Dr. Bob has been quiet for a while.

Then, suddenly, I got a flurry of emails, which seem to have been provoked by Simplicius.

I subscribe to S. but I seldom read him, her, them, it except when I see quotes by Sonar 21 or Yves Smith of others and stoop to check the authenticity of his “analysis”, which is too often flawed, relying on all the wrong sources.

That makes me wonder sometimes about the quality of Sonar 21’s information and that of Naked Capitalism.

As I have said before, Simplicius is not an “analyst” but an aggregator who lifts content willy-nilly from all over the Internet. He indeed “simplifies”. But despite his self-definition, as “Simplicius the Thinker” I don’t find him much of a “thinker”.

Nor apparently does Dr. Bob, who referred me to S.’s most recent nonsense. Dr Bob is less forgiving than I am.

I DO think that Simplicius sometimes does some good work. He just needs to work harder at verifying his sources, and … “thinking”. In this case, he could have avoided mistakes with just a little research.

We all make mistakes. Certainly, I do. But to improve, one must take responsibility for those failings.

The Kitschification of America

This single post struck me with a realization: That what President Trump truly exemplifies, at the heart of it all, is the kitschification of America. For those unfamiliar with the term, kitsch represents a kind of cheap, low effort aesthetic that is often a mishmash of pop-culture sediment scraped lazily together and popularized in the 50s and 60s for the sake of consumerist memorabilia in the form of little gewgaws and cheap souvenir shop trinkets.

Not to get too pedantic or pretentiously sciolistic, but kitsch is in some ways the embodiment of a culture of excess, a culture that has reached its zenith, its peak flowering phase, and has begun to wilt, shedding its invasive spores haphazardly over the once-virgin garden. It is the exaltation of “memeified” cultural tokens to the point of parody, which had come long before the invention of internet ‘memes’. It purposely calls attention to itself, to become a kind of self-mockery in the way “irony” had become a modus vivendi under the thankfully-brief ‘hipster rule’ of the aughts. It resonates even in the chosen names: Golden Dome, Golden Age, Make America Great Again, a strange kind of spiritually inert alchemy in reverse—turning what was once real gold, into fool’s gold and other debased byproducts.

This passage is an excellent example of “self -parody”.

Slightly less than half of high school students, those interested in film, the media, art, etc. understand the term. And almost ALL college graduates.

However, S does not, It isoften a synonym for “tacky” and used in a negative way — but in art these days it can actually be positive. To understand that you have understand a little history.

The word originated in German in the 19th Century referring to “popular art”.

Norman Rockwell, Andrew Wyeth, Warhol, Renoir — there is a long list of artists considered “kitsch”— not the embodiment of a culture of excess, but of the grassroots.

Norman Rockwell

In Japan it was ukiyo-e.

Hiroshige. Full sets of prints sell for upwards of $2 million.

For this reason, there area many scholars and creatives like Milan Kunadera who defend kitsch and point out the elitist and classist undertones of much “anti-kistsch” writing.

The term” kitschification” appeared in various contexts over a period of about a century. S. has his own definition, attached to the notion of history.

From my point of view, “kitsch” is not “the embodiment of a culture of excess, a culture that has reached its zenith, its peak flowering phase”, rather it is is something quite different. S. doesn’t know what he is talking about.

And he digs a deep intellectual hole, as Dr Bob points out.

Dr. Bob’s response

Pretentious, pedantic sciolist writes crap like this:

Not to get too pedantic or pretentiously sciolistic, but …

And this:

But wherein lies the difference is Trump believes himself to be providentially appointed …

Put the thesaurus down, Simpleton, and back away slowly and nobody gets hurt.

A “sciolist is a person who pretends to be knowledgeable and well-informed, but actually possesses only a shallow, superficial, or incomplete understanding of a subject” (according to the dictionary. That is S in this article. As the good doctor says: pedantic and pretentious.

This reminded me of something my father used to say. He was a newspaper editor and said that in writing one should, as Jefferson said, never use two words when one would do. S uses a lot more than two words

As for the style. Was he high?

I used to teach writing and critical thinking at a Canadian university and I would see not a few young writers, “inebriated” by verbosity, to paraphrase Disraeli.

“Why did you give me an “F?” they would say.

“Because I haven’t the faintest idea what you are writing about. If you want a better grade re-write it so I can understand it”.

And: “mean what you say; say what you mean”.

And : “keep it simple!

