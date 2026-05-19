This week’s post for coffee buyers

It begins as below:

As you know, I have been delayed in writing the next in my series of special articles, which focus on the evolution of cultural and social intelligence -- and now technological intelligence. Ray Kurzweil believes that singularity is coming sooner than we think. I get the feeling though that he thinks that nothing will really change, except for a new extension of human capabilities.

That begs the question of what it means to be human.

What you see below is just part of a lonnnnnnnnnnng discussion with an LLM, which despite a tendency towards irritating flattery, was actually helpful..

It’s long but you may find it interesting. After all, it is your future.

*Buy a coffee to access it if you are not a registered supporter.

Things that add to recent analyses

Linguistic fascism

If you read my article on the weaponization of language in Ukraine, you might have thought I was exaggerating the issues. Linguistic fascism is still fascism.

Ukraine’s ombudsman has demanded a tenfold increase in fines for speaking Russian. Ukraine’s Language Ombudsman, Elena Ivanovskaya, has demanded a tenfold increase in fines for repeat violations of language legislation. She outlined her initiatives in an interview with the local publication “Levy Bereg,” TASS reports .

Media fascism

I am always writing about the way Western propaganda propagates Ukrainian lies, without any regards for truth, Again, I was not exaggerating.

Sick and tired of “propaganda”? Armchair Warlord@Armchair So for weeks now we’ve been getting told by the commentariat at large that the Ukrainians have been launching a big and fairly successful counterattack in West Zaporozhie. Their sources? Vibes and Ukrainian propaganda on Telegram. Today their hype video dropped. And, uh.. Apparently this “grand counterattack,” which was being hyped up as having secured dozens of square kilometers and several villages and towns from the Russians by war mappers on all sides, consisted of two AFU vehicles getting into the western dacha district of Stepnogorsk during very poor visibility conditions sometime in the March-April timeframe and dismounting about a squad of infantry (fig. 1). These infantry have never been heard from since, but if you look at Sentinel imagery of Stepnogorsk during that timeframe (fig. 3; imagery from May 12th, anomaly highlighted) there appears to be a large bomb crater around where they were geolocated in town (fig. 2). You can connect the dots on that one yourself. It’s rather noteworthy that the Ukrainians, in a bizarre OPSEC measure considering this was a video they themselves decided to release to the public, took the measure of HEAVILY blurring most of the scenery visible in this video. This may have been an effort to keep people from drawing the exact same conclusions as I did, or perhaps simply an attempt to present their operation as being more successful than it actually was. In any event my old heuristic - Armchair’s Second Law, I guess - that the Ukrainians always show the best footage they have and then cut it to make themselves look as good as possible, seems to be a good guide here. Now the absurd thing about this entire affair is that the war mappers (including Russian ones like DivGen!) handed this entire area over to the AFU a while ago and with no apparent critical examination of the evidence they had - which at that point consisted largely of Ukrainians going “trust me bro” on Telegram. Meanwhile General Gerasimov was accused by these same people of lying to the public about the status of Borovaya until the Russian Army produced video showing Russian troops operating in town - at which point the obviously enraged mappers drew the tiniest, most conservative little control zones around the exact geolocations they could pull off a similarly weeks-old video of Russian troops. Obviously that’s not the actual front line trace and everyone knows it, but apparently the Russians have to have a Victory Day parade and establish a bus route to get some red on the map. I want to underline this here. There is exactly as much hard evidence right now that the Russians control Borovaya as there is for the Ukrainians controlling Stepnogorsk - one video of an infantry detachment in the general urban area, sometime in March-April when the snow had melted but the leaves were still off the trees - but one map update is “realistic analysis” and one is “insane cope.” And this, by the way, is not how pro-Ukrainian mappers are behaving - it’s how allegedly pro-Russian ones are. DivGen hasn’t even marked up Borovaya yet, they’re apparently too busy hallucinating Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk. Rybar has the AFU south of Stepnogorsk and attacking Kamenskoe! I am increasingly sick and tired of these people.

Robotic anti-fascism

In many capitalistic societies, robots, AI and similar technologies are used to empower elites. This is sometimes called “techno-fascism” or “techno-feudalism”.

But such technologies can be used to for the public good, to empower ordinary people, as seems to be the case in China and also Russia. Below, a followup to previous articles. — as I have written about before. AI might actually be antifascist!

China plans to fill labor shortage with millions of humanoid robots. Barclays Plc analysts predict that millions of workers in China will be replaced by robots. @Yang Shiya/XinHua/Global Look Press Text: Elizaveta Shishkova Active automation will help offset up to 60% of China’s expected labor force losses by 2035, Interfax reports . Over the next decade, the country’s potential workforce could decline by 37 million due to demographic pressures. Such a decline could seriously hinder the development of the industrial sector, which accounts for about a quarter of the Chinese economy. Standard productivity gains will only cover a small portion of the labor shortage, making the reliance on robotics inevitable. Reducing the number of people in factories will create a huge domestic market for new technologies. Under an optimistic scenario, the number of working anthropomorphic machines will reach 24 million units by 2035. “The current decade is the decade of robots, and it belongs to China,” Barclays Plc analysts emphasized. As Vzglyad newspaper reported, analysts predicted a 60 million-person population decline in China over the next ten years. Chinese authorities have planned to accelerate the introduction of anthropomorphic robots within the framework of the fifteenth five-year plan. In the first two months of this year, the volume of industrial robotics production in China increased by a third

American fascisms

American fascism is never one thing. It’s like hamburgers, chicken or beef or fish, with cheese or without cheese, fries or not. There is a fascism for every taste. So it “invisible fascism” . A hamburger is still a hamburger.

Which is why you have the governments you do, each as bad as the previous one.

As you know, I have written a lot about Trump’s threats to level Iran and then his failure to follow through,

The Punditocracy of course tries to ascribe rational motive - usually just one. But in ordinary life, people rarely do anything for just one reason. Yet, somehow we always want to reduce things to a singular motive.

So, today Moon of Alabama ran an article quoting an article run by Yves Smith who had written and a long and convoluted article on why Trump was postponing his threatened attack on Iran —so he could capitalize on the stock market. Smith’s blog is Naked Capitalism.

Another big attack on Iran, and Iran’s inevitable retaliation, would likely lead to a market crash and sever personal losses for Trump. That may well be the one and only thing that is holding him back.

This,B, is is a little short-sighted, You can actually profit in a market crash — if they know it’s coming. As I wrote before, Trump appears to have been making money from market volatility, knowing that he can cause the market to react in one direction or another with some insanity on Truth Social.

So Bernard’s reasoning and Smith’s is not quite right. “Naked” indeed.

OK… I just couldn’t resist. I have been looking for an excuse to post this

Leaving aside eye-candy, there other reasons.

Trump’s stated reason on UnTruth AntiSocial is that the UAE and Qatar begged him not to attack Iran., which I am sure that they did because:

Iran has said it will destroy vital infrastructure vital to the continued existence of the UAE and Qatar, including access to data.

And, there is no protection from the US;

Another reason is that Iran is clearly hoping the US will attack so it can respond and devastate US forces - and, of course, Israel is not doing well in Lebanon.

Not that Trump pays attention to details. But some in the Pentagon do because they are the ones who will be blamed in the end.

Sorry Yves, sorry B., sorry Larry, there are just so many reasons for this situation going on and on and on…

That is not to say that Trump will NOT attack some time in the future. This genius is unstable.

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