News Forensics

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Nick's avatar
Nick
6h

Larry is still running with the nonsense there can be/is a "deal and that America is withdrawing forces from the region.

This is utter nonsense.

Amerisrael did NOT achieve any of their desired outcomes.

They are just biding their time until a new opportunity presents itself.

Pretty much done with every NASM "expert".

Larry is getting increasingly full of himself as displayed by his new costume- hat & cigar- the CIA sage.

Transition Protocol is dubious at best. Who the fuck is Pakistan? Puppet of America or China? Or playing the middle ground because they are duplicitous opportunists? They have energy shortages. Iran built a gas pipeline right to their shared border. Pakistan did not build their side of the pipeline because America told them not to. Why was Imran Khan locked up? Because he was a very popular leader in Pakistan and was developing closer ties with Russia & China. Once again- America ordered the Paki military hunta to arrest and jail him. They probably preferred he be killed but knew that would inflame the populace.

Iran better be damn careful. They have western oriented puppets in top positions.

Same with the Russians.

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The Alarmist's avatar
The Alarmist
5h

I was pretty sure the Iranians wouldn’t mine the channels for their toll route, not so sure about the other side of the Strait, but as you note, where are the reports of ships striking mines anywhere in those waters?

If you want an idea of what a Charlie Foxtrot mining operations can be, look up Operation Pocket Money (mining of North Vietnam harbours by USN). The US freakishly lost an Admiral in a helo accident in the runup to laying the mines, and lost a ship (irreparably damaged) when clearing them, which took almost six months. All they really accomplished was to trap a bunch of neutral vessels for the better part of a year.

You’d think the US might have learned something from Vietnam, like don’t fight half-cocked wars half-way around the world with people fighting for their families, homes, and way of life.

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