal that involves Ukraine unilaterally withdrawing from the eastern Donbas region and turning it over to Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios in an interview Tuesday. Why it matters: As Zelensky was speaking to Axios, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were meeting for a third round of direct talks in Geneva. The main sticking point is control of the Donbas, around 10% of which is still in Ukrainian hands. Zelensky said U.S. mediators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have told him Russia genuinely wants to end the war, and that he should coordinate with his own negotiating team on that basis ahead of the talks. But Zelensky made clear he’s much more pessimistic. He also advised Witkoff and Kushner that they shouldn’t try to force him to sell a vision of peace his own people would see as an “unsuccessful story.”

As I have said, the “talks” are just ways to pass the time until March or April “springs” a Russian offensive.

Let us always keep in mind that the last time, Ukraine had a democratic election, they elected a pro-Russian President! The present “regime” was not elected, it took power through a violent, foreign organized and funded coup.

Full Circle

Now things are coming full-circle.

On February 17, citizens reportedly blocked streets in several districts of Odessa demanding the restoration of vital infrastructure.

At the same time, the RUF is expanding bridgeheads in northern Ukraine , occupying Kharkivka, east of Glukhov in the Sumy region. They captured Komarivka and the adjacent border area earlier – for a total of at least 9 bridges along the northern border. They are finally implementing the much-talked about security zone.

Geneva? Who cares”

Ukraine is not the problem for Russia — it is Europe and the US!

France has just released the Russian tanker it pirated a while back after it extorted a “fine” of several million Euros from the owners.

So, Russia has announced possible military action to protect its vessels, presaging (of course) oil shipments to Cuba and elsewhere. In addition, there is talk of confiscating European cargo vessels, “retaliatory sanctions” and the like. The French action allows Russia to establish a general policy without targeting the US, whom the French were merely copying.

Lavrov’s hard line is nuanced.

The choice of Medinsky, a militant advisor to Putin for the Geneva Talks should send a message, to the US and NATO. “Should” because they are likely not listening.

Why should they?

For the United States and Europe, we belong together. America was founded 250 years ago, but the roots began here on this continent long before. The man who settled and built the nation of my birth arrived on our shores carrying the memories and the traditions and the Christian faith of their ancestors as a sacred inheritance, an unbreakable link between the old world and the new. We are part of one civilization – Western civilization. We are bound to one another by the deepest bonds that nations could share, forged by centuries of shared history, Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry, and the sacrifices our forefathers made together for the common civilization to which we have fallen heir. Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio has clearly defined the nature of the conflict. It is a clash of civilizations. Except that the “West” does not recognize other civilizations as civilizations. At least not as equal ones.

And this is why we do not want allies to rationalize the broken status quo rather than reckon with what is necessary to fix it, for we in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West’s managed decline. We do not seek to separate, but to revitalize an old friendship and renew the greatest civilization in human history.

Yes, the “greatest civilization” in human history —led by the United States of America.

This is not something new. It is colonialist, of course — and also imperialist - but not just that.

In 1946, Albert Camus wrote:

“The clash of empires is already close to taking a back seat to the clash of civilizations. Indeed, colonized civilizations from the four corners of the earth are making their voices heard. Ten or fifty years from now, the challenge will be to the preeminence of Western civilization.”

In 1993, Huntington further developed the theory in his book , The Clash of Civilizations, arguing that cultural and religious identities—rather than ideology or economics—would be the main source of global conflict in the post-Cold War world. This is, of course, how Putin sees it— the SVO as not a “war” with Ukraine but a war that Europe, the US and the rest of the “West”, a war initiated against Russia many years ago. It is a war on an unimaginable scale, encompassing economics, subversion, deception and deceit, along with military violence.

Lavrov’s recent ‘hardline” just articulates what he already know and what Putin knew too.

As Russia’s power grows and that of its allies, and that of the “West” declines Russia will have less and less reason to compromise.

And the “West” IS in decline, just like the Roman Empire — but it takes time.

That was Rome. The Roman “middle class” hollowed out — just as is happening with the American middle class with the rising cost of living, inequality and inflation.

Rome had “Barbarization”. It relied on mercenaries, or if you like Germanic proxies. Of course, the US also relies on proxies. It is hard and harder to find people to “serve”.

“Environmental blows”. The Romans had their plagues. We have new viral diseases, a host of other diseases and also climate change. One can argue about the causes but you cannot argue about the effects. Reduced agricultural yields meant substandard food for Romans. Americans have McDonalds. I am sure you can think of other similarities.

The “West’ is dead man walking. It just doesn’t know it is condemned.

So much to do…..

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