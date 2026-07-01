News Forensics

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Patrick Doran's avatar
Patrick Doran
6h

I read Simpliscus article earlier, and I must agree with you and Dr. Bob, America was never great. It certainly was brutal, wicked, unjust, genocidal and an utterly nasty regime. However, were not all these empires the same ? The US certainly had a few European empires to learn their trade from.

Gaining and holding on to power is a nasty business, and not for the faint hearted.

Thank you for the article.

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Begemot's avatar
Begemot
6h

Nobody is perfect. So you and "Dr, Bob" want to spend your time engaging catfights with your allies in the struggle against the empire rather than the main enemy? What is wrong with you?

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