Good writing is tough. It’s hard work. I should know—I am not a “natural writer”.

Dr. Bob: about to barf

I’m going to barf.

To end on a praiseworthy note, it must be said that a country cannot reach such a terminal stage of self-parody before first ascending through the stages of greatness and achievement that would serve as grist for such off-puttingly reverential iconography. Thus only in America could kitsch become a defining ethos of the times. Only in America could greatness have crested so high as to subvert itself. Nations the world over envy the right of becoming so great as to end up a parody of themselves. So, here’s to American Greatness!

Eeew.

The Eeew Factor

I agree with Dr. Bob.

This line of reasoning — or rather un-reasoning — sticks in the craw! As I said, S doesn’t understand that kitsch is just another term for popular culture. Culture evolves — from the bottom up.

“Kitschification” is an an academic neologism, usaually used with very specific contexts.

Simplicius is very oddly presenting a “kitshified: version of American history — its “greatness” while suggesting that this fictitious illustrious past leads to the kitschified present.

Trump’s problem is not that he is “kitschy” just that he is a crude elitist.

What can I say about S; line “Nations the world over envy the right of becoming so great as to end up a parody of themselves” . THAT is “kitsch” in the most reprehensible form.

But Dr. Bob says it better than I can. And in an off-the-cuff email too!

Dr. Bob: what American greatness?

When was this American greatness? When it was slaughtering whole tribes of aboriginals — men, women, and children — to steal their land? When it was kidnapping and enslaving Africans (because the aboriginals made lousy slaves), then raping them (including the children), torturing them, mutilating them, and often killing them?

Was it when it was exploiting whole classes of people who had come looking for an even break? The Irish, the Germans, the Japanese, the Chinese? When it killed Chinese for sport or put the Japanese-Americans, Italian-Americans, and German-Americans in concentration camps and stole their belongings and their futures?

Was it when blacks had to sit in the back of the bus and come in through the servants’ entrance and use the crappy fountain (if there was one) and do the shit work for low pay?

Was it during the heyday of lynchings or tar and feathering or when the Pinkertons were out killing the Wobblies and the union organizers, or when Lincoln and later Wilson suspended habeas corpus and put their political opponents in prison?

Was it during the height of the eugenics movement? Or when the government was doing atomic testing on unsuspecting Americans (not to mention horrific abuse of Pacific Islanders).

Was it when the US invented water-boarding and used it on Filipinos? Was it during the McCarthy Era red scare and blacklisting?

Was it when women were property and their husbands could beat and rape them at will and maybe kill them, too — just like slaves?

Was it during the Dust Bowl? The Depression? Oh, wait, there’ve been numerous “depressions”. Hmm.

Was it during the war to preserve the empire (the so-called “civil” war, which was anything but)? Or when it was killing 15% of North Koreans and literally leveling their country? Or burning Vietnamese peasants alive and tossing them out of helicopters? Does any American really stop to think about this salient fact: “CHARLIE” was the SOUTH Vietnamese? The ones we were ostensibly there to protect.

If you think that I was wrong when I said that the true enemies in WWII were the Soviets and the Chinese:

“If we see that Germany is winning, we ought to help Russia and if Russia is winning, we ought to help Germany, and that way let them kill as many as possible, although I don’t want to see Hitler victorious under any circumstances.”~ Harry S. Truman, 1941 (as Vice President of the US)

For anyone who thinks it was the “Good War”:

“What kind of war do civilians suppose we fought anyway? We shot prisoners in cold blood, wiped out hospitals, strafed lifeboats, killed or mistreated enemy civilians, finished off the enemy wounded, tossed the dying into a hole with the dead, and in the Pacific boiled flesh off enemy skulls to make table ornaments for sweethearts, or carved their bones into letter openers.”~ Edgar L. Jones, *Atlantic Monthly*, February 1946

Just once I would like to hear from one of these NSAM assholes precisely which five minutes constitute this period of American “greatness.

Me:

Take another look at the painting. What does it show?

It shows the Trump as an expression of the “kitschified” American history you were brainwashed to believe in in high school—”America the Great”. Trump’s view of himself is delusional, and the popular view of American history is equally so.

If Trump’s history is held up to scrutiny a hundred years from now, the judgment will be is one of dishonour and shame, so too will be America’s.

Social Intelligence

It’s called “social intelligence”. That is what makes us human. Ravens had it before we did.

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