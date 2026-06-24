Europe declares war on Russia?
Yesterday, I published two posts, one here on Substack and a follow-on article on the buymeacoffee site, in which I talked about the Russian interpretation of the term “silovik” and also the evolution of security services, from Stalin’s NKVD to the KGB to the FSB, SVR and GRU. The Western media like to portray the FSB in particular as a modern NKVD . It isn’t.
A Ukrainian suicide bombing attempt foiled in the nick of time.
Two women, 19 and 47 were recruited as couriers to deliver a package from Moscow to a law enforcement facility in Pyatigorsk.
The two women were reportedly unaware of each other and did not know that the courier jobs they accepted were intended to be suicide missions.
According to the FSB, the first package should have detonated, attracting more officers and emergency units, then the second was for maximum casualties.
Can we take a step back and just ask ourselves why anyone would plan such an attack with civilian. How are these animals still called brothers? No Slav behaves this way but the Ukrainians, just a sick culture. My Great Grandfather served in the Red Army and never did he fear the Germans once, but he talked about the Banderites. Spetsnaz 007
**Many thanks to those how caught yesterday’s blooper. The KGB was founded a year after Stalin’s death. So, it was funded in 1954. NOT 1964.
With Ukraine and European terrorist attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure, the Russian security services have never been more popular, and there is less and less tolerance for “Atlanticists” and Russian dissenters.
Putin’s popularity is consistently somewhere between 73 to 79%, although some pollsters feel it is lower, given Russian dissatisfaction with his “moderate stance “ on Ukraine —in which case, about 69%.
Hawks want Russia to attack European drone factories and to take down AWACS aircraft and ISR vehicles in the Black Sea. The latter action by the way, would NOT trigger Article 5.
The main culprits are British, and given British involvement in Ukrainian drone strikes, it would be smart to do the “American thing” — declare a no-fly zone and shoot down a few Brit aircraft.
But right now, the Russians are tightening a military noose around Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, as well as Liman. Bu the Fall, we will see a different military situation.
Ukraine is making things worse for itself — now threatening Belarus. Belarus doesn’t want to get into the war. But, if Belarus is attacked, as Zelenky keeps threatening. Moscow must react - it has it’s own version of Article 5. It could then launch attacks from Belarus on Kiev. Kiev is well-defended to the west and northwest but not so much from the northeast.
Russia has more than enough military power to accomplish such an operation. Zelensky of course hopes that a wider war would draw the Europeans in.
Europeans are not going to join in.
Larry J wrote about this speech recently. It is better to watch the actual speech.Judge for yourself.
This is not the first time for Putin to issue such warnings. And look at the faces of his audience.
They recognize Putin’s sincerity. And also understand that Russia and Ukraine and Europe are moving towards a cusp.
Russia has been patiently building its forces towards a day, not of revenge, but reckoning, patiently testing its forces in liberating Donbas and Russian Ukraine, developing new and effective technologies — and now it is almost ready. A few more months.
2027?
At the same, Europe has been committing industrial suicide. It is less and less ready.
To fight a war you need an industrial base; you need fuel and ammunition, and most of all you need unity. All Europe has is hatred. Hatred is like a match. It burns bright. But Europe is standing in a pool of gasoline match in hand.
Why do writers, artists, and thinkers like cats?
Your body chose your cat?
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Thank you for your deep dive info about the Europe-Russia-War and the lies used in it.
Lately some huge changes are working its ways through the Geopolitical structures. I will not mention all facts and changes, but make a summary, connecting various changes and their relations.
OK: The Dark Empire of Granbretan. A regime change ? Not at all. If possible a worsening of its influence. The City of London throws a darkening light over the Western world. Its focus is 3-fold:
1. Removing or neutralising Trump. Almost done ? Maybe, but the Zionists and Israel appear to have lost and are still more losing the trust of the common (young) Americans, not only with the Democrats, but in the Republicans too, even with a threat of a split.
2. The war between Europe and Russia, if possible (see 1) with the US back as 'American Empire'.
The latest changes are in the fear-direction of Kiev. They got long distance drones and missiles even from UK and more EU-members. Were did they do the most attacks ? What does that mean ? They attacked all supply roads from Russia proper via Crimea, and via the road just north of The sea of Azov, towards Zaporizhia and Kherson. Targeting lone military trucks and even fuel stations.
The propaganda calls the attention towards the North, threatening words about Belarus.
My sensing tells me to ignore The North and watch the South. As soon as Donbass is free, the main body of the Army has the choice to go North (Kursk, Sumi and Kiev) or south-West towards Zaporizhia and after crossing the bridges and keeping the Supply-line towards the West (going towards Kherson and North of Nicolaiv, using the rivers there as Front, towards Transnistria), before NATO troops (French/German) are preventing that road. The target is to lay a siege around Odessa, by invading the most South-East coast below Odessa, protected by the Danube Delta against Romania. This cuts the main supply-line for NATO-weapons. The Polish border is easy to bomb.
At the moment the harbours of Odessa are greatly damaged and ships are sunk coming or going.
3. A War to save The Zionist Nest in West-Asia. Possible with help of Europe (<25 % chance), even the Samson-option. The changes here are enormous, but not yet all are clearly visible.
a) The US has lost the War and that fact is slowly getting attention.
b) The reserves of Oil (mainly Diesel and Jet fuel) not only in the US, but (Western) World wide show a critical point this summer. Europe is not aware of it, but the street lighting in my town is not lighted during the night. Without a proper warning or at least info about it.
c) The Gas reserves in Europe are below minimum and there is not much Gas and very expensive to fill it to 90%, so if there comes a cold winter Europe is cold and factories closed to save gas.
d) The USrael have tried to kill Iranian negotiators while they were in Switzerland, so they moved towards a Qatari defendable property within the mountains. And when Trump has an 'attack', the Iranian negotiators walk out for at least an hour before they come back. The training of the Americans has started.
OK. Just some important facts. When you want to know my sources, see my most recent tweets:
->https://x.com/search?q=(from%3AOccupySchagen)&src=recent_search_click&f=live
Cassandra
Europe is sleepwalking toward a confrontation it keeps pretending won’t happen. The storm clouds are already stacked over Ukraine, and the continent’s leaders still act as if Russia’s patience is infinite. If Moscow ever shifts from proxy pressure to direct strikes, Europe will discover how unprepared it truly is — and how recklessly its own elites misread the moment.