News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
4dEdited

A charitable person might conclude that one shouldn't blame Messrs Trump, Biden, Reagan, etc. - obvious victims of senile dementia. An even more charitable person might extend that toleration to Mr Bush Jr, on the grounds that he could not help being a conscienceless psychopath.

But where do you stop?

After a while, any intelligent mind is going to shift to considering the political system that continually and predictably elevates such lamentable material to the office of Chief Executive. Where they are usually surrounded by a supporting crew of equally deplorable but less dramatic personages.

Should a constitutional republic like the USA have a mechanism for selecting the best people and putting them in power? Rather than the worst?

Somewhere between Jefferson, Franklin, Madison, the Adams, and Tom Paine... and the present-day establishment, something has gone very, very wrong. What could it be?

Unless... simply money? As President, Thomas Jefferson refused to accept any present whatsoever - even a walking stick from a family member on his birthday. He saw clearly that there could be no dividing line or stopping place. Then again, the moment his eyes closed in death, creditors swarmed in and took all his property. He had honour and honesty - but no cash.

As for fox domestication, it seems to have worked like a charm on most of us humans. But about 1% somehow got changed into hyenas.

Reply
Share
3 replies
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
4d

Meanwhile back at the Rancho Mirage called America, millions are struggling with an inflation shock due to Chumps militarist theatrics/optics.

Not only global supply chain destruction seen during Covid.

Now the U.S. economy is facing demand destruction which the Third World countries had to endure for the last 60 years with IMF Shock Therapy which included forced currency devaluations and "conditionalities" e.g. deindustrialization for 'approoriate technologies' i.e. farming.

Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture