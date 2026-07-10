Ukraine has about 50 main power substations — facilities with voltage of 220–750 kV. Russia could take them out overnight leaving the country virtually without power for weeks

Regional water pumping station s are engineering complexes for pumping water and wastewater, ensuring the vital functions of entire cities and industrial sectors.

There are few of these , but without them, no water or sewerage and the country would be more or less unlivable

Backbone hubs for mobile and internet communications . While Kiev is the main secondary regional backbone hubs include Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipro (Dnipropetrovsk), through which data is exchanged with other countries.

Without them, —no management, no coordination – neither military nor civilian.

Ports, railway junctions and main highways (for example, national highways)

Hit them all and bring logistics to a standstill and the front is left without supplies.

Bank vaults and settlement centers including the National Bank of Ukraine

No money — no economy.

Fuel terminals and oil depots (including marine terminals, port transshipments, and a network of distribution oil depots. Without these , there’s no equipment or logistics or fuel reserves. The destruction of even a few large storage facilities paralyzes movement at the front and in the rear.

Dispatch control systems for transport (aviation, railways, seaports). Without these, the movement of troops and cargo would be chaos.



Satellite terminals and repeaters (ground communication stations). Without them, there is a loss of control over drones, reconnaissance and coordination on the battlefield.

Large food warehouses and refrigeration complexes throughout Ukraine (providing storage, freezing, and distribution of food products (from -20°C to +10°C) —primarily in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Lviv. No food leads to social explosions behind enemy lines, hunger and desertion.

Backup power supply systems (diesel generators at hospitals, military facilities, and communication centers). Destroy them and the enemy can’t just sit out a blackout.

Upside: A comprehensive blow would collapse the entire system in a week or two

Downside? Full recovery could take years.



From a Telegram post by General Armageddon—General Sergei Surovikin, former commander of the Special Military Operation general group of forces, and main architect of the famous “Surovikin line” of defence, which shattered the AFU’s 2023 counter-offensive. B

elow, on the right.

Perhaps a little optimistic. But it is quite clear that if the Russians really wanted to “win” the SVO, they could do it fast. They choose not to.

Now let’s look at the current battlefield.

Yes, all over the place. Points of vulnerability in the south are Odessa and the Dniepr Estuary and Izmail (west of Odessa) and the Danube and Lviv in the West and the Polish border.

The problem taking control of them. Surovikin’s strategy can be accomplished with drones and missiles. The South and West require boots on the ground.

What’s happening instead

[7/9/2026 7:30 PM] MoD Russia: 🎖🎖 by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 9 July 2026



The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.



📍 The Sever Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. The Group inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a territorial defence brigade close to Khoten, Velikaya Rybitsa, and Mirlogi (Sumy region).



💥 In Kharkov region, strikes were delivered at formations of two mechanised brigades, a motorised infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a territorial defence brigade, and a border detachment of the Ukrainian Border Service near Velikiye Prokhody, Krugloye, Izbitskoye, and Zakharovka (Kharkov region).



▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 170 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and 12 motor vehicles.



📍 The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and positions. They inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, an assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a marine brigade, and a territorial defence brigade near Maleyevka, Chervony Oskol, Kasyanovka, Podliman (Kharkov region) and Shchurovo (Donetsk People’s Republic).



⚡️ In Krasny Liman (Donetsk People’s Republic), units of the 67th Motorised Rifle Division of the 25th Army complete the neutralisation of scattered enemy forces from the 60th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 120th Territorial Defence Brigade.



▪️ More than 15 Ukrainian troops, a motor vehicle, and six unmanned ground vehicles have been neutralised during the day.



▪️ In total, the enemy sustained losses of more than 210 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, a Grad MLRS and two electronic warfare stations in the Zapad Group’s responsibility area.



📍 The Yuzhnaya Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. The Group’s elements hit units of two mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an air assault brigade, and an assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Verolyubovka, Nikolayevka, and Orekhovatka (Donetsk People’s Republic).



▪️ During the day, the enemy has lost 175 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun.





📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. They inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades and an assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a marine brigade, and three National Guard brigades close to Svyatogorovka, Dobropolye, Novonikolayevka, Gruzskoye, Novofedorovka, Sergeyevka, and Shilovka (Donetsk People’s Republic).



▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 325 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, and three artillery guns.



↗️ The Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy’s defence. The Group inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two air assault brigades, an assault regiment of the AFU, a marine brigade and a territorial defence brigade close to Chernenkovo, Ivanovka, Kolomiytsy(Dnepropetrovsk region), Nikolskoye, and Novosoloshino (Zaporozhye region).



▪️ The enemy has lost over 450 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.



💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on an AFU mechanised brigade and a territorial defence brigade near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region) and Zelenovka (Kherson region).



▪️ Up to 55 AFU troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, and an electronic warfare station were neutralised.



✈️ Operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces have inflicted damage on logistics centres, fuel, power and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, depots storing long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, POL and ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas.



🎯Air defence systems shot down nine guided aerial bombs and 468 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:



▫️673 aircraft,

▫️284 helicopters,

▫️177,674 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️665 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️30,087 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️1,756 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️35,698 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️66,042 support military vehicles.

The Russians are making progress untangling the web of defenses on the left bank of the Dniepr but it is taking too much time, or so the Russian public complains At the same time , Russians trust Putin by over 72% and approve of his governance, 66%. That is perhaps because Russia is now second in the world in terms of wealth growth per capita after South Korea. Lots of billionaires, of course, but they have to spend their money in the country thanks to sanctions, LOL.

Also: Ukrainians are getting tired. Not just Russian Ukrainians but Galicians.

On July 8, a large-scale clash occurred in Lviv between local residents and TCC employees who were attempting to forcibly mobilize a 20-year-old Ukrainian. As a result of the spontaneous confrontation, the crowd smashed and overturned the “people-catchers’” car. Commenting on this, military journalist Oleksandr Kots emphasizes: it was Lviv that exploded. Not the port city of Odesa, not Kharkiv, and not Dnipro.



The showcase of the “real Ukraine,” the middle-class haven of the country’s most “conscious” city, has exploded. IT specialists, doctors, teachers—those who were jumping on the Maidan in 2014—are now jumping on the roofs of TCC buses. Discussing why the riot against the TCC in Lviv is more important than similar protests in other regions of Ukraine, he notes that Odesa or Kharkiv could overturn buses every week – Kyiv would blame it on “separatism” and “Russian influence.” There’s nothing to blame in Lviv. There are no Russian speakers, no pro-Russian sentiment, no convenient mythology. There are only tired Galician streets. And a tired country.



Does Russia want the SVO over fast?

Not really.

Far down the road, the SVO will pay dividends. And in the meantime, it is denazifying Europe. And maybe Canada, which is buying and co-developing German submarines to …um…hunt polar bears?

As Scott Ritter says….

On the surface, the report shows a staggering increase in the level of defense spending by several NATO members over the course of the previous decade, with Lithuania leading the way with an increase of some 777%. In aggregate, NATO members, in seeking to meet the 2% GDP threshold for defense spending set by the US a decade ago, has seen a $1.364 trillion increase in the money invested in the militaries of the respective members over the past decade.

It’s not only Europe which is eating itself from the inside — it’s the US, too. After, the US’s failed experiment with Trump, it will try a Democrat. The ball bounces. Same court. Same players Same moves. Same results.

Yes, I am fond of skunks! De-scented .

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