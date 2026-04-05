News Forensics

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
18hEdited

Good News... Julian... I heard some things, but this is indeed Stunning...

I heard that Trump has 'been sent' to a hospital.

Is he taken out somehow, or did he have a burn-out or such ?

His own Generals were opposing his plans for Easter. That doesn't sound good.

I am afraid, that the midterms will turn out bad for the Republicans and MAGA now.

The only positive issue in Trump was MAGA. Now i fear we get back the democrats Globalism in raw format after they get rid of Trump. Checking my pitchfork and torches...

->https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HDOXJwmWoAMGmjF?format=jpg

Cassandra

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james whelan's avatar
james whelan
18h

When thinking about Russia you might want to think about the apparent growing disquiet internally. I am worried about developments , I want them to succeed. But Iran has demonstrated something that Russians ( some in the Kremlin, armed forces and general public) want to see from their own government. At the same time there is some anger about the way the internet is being 'closed down', mobile internet availability removed 'because of Ukrainian drones' , Telegram being blocked. And then there are the Siberian cattle being culled on small farms but not larger corporate ones. Seemingly disparate events but all adding to a general feeling of unease and anger in places.

And Putin has distanced himself from most contact and public announcements since the drone attack on his home. It is worrying behavior and the vacuum leads to conjecture.

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