That was Trump’s April Fool’s Day speech to the nation,

Who is the Fool? Trump? Or the Nation?

Oh..both.

For Trump every day seems to be Fool’s Day.

After just one month, President Trump highlighted the extraordinary achievements of the U.S. military, which has delivered swift, overwhelming blows to the Iranian regime — decimating its navy, shattering its air force, eliminating its key terrorist leaders, and systematically dismantling its ability to threaten America, our allies, and the world. White House Press Release

So, the US have defeated the Iranians. What next? Why is there no Trump Tower in Tehran?

I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America’s military objectives shortly — very shortly. We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We are going to bring them back to the stone ages where they belong. In the meantime, discussions are ongoing… We have all the cards; they have none. Donald the Fool.

And:

Tonight, every American can look forward to a day when we are finally free from the wickedness of Iranian aggression Fooled ya’ once, fooled ya’ again.

Iranian aggression? Like these guys?.

I knew there was something suspicious about masked men with guns with body armor killing Americans for no obvious reason other than being American and insisting on it !

Too bad the Iranians are not impressed.

They keep up their missile and drone strikes.

Which vary from day to day of course. But the damage is continuous. And accumulative.

Hezbollah continues to smash the IDF and one suspects it won’t be too long before you will see them raiding the Sea of Galilee.

The Houthis are just getting started and might turn their attention to the House of Saud if it dares to get uppity. Resistance forces in Iraq are not only powerful but growing in popularity.

Of course, the US and Israel keep threatening to send in the Marines and Special Forces, but the risk is high. The Commander in Chief can’t go because of bone spurs.

From my SouthFront voiceover today (video tomorrow)…,

By March 27, the movement of up to 41 MC-130J Commando II special-mission aircraft to RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom were documented, including at least 11 with the Silent Knight modifications meant to support covert infiltration operations. Three AC-130J Ghostrider gunships were also documented there. Two United States Air Force EA-37B Compass Call electronic warfare aircraft were also observed arriving at the same air base on March 31. The very next day, the arrival of 12 A-10C Thunderbolt II attack jets was reported.

Each MC 130 J can carry 75 to 95 paratroopers entering enemy airspace at low level (about 100 feet) using terrain following radar but must fly 15, 000 to 25, 000 feet to drop paratroopers. However, they are also used for flight refueling of helicopters and tilt rotors which is their likely purpose in the case of West Asia. Unlike the Venezuela , Iran AD is very sophisticated and so is Russian and Chinese EW.

That raises risks higher.

Of course, they also need bases to fly from! Mildenhall is pretty far from Iraq, a six and half hour flight.

Let’s just say, that putting boots on the ground actually ends up sadly.

In the meantime, Trump is bombing civilian targets – schools, hospitals and the like. Which is not going to encourage the Iranians to talk.

American troops are on the move.

On March 28, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in the Middle East with some 2,200 marines aboard the aircraft-carrying USS Tripoli and two other amphibious vessels. Around the same time, it was confirmed that the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit had made a stop at Hawaii with its 2,500 marines aboard three amphibious vessels, including the aircraft-carrying USS Boxer, before continuing its war towards the region. (SouthFront)

Meanwhile, according to various reports, some 3,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division began arriving in the region on March 30. Let’s just say 10,000 troops plus alpha facing 25,000 and 40,000 IRGC elite special operations forces backed up another 200,000.

IRGC answer to American “illegals”

Markets

The markets reacted to Trump’s speech

Oil Prices Surged:

Crude oil spiked as Trump vowed to hit Iran “extremely hard” over the next two to three weeks.

Brent Crude:

Jumped roughly 8%, trading above $109 a barrel.

WTI Crude:

Rose 9%, Also climbing above $109 a barrel.

Equities Plummeted:

Major global indices and U.S. futures fell sharply as hopes for a swift resolution faded.

U.S. Futures:

S&P 500 futures fell 1.5%,

Nasdaq 100 futures sank 2%,

Dow Jones futures dropped 1.4% (over 600 points).

Asian Markets:

South Korea’s Kospi led declines with a 4.47% drop; Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.38%.

European Markets:

The Stoxx 600 shed more than 1%, with Germany’s DAX leading regional losses.

Safe Havens & Bonds:

The U.S. Dollar strengthened as investors moved away from riskier assets, which is a bit like hiding under the bed during a home invasion.

Bond Yields rose across developed markets (including the U.S., U.K., and Germany) as bond prices fell, reflecting fears of prolonged “war-driven” inflation.

Sector Highlights

Energy Stocks: Companies like Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips saw shares rise by about 3-4% following the spike in oil prices.

Travel & Leisure:

Cruise lines (Carnival, Royal Caribbean) and major airlines (Delta, United) tumbled roughly 4% due to soaring fuel costs and demand fears.

What market reaction means?

Nobody knows what this means for the future. It is an emotional reaction.

But the consensus is Trump’s foolery “dashed de-escalation hopes” and created stagflation concerns, as a result of no timeline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz or a clear path to ending hostilities. What did the “markets” expect? LOL. Joke’s on them.

Ugh, they say, ‘stagflation”. That means high inflation, stagnant economic growth, and high unemployment. Translation: rich get richer and you and I get poorer.

‘We are going to hit them hard’ said Trump and oil prices spiked — again.

Let us keep the Big(ger) Picture in mind. This war is a disaster for the US, and also the G7 countries with the possible exception of resource-rich Canada.

On the other hand, it is a big boost to the Russian economy which stands to make huge amounts in profits from oil and gas, fertilizers, food and other resources. China also benefits as the petroyuan achieves prominence. The consensus in the West is that if it suffers, the whole world suffers, too. That is not necessarily so.

More on that next time.

" Fool me once, shame on you . Fool me twice, shame on me"

Foxes teach us something

Years ago when I read up on Russian fox domestication experiments, it changed my entire view of humanity — in a positive way. Check out this video and see if you can guess what I concluded.

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