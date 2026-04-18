Much quoted today by just about everyone.

Qalibaf Rejects Trump’s Claims on Iran-US Talks as False

(Tasmin Agency)

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf dismissed recent comments by US President Donald Trump regarding negotiations with Iran, stating that all seven of his claims are false. Qalibaf posted a message on his X account about the precise details of the negotiations, stating that all seven claims made by Trump are false. Qalibaf, who headed Iran’s negotiating team in the recent Pakistani-mediated talks in Islamabad, wrote: “1. The US president made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which are false. 2. With these lies, they did not win in the war, and they certainly will not achieve results in negotiations either. 3. With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open. 4. Passage through the Strait will take place based on a ‘designated route’ and with ‘Iran’s permission’. 5. Whether the Strait is open or closed, and its regulations, are determined in the field, not on social media. 6. Media warfare and the engineering of public opinion are an important part of the war, and the Iranian nation will not be influenced by these tactics.”

Quelle surprise !

You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all of the time.”

Falsely attributed to Abraham Lincoln, this aphorism appeared in 1886 and appears to have been used in advertising to suggest that consumers would discern truth in the end. An excuse of deceptive PR?

Donald Trump thinks you can fool the people all the time because for most people either the truth doesn’t matter, unless it involves teenage hookers -- or because hey can’t do anything about lies, at least not in geopolitics, war and peace and other things of little consequence to them.

Is that cynical?

I guess…

But it seems that in the case of the US, maybe Trump doesn’t lie more than other US Presidents – he is just less adept at it. I guess he looked at his predecessors and thought, “What the f**k – who cares?

If you look at his growing net worth and that of the rest of Trump cartel, he might be right.

Who will pay in the end? Not them. You will.

Of course, the current dip in oil prices is temporary. Just by shooting off his mouth Trump can get them to rise again. And make more money. He owns the casino and the House always wins.

That’s what the blockade is in place for— to keep things going.

Not that he doesn’t have options.If worst comes to worst, he can get his buddy Bibi to bomb a kindergarten .

Sure, all this is hastening the demise of that unnaturnal freak of nature, the US of A – but it was going to happen anyway.

That’s what MAGA as all about. It wasn’t about making America great again.

Because America was

never all that great

doomed in this century

Which brings us back to fooling people. People don’t like unpleasant truths. They want to be fooled.

In the meantime, Trump prepares for another round of war. No toilets. No laundry. Now, no food, What could go wrong.

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