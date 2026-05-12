News Forensics

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
3h

Excellent article!! I agree with you, that Larry got that one wrong on China. Kevin Walmsley is the man on China and he doesn't do what you just did with your in depth article!!

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
3h

Thank you for this great upgrade on China-related issues.

I would like to give my sensing here too.

Facts: China's total population is going down and the decline is accelerating.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's population fell by 3.39 million people to 1.405 billion. This marks the fourth consecutive year of population decline.

Sensing: I think this is a good sign. There are too many people on the earth, mainly caused by Poor people without a social safety net, which caused them to put a lot of children on te world to safeguard their Old Age. Europe showed this trend first. A good social safety net caused decline. And everybody was told that this was wrong an then they started the immigration and illegal immigration.

The best way to make everyone to afford living in peace and without worry about their future is to create social safety nets and let women take part in the productive side of life too. (including Robots and AI.)

We need NO WARS to cut the top of the population. We need properly organising the life of all people. Like they do in China.

Just saying.

Cassandra

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