Just to make it easier for some people, I have recorded Dr. Bob’s post above.

My analysis

Dr Bob is on a roll, He sent the message below. It caught may attention right away because it seemed counter-factual, if not provocative. And I know a lot of people won’t agree.

The Western (not U.S., but supranational) oligarchy is destroying Israel. The same way that they are destroying Ukraine. Israel is to West Asia what Ukraine is to Russia and they’d like Taiwan to be to China: an expendable proxy

How could that be? Isn’t it the other way around.?Israel destroying the US?

Is that not contrary to common-wisdom? Like most people, I have been programmed to see the US as under the thumb of AIPAC—a victim—as seemed apparent from Massie’s defeat.

A basic rule of analysis or anything theoretical is to apply Karl Popper’s Falsifiability test, however.

So I worked through the rest of Dr. Bob’s argument and his unique perspicacity and I realized that he had identified something very important, which leads to the conclusion of collective responsibility.

We have very little time to figure this out and admit to ourselves that “they” are not the problem — WE are. We create, build, and maintain this system. It is WE who are doing the killing, raping, torturing, robbing, enslaving, exploiting, destroying. We hand everything over to these parasites and pretend that they have the “authority”. What a sick joke. We claim to be doing it in their name and pretend that we “have no choice”, but of course we have a choice. We can stop destroying ourselves and the planet today. Right now. This second

This concept has — or had — a lot of philosophical support before and after WWII. Heidegger, Fromme, Rollo May, and especially Sartre wrote about this.

Jean-Paul Sartre, for example, argued that human beings are “condemned to be free”— entirely responsible for everything that happens in our world. In Being and Nothingness, he declares that there are no “innocent victims” in a war.

If your country enters a war, it is your war. You choose it every day you do not actively fight against it, desert if you are in the military or commit suicide. By just continuing to live within your society, you choose the war.”(Mauvaise Foi).

When we blame a leader, a government, a political party, or human nature for social ills or evil, we are acting in Bad Faith (Mauvaise Foi), a way of coping by pretending we are powerless rather than having the agency to choose our realities.

However, while we may seek to escape and even succeed for a while to deny our own being, there is in the end, no escape, not for our society. When we each lie to ourselves, our communities rot from deceit. They die. We die, or at least our children.

As I read on, I began to understand what Dr. Bob was getting at in his unique way.

I encourage you to challenge yourself as I did.

Dr Bob on Human Destiny

How many people who ought to know better think that the U.S. oligarchy (they say “government”) is prioritizing Israel’s interests over those of Americans.

The Western (not U.S., but supranational) oligarchy is destroying Israel. The same way that they are destroying Ukraine. Israel is to West Asia what Ukraine is to Russia and they’d like Taiwan to be to China: an expendable proxy. Just as Ukraine is now starting to conscript (forcibly) women, Israel will soon be forcing citizens to serve to counter the reported 80,000 who are refusing. And the Western oligarchy (parasite class: our scapegoats) will fight to the last Ukrainian — and the last Israeli Jew. They will either control West Asia, or they will destroy it. They will either control Taiwan or they will destroy it. This pattern has been evident for decades — since WWII at least. See Korea, Vietnam, etc.

How is the sacrifice of Israel and the Jews “prioritizing Israel”? That is simply imbecilic beyond belief. The Israelis — as stupid a people as have ever existed and among the most arrogant and cruel — are currently slaughtering themselves like moths to the flame or lemmings to the sea against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran — with the prospect of complete annihilation on the horizon.

A strange way for Israel to “control” the U.S. or for the U.S. to “prioritize” Israel.

And the coming destruction of most of America — well on the way with the slow, deliberate decay of the infrastructure, the hollowing out of industry, the rape and pillage of the environment (frack everywhere, water tables be damned, cut down every tree, saturate with plastic and forever chemicals), the destruction of the unions and the social safety net, etc. — as resource control is transferred upward at a geometrically accelerating rate shows that the Western oligarchy is not prioritizing America or Americans either, MAGA be damned.

