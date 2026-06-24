Yesterday, I published two posts, one here on Substack and a follow-on article on the buymeacoffee site, in which I talked about the Russian interpretation of the term “silovik” and also the evolution of security services, from Stalin’s NKVD to the KGB to the FSB, SVR and GRU. The Western media like to portray the FSB in particular as a modern NKVD . It isn’t.

Here was see it in action.

A Ukrainian suicide bombing attempt foiled in the nick of time. Two women, 19 and 47 were recruited as couriers to deliver a package from Moscow to a law enforcement facility in Pyatigorsk. The two women were reportedly unaware of each other and did not know that the courier jobs they accepted were intended to be suicide missions. According to the FSB, the first package should have detonated, attracting more officers and emergency units, then the second was for maximum casualties. Can we take a step back and just ask ourselves why anyone would plan such an attack with civilian. How are these animals still called brothers? No Slav behaves this way but the Ukrainians, just a sick culture. My Great Grandfather served in the Red Army and never did he fear the Germans once, but he talked about the Banderites. Spetsnaz 007

**Many thanks to those how caught yesterday’s blooper. The KGB was founded a year after Stalin’s death. So, it was funded in 1954. NOT 1964.

With Ukraine and European terrorist attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure, the Russian security services have never been more popular, and there is less and less tolerance for “Atlanticists” and Russian dissenters.

Putin’s popularity is consistently somewhere between 73 to 79%, although some pollsters feel it is lower, given Russian dissatisfaction with his “moderate stance “ on Ukraine —in which case, about 69%.

Hawks want Russia to attack European drone factories and to take down AWACS aircraft and ISR vehicles in the Black Sea. The latter action by the way, would NOT trigger Article 5.

The main culprits are British, and given British involvement in Ukrainian drone strikes, it would be smart to do the “American thing” — declare a no-fly zone and shoot down a few Brit aircraft.

But right now, the Russians are tightening a military noose around Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, as well as Liman. Bu the Fall, we will see a different military situation.

Ukraine is making things worse for itself — now threatening Belarus. Belarus doesn’t want to get into the war. But, if Belarus is attacked, as Zelenky keeps threatening. Moscow must react - it has it’s own version of Article 5. It could then launch attacks from Belarus on Kiev. Kiev is well-defended to the west and northwest but not so much from the northeast.

Russia has more than enough military power to accomplish such an operation. Zelensky of course hopes that a wider war would draw the Europeans in.

Europeans are not going to join in.

Larry J wrote about this speech recently. It is better to watch the actual speech.Judge for yourself.

This is not the first time for Putin to issue such warnings. And look at the faces of his audience.

They recognize Putin’s sincerity. And also understand that Russia and Ukraine and Europe are moving towards a cusp.

Russia has been patiently building its forces towards a day, not of revenge, but reckoning, patiently testing its forces in liberating Donbas and Russian Ukraine, developing new and effective technologies — and now it is almost ready. A few more months.

2027?

At the same, Europe has been committing industrial suicide. It is less and less ready.

To fight a war you need an industrial base; you need fuel and ammunition, and most of all you need unity. All Europe has is hatred. Hatred is like a match. It burns bright. But Europe is standing in a pool of gasoline match in hand.

Why do writers, artists, and thinkers like cats?

Your body chose your cat?

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