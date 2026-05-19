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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
7h

Ukrainian counter offensives: When 200 KIAs/day is not enough

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God Objectively's avatar
God Objectively
7h

This may interest you:

https://www.godobjectively.com/p/why-should-you-care-about-metaphysics

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