MAGA (and MIGA) are the biggest lies ever promulgated on a dumbed down and utterly gullible public — and, ironically, on the most arrogant and foolish of the public, i.e., those who declare everyone but themselves to be “sheeple”. The moment someone utters the word “sheeple” in anything but an ironic sense they have revealed themselves to be the most sheepish of all (yes, that’s half a joke).

And note that the oligarchy did not dumb us down. We dumbed ourselves down by hating intellectualism and maturity and fully embracing our inner infants. This was obvious way back in the 1970s when ironic humor appeared that celebrated stupidity, cruelty, and selfishness. Yeah, I’m with stupid ->. Got a complaint? Go to Helen Waite. How is your problem my emergency? Rule #1: the boss is always right. Rule #2: in the event that the boss is wrong, rule #1 becomes operative. On and on and on ad nauseam. These signs were everywhere.

Who finds that shit funny? Overgrown infants, that’s who. Adults are dismayed.

The parasite classes (there are several), of which the Western remains the most vicious and voracious, are stealing everything. Everything. Every single thing. All the money, all the resources, all the land (and seas), the air if they can get it, outer space they hope, all the labor (until the robots and software take over completely and we can simply dispense with the vast majority of humanity).

This has been their plan forever. For most of the past six millennia, the idea of complete world domination was a kind of joke — something silly from a Bond film. But some decades ago, the parasite class realized that it was actually doable. And they have been steadily working on it for at least the last fifty years. Now that success is in sight — and, they think, inevitable — they aren’t even hiding it much any more. More and more they are openly admitting that most of humanity is useless (low-value human resources) and should be left to try to survive on, well, nothing, as they will “own” everything and if you can’t pay, you can’t play. Or live. Once they “own” the air, life will be brutally short — minutes — for those who lack the means to pay. We are already slaughtering millions of our fellow humans with filthy water.

But the worst part remains: for at least a little longer, they need us to make this work. We have to build these systems and implement them. We have to build our own prisons and lock ourselves in them forever. And then build our own abattoirs where we will sacrifice ourselves on the altars of their greed and lust for dominance. The worst part? We WILL build them. We WILL lock ourselves in. We WILL enter the abattoir of our own free will — and then bitch when we realize that we’ve been had. The joke is on us, but we still don’t get it. We think that the parasites played the joke on us. No. We have played it on ourselves. We knew what we were doing, but we did it anyway. It was always someone else’s job to stop it. Not mine. Not ours.

And what then? Well, the planet will likely finish them off — that’s how utterly stupid and deluded they are — and arrogant beyond belief. But while nature is getting around to it, they will turn on each other, and like the ouroboros they will eat themselves. In their zero-sum world, there can really only be one winner, who will be, of course, the greatest loser of all — the most worthless human who ever lived, while telling himself (or herself, but get real — it will be a male) that he’s the most valuable and wealthiest of all, ruling over an empty and dead planet. Perhaps after committing suicide while programming his ugly “self” into some machine thinking that he can “live forever” this way.

We have very little time to figure this out and admit to ourselves that “they” are not the problem — WE are. We create, build, and maintain this system. It is WE who are doing the killing, raping, torturing, robbing, enslaving, exploiting, destroying. We hand everything over to these parasites and pretend that they have the “authority”. What a sick joke. We claim to be doing it in their name and pretend that we “have no choice”, but of course we have a choice. We can stop destroying ourselves and the planet today. Right now. This second.

Just stop. Stop.

But we won’t. It appears that it is our destiny to destroy ourselves. We are a failed evolutionary strand. If any life survives on Earth, maybe nature can try again. But consciousness and opposable thumbs MINUS empathy and love is clearly not the answer.

We either grow up and become a mature, responsible species looking out for each other and all life on the planet, or we drown ourselves in our own filth. It is up to us.

Alas, poor Elon— I knew him well.

Today’s post for coffeebuyers.

Russia’s retaliatory strikes hit Kiev hard — as well as the rest of Ukraine. But again, the targets were military. More tomorrow. Buy a coffee if you want to read the article on the coffee buyer’s site.

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