News Forensics

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Gemma's avatar
Gemma
Feb 16

I do wonder at Helmer sometimes; much of what he writes is pretty good. This might, however, be his "Seymour Hersh" moment when he becomes a Washington-narrative stooge?

After all, how many independent journalists actually have a pension? There are a few brave ones that rely on coffee cups of cash... ;-)

To be honest, with Helmer, we must wait and see if he really has been bought - or if this was just an aberration.

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6 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
john webster's avatar
john webster
Feb 16

There is no way Putin CAN agree to this nonsense. If he did he would be cutting his own throat.

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