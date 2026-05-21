News Forensics

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retka's avatar
retka
8hEdited

To borrow a quip from Caitlin Johnstone: People who believe in American democracy should also believe that professional wrestling is authentic.

In other words, they are both fake as sh!t.

You could also say that American democracy is a combination of George Orwell and the documentary film Idiocracy.

From the outside, the feuding and jibber-jabber amongst America’s sundry politicians, social media mouthpieces, and political parties all resemble patients in a 19th-century insane asylum slinging their feces at each other.

Grab your popcorn....

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Loon's avatar
Loon
17m

Nice to see another move at overthrowing the astounding corrupt political class of creatures living in Washington as spoken by MT Green .

Never give up !

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