Today’s post for Coffee Buyers

An analysis of Rybar by the ArmChair Warlord, which shows how Ukrainian and Western propaganda can corrupt Alternative Media. There is an important lesson here that applies to any line of enquiry in any area—not just war.

Is Massie’s loss actually a win?

Rep. Massie’s loss in the Republican primary is much in the news. It defines the State of the Union. Massie was a an old-fashioned Republican with Libertarian tendencies. You may disagree with his conservatism — but it was honest.

The War in Iran:

Massie opposed Trump’s military operations against Iran.

He co-sponsored a War Powers resolution with progressive Democrats to clip the executive branch’s authority, arguing that launching strikes without explicit congressional approval violated the U.S. Constitution.

Foreign Aid and Israel:

Massie consistently voted against foreign aid packages.

This included voting against financial and symbolic aid to Israel, a move that drew severe criticism from Trump and prompted millions of dollars in attack ads from pro-Israel groups during his primary.

Other Interventions:

Massie opposed U.S. military maneuvers and adventurism in Venezuela and elsewhere.

The Jeffrey Epstein Files:

Massie partnered with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna to successfully pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act, forcing the Department of Justice to release government records related to Epstein.

Trump: Emergency Powers and Surveillance:

Massie routinely voted against warrantless government surveillance programs.

He also voted against the use of executive redirection pf funds toward building the southern border wall, arguing it violated constitutional separation of powers.

Trump reacted violently:

He called Massie….

“The worst congressman in the history of our country”

“a complete and total disaster as a congressman and frankly as a human being.” (I guess he speaks from his own experience)

-a third rate grandstander” and “pathetic loser” (Yup, Donnie, that’s you)

Trump attacked Massie for the morality of remarrying a year and half after this wife of 31 years passed away. Trump has been married three times and has had highly publicized extramarital affairs.

But Massie has now received national attention. He could run for Mitch McConnel’s senate seat. The libertarian side of the MAGA base want him to run for President. The Republicans will lose badly in November.

Running for president is a long shot but Trump’s attacks raise the level of probability, along with the obvious failures of Trump’s administration. Right now Vance and Rubio poll high among Republicans. But if shit hits the American fan — as is very likely — anyone in Trump’s camp will become a pariah. Along with the Republicans in Congress who have enabled him.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 @FmrRepMTG (X) I am proud and thankful to have served in the U.S. House of Representatives with my friend Thomas Massie, a giant among weak pathetic men.Releasing the Epstein files was our demise. But it was worth every single bit because now everyone knows the truth.You are ruled by the Epstein class that cares nothing about you and your elected leaders are bought and controlled by a foreign lobby. Tonight the future of the Republican Party was destroyed. The Real America First Movement will rise led by the younger generations, who hate the old guard with an unquenchable passion.Let us pray that we have a country left by the time these creatures are gone.

As the midterm elections approach, the US faces severe coordinated misinformation campaigns which are increasingly obvious and odious, even to the most gullible.

The integrity of the electoral process is even more compromised than before — causing public anxiety. Federal budget deficits, rising prices, stagflation, unemployment as a result of tariffs, and the AI bubble signal a severe crisis of confidence in government institutions.

So who knows what will happen?

Dr. Rob On Ritter and Nixon

Random notes on Ritter/ Nixon discussion today. (I was really bored.)

Ritter HATED Trump from the time he “came down the escalator” (shades of Angel Heart). But he voted for him. Two or three times, probably.

Oh, factionalism and populism. Ritter understands nothing.

Factionalism is voting your tribe. Fuck everyone else. Dog eat dog.

Populism is democracy, isn’t it?

If we denigrate populism, aren’t we admitting that humans are too stupid or lazy or apathetic (or just plain evil) to govern themselves?

Oh, MAGA is now MIGA.

Scott is not comfortable with politics. Unless he is incessantly weighing in on them. Does he even know what politics is?

Massie’s voters are HONEST PEOPLE — unlike other Americans.

Massie TELLS THE TRUTH. He represented the will of the people — a direct link. He did not sell his soul. Wait, what planet are we on? Oh, but then Ritter immediately undercuts his own argument by saying that Massie isn’t perfect. Then list a bunch of failings. Massie starts to sound just like every other politician.

Israel buys American elections. Massie’s race was “the most expensive ever” (I doubt it). It proved that Israel controls America. But who paid? Israel? No. AIPAC. The AMERICAN-Israelis PAC. AMERICAN. It is an AMERICAN organization staffed and funded in AMERICA.

It serves the supranational “Western” parasite class (oligarchy). It keeps the politicians inl ine and punishes anyone who gets even the slightest wrong idea or a conscience. For the benefit of the oligarchy (not Israel) and the other politicians. Can’t have Massie making them look bad.

Ritter can’t pronounce those difficult to pronounce “foreign names” that many AMERICANS have (all American names that aren’t aboriginal names are foreign — that includes British names).

Such as “Mamdani”. Sooo tricky! Mahm dah nee. Who can pronounce that shit. Note the clear bigotry.

Oh, noes! Nixon jumps in and embarrasses himself. People have lost faith in Congress (yeah, probably almost 250 years ago). They’ve lost faith in government (ditto). They know that the system is fixed.

But then they vote incumbents back in more than 95% of the time. Explain that Garland.

Oh, then the Israelis upset the system by pumping in money. Hello, AIPAC is funded by AMERICAN money.

Then Ritter goes on a long rant about how great Mamdani, --however that tricky name is pronounced-- gets it right! He took on the Zionists! Well, Scott, how do you explain that he WON, in the city with the ostensibly second most Jews in America? A city long believed to be controlled by the JEWS.

The people in Massie’s district are “good Americans”.

But they voted him out because they were bought off by the Israelis. [Where are the bad Americans? Detroit? D.C.? Chicago? San Francisco?]

(Later he describes the “old people” in Massie’s district as essentially shitkickers — too many old people sitting around in rocking chairs sipping moonshine and chewing on a hayseed. Said with a smirk. I swear to Dog you can’t make this shit up.)

Ritter doesn’t seem to understand how money influences elections. At all.

Ah, I can’t bear any more.

Is Dr. Rob right? Is Ritter your standard American? Politically ambivalent? Struggling for awareness? Tunnel Vision?

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