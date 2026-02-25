News Forensics

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
Feb 25

Is it possible that the 2005 'sitting duck' was built using melted down (recycled) steel from Lucky Larry's Demolition Derby at the WTC? That was all shipped to China lickety-split before forensics could be done.

The MIC is a money-laundering machine. Most Western militaries are.

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4 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
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HandleIt
Feb 25Edited

I look at whole US military as a welfare program for rages to riches. You got people who can't spell or do math they'll pull out of gutter to run multi million dollar equipment and only costs that much because you got no bid contracts for Wall Street DoD firms. Whole thing is a joke.

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5 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
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