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heikomr
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Dmitri Sergeyevich Peskov said in an interview with the Swiss Roger Köppel that it is now no longer a special military operation, but a war. His words.

https://youtu.be/QwEJ9DHXkOQ

I don't know who is behind this Substack:

"The NATO/Ankara Sycophancy and the Existential Danger of Russia's 'Escalation Management' - Part 4: The Spiked Gauntlet Protocol"

Russia Truth

https://russiatruthdotcom.substack.com/p/the-natoankara-sycophancy-and-the-a19

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