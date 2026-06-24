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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
5h

Thank you for your deep dive info about the Europe-Russia-War and the lies used in it.

Lately some huge changes are working its ways through the Geopolitical structures. I will not mention all facts and changes, but make a summary, connecting various changes and their relations.

OK: The Dark Empire of Granbretan. A regime change ? Not at all. If possible a worsening of its influence. The City of London throws a darkening light over the Western world. Its focus is 3-fold:

1. Removing or neutralising Trump. Almost done ? Maybe, but the Zionists and Israel appear to have lost and are still more losing the trust of the common (young) Americans, not only with the Democrats, but in the Republicans too, even with a threat of a split.

2. The war between Europe and Russia, if possible (see 1) with the US back as 'American Empire'.

The latest changes are in the fear-direction of Kiev. They got long distance drones and missiles even from UK and more EU-members. Were did they do the most attacks ? What does that mean ? They attacked all supply roads from Russia proper via Crimea, and via the road just north of The sea of Azov, towards Zaporizhia and Kherson. Targeting lone military trucks and even fuel stations.

The propaganda calls the attention towards the North, threatening words about Belarus.

My sensing tells me to ignore The North and watch the South. As soon as Donbass is free, the main body of the Army has the choice to go North (Kursk, Sumi and Kiev) or south-West towards Zaporizhia and after crossing the bridges and keeping the Supply-line towards the West (going towards Kherson and North of Nicolaiv, using the rivers there as Front, towards Transnistria), before NATO troops (French/German) are preventing that road. The target is to lay a siege around Odessa, by invading the most South-East coast below Odessa, protected by the Danube Delta against Romania. This cuts the main supply-line for NATO-weapons. The Polish border is easy to bomb.

At the moment the harbours of Odessa are greatly damaged and ships are sunk coming or going.

3. A War to save The Zionist Nest in West-Asia. Possible with help of Europe (<25 % chance), even the Samson-option. The changes here are enormous, but not yet all are clearly visible.

a) The US has lost the War and that fact is slowly getting attention.

b) The reserves of Oil (mainly Diesel and Jet fuel) not only in the US, but (Western) World wide show a critical point this summer. Europe is not aware of it, but the street lighting in my town is not lighted during the night. Without a proper warning or at least info about it.

c) The Gas reserves in Europe are below minimum and there is not much Gas and very expensive to fill it to 90%, so if there comes a cold winter Europe is cold and factories closed to save gas.

d) The USrael have tried to kill Iranian negotiators while they were in Switzerland, so they moved towards a Qatari defendable property within the mountains. And when Trump has an 'attack', the Iranian negotiators walk out for at least an hour before they come back. The training of the Americans has started.

OK. Just some important facts. When you want to know my sources, see my most recent tweets:

->https://x.com/search?q=(from%3AOccupySchagen)&src=recent_search_click&f=live

Cassandra

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
2h

Europe is sleepwalking toward a confrontation it keeps pretending won’t happen. The storm clouds are already stacked over Ukraine, and the continent’s leaders still act as if Russia’s patience is infinite. If Moscow ever shifts from proxy pressure to direct strikes, Europe will discover how unprepared it truly is — and how recklessly its own elites misread the moment.

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