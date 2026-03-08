The war in Iran goes on, with US prospects dwindling quickly.

Trump gets more and more deranged, setting new records in this respect, with the Stupidity Paradox, shifting to the Derangement Syndrome When leadership is deranged, all those below echo its madness.

In Trump’s case, the sole exception to this rule might be Tulsi Gabbard. One can guess because:

She hasn’t been heard from

The Intelligence Agencies released an “I told you so” report which was picked up by WaPo and the NYT.

Other than that, we have a corrupt version of Marxist Centralism, a circle of jerks and also a circle jerk

Here are some examples:

Trump when asked if U.S. bombed an Iranian desalination plant: “They are among the most evil people ever on earth, they cut babies’ heads off, they chop women in half, what they did, take a look at October 7th... I know nothing about a desalination plant other than to say if they’re complaining about a desalination plant, we complain about the fact that they shouldn’t be chopping babies’ heads off, okay?”

Then

“We’re certainly investigating,” Hegseth said. “The only side that targets civilians is Iran.”

Trump added that “we think” Iran bombed the school, and called the strike “very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever. It was done by Iran.”

In the meantime, the US claims to have eliminated Iran’s navy and airforce.

This is not quite correct. It has sunk a couple of ships, damaged a submarine under repair but Iran has a huge number of fast missile boats and a large number of missile-armed submarines optimized for shallow waters. Its best aircraft are in underground shelters, the entrances to which the US claims to have destroyed with bombing. However, it seems that the Iranians prepared dirt removal equipment and crews in advance! So we might see those aircraft in the skies sooner than later

Despite US claims to have destroyed aircraft on bases they were mostly hitting painted targets.

Lies, lies, lies.

Who to believe? Just don’t believe the media. Or AIs . Artificial Idiots.

It ‘s a madhouse. and the American people are beginning to ask where there tax dollars are going.

A flash poll conducted by the Washington Post on March 1 found 52% opposed Trump’s airstrikes versus 39% who supported it, with 9% saying they are unsure. Another one released by CNN on March 2 found that about 59% of Americans disapproved of the decision to go to war, including 68% of independent voters.

Increasing disapproval is not good news for either Trump or the Republicans. Americans are normally not as affected by foreign policy issues as domestic ones, but this, pardon me, “escalating” shift in public sentiment is a sign. Imminent economic crises, unhappy investors, a poor jobs report, with a decline of 92,000 an uptick in unemployment small but likely to grow , foreshadow real pain down the line

In the US, the bellwether is gas prices.

Next week ? $5.00. Look for a Crash, too.

The troubles of the GCC states who were major investors in AI, failures attributed to AI, and flight from US treasuries could burst the AI bubble. Now, just suppose that the war goes on and the US is revealed to be hiding a thousand or two thousand casualties. The Republicans who are now sure to lose the House might also lose a majority in the Senate and Trump would be impeached or the 25th Amendment (Section 4) invoked.

The problem for Trump is not so much the Democrats but the Republicans who are out of step with a majority of the public. He is already split his base by attacking Tucker Carlson who called his attack on Iran ‘absolutely disgusting and evil’ . Carlson is not a liberal — he is a the!

Let us keep in mind, however, that Trump’s policies are not his own, not even his lies — they are long standing national policy, in place since 1945, when the US became the only empire to survive the war intact . Yes, they lied then too.

Trump is bad, a war criminal So was Biden. So was Obama. So was Bush. So was Clinton. But we have too look beyond personalities to the environment that has generated this malignancy.

The “Deep State” is really just the State. The “Swamp” is America itself.

Are swamps inherently bad? No, , they are ecosystems and they can be positive as natural flood buffers, water purifiers, and massive carbon sinks. On the other hand, they are breeding grounds for mosquitos carrying malaria and other diseases and they are not easily used for agriculture or building.

Swamps are generally useful as long as they are not polluted. The “State” is owned a parasite class who pollute the Swamp.

Putting that aside, we know that the US is losing because every day, the US gets more and more deranged.

As I said before, the Iranians are just beginning. As they did in the 12 Day war they are using up older ballistic missiles first to deplete American and Israeli resources and destroy a trillion dollars worth of US bases and equipment across the regime, which could – or should—ultimately to regime change: Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, the UAE, the KSA, Azerbaijan, and Qatar. Let us remember the Shi’a are the majority in Iraq, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, the 70% of the KSA’s oil is in Shi’a majority regions. The murder of the Khamenei, who was highly regarded throughout the Shi’a world, if not among Sunnis, is seen as an offense against Islam in general . Iranian attacks have shown that US bases were set up to protect Israel, which means the furtherance of the Gaza genocide if Iran loses, so the Arab Street is revolting,

Things are not going well for the Americans

Sure, when this war started back up in earnest almost a week ago, Iran didn’t have sufficient breadth and depth of integrated air defenses to defend comprehensively against Tomahawk, JASSM, or the relative handful of Sparrow ALBMs Israel has. So they decided to defend a few very important sites as best they could, but otherwise accept the reality that other targets were going to get hit — at least until the inherent limitations of the strained US stockpiles began to assert their inexorable logic. What I believe the Iranians have done is to judiciously husband their air defense systems in anticipation of the day when the US and Israel would be compelled to venture into range in order to drop glide bombs. That day is either already here, or is very soon approaching. Missiles and bombs are a challenge to shoot down, but aircraft are not. They are all exceedingly vulnerable, including the B-2, F-22, and F-35. If the US flies “stealth” aircraft into Iran to drop short-range munitions, I fully expect some will get shot down, including the devoutly venerated B-2. Then they will have a serious crisis on our hands. William Schryver.

Trump talks about a ground operation, but that could lead to casualties.

He talks about opening up the Strait of Hormuz which is not exactly closed but “gated” (as Will Schryver says) providing passage for Chinese and Russian ships. If he moves his carrier groups closer, they could face drone swarms, volley fired cruise missiles,and final strikes with advanced ballistic missiles using Russian and Chinese targeting wasystems.

Carriers are hard to sink — much easier to disable. Destroyers go down easily. And big submarines are more vulnerable in shallow waters

As Alastair Crooke points out (below the Strait of Hormuz is only a little over 20 kilometers wide at the narrowest and Iran has anti-ship batteries hidden in the cliffs of the coast.

As he also points out, Iran is not going to be forgiving as far as the US Navy is concerned after an American submarine torpedoed an unarmed Iranian frigate returning from a courtesy visit to India. I would think that the Iranians are waiting for more US carriers to appear — fat, juicy targets— whose hubris will drive them to approach Iran more closely. By the time that happens, Iran will have attrited the US and Israel even more.

Crooke is easily one of the best informed West Asian analysts there is. Pay attention to his description of Israeli messianic culture that is predicated on a “big war” leading to Armageddon, also a belief shared by Christian Zionists.

Crooke says that Israel will never be the same. Neither will the US.

Happy Chappy

From a scared feral cat to….what you see here.

Chappy takes up a large chunk of my bed. Ichi takes up another chunk. I get what is left over. Just recently, Chappy has started sleeping on is back and asking me to rub his tummy. I am the Toilet Guy but also the Tummy Rubber.

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