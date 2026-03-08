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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
5dEdited

I do recognise this post, Julian.

When i close my eyes, i can see how slowly the US and Zionist ammunitions are depleted.

I can see how American Soldiers who are hiding in the Gulf-states Hotels are decimated.

I can see the Iranian and Zionist people being bombed.

I can see the Iranian Serious Strong Missiles coming from underground and finish their job.

I can see the Iranian one million men army who defeated Iraq long ago, prepare to enter (Kurdish) Iraq and marching towards Syria, erase the NATO-airbases on Cyprus and then march to Lebanon and Jordan end exterminating the Zionists.

I can almost see the Samson Nukes fly and how Dimona will be exterminated.

And i hope that before that time someone in the US halts this war.

Is there someone there who can do that ?

Cassandra.

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heikomr's avatar
heikomr
5d

I highly recommend listening to this conversation between Danny Haiphong and Stanislav Krapivnik. It serves as a valuable complement to this article.

"Iran's Missiles DECIMATE Israel & Gulf, Trump STUNNED as Russia Enters | Stanislav Krapivnik"

https://www.youtube.com/live/NgKTc4JXAbk

I have a feeling—not knowledge, but a feeling—that not only in the USA is a brutal dictatorship being pursued, but also in several other Western countries/colonies.

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