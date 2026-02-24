Larry Johnson points to indicators that the US is NOT going to war with Iran.

While it is true that Donald Trump has deployed the largest force of US combat aircraft to West Asia/the Middle East since George W Bush did it in early 2003, there are two other key indicators that are not yet lighting up, which would signal an attack is imminent — i.e., NOTAMS and US embassies ordering some or all of its employees to depart the country. As of February 23, only US Embassy Beirut has ordered non-essential employees to depart, while the US embassies in the Gulf states remain intact.

In the meantime, the US fleet just got smaller.

Look, I know stuff. According to Chappy and Ichi, I am the Toilet Guy. So believe me when I say things can get …shitty…fast.

The US Navy’s most expensive ship, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, sent to the coast of Iran, has lost its combat capability. It turns out the carrier is experiencing plumbing issues—the toilets are spewing like fountains, and the ship urgently needs to be docked for repairs. The carrier group sent to Iran has lost its combat capability because its lead nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), has encountered plumbing problems. Serious problems, and they’re present throughout the ship. According to Western media reports, there are virtually no working toilets, and those that do exist have queues of 45 minutes to an hour. There are over 4,600 people on board, the toilets are running low, and queues can last up to 45 minutes. They can’t fix the system at sea. Thus, the US Navy’s main strike ship, which the Pentagon planned to play a key role in the strikes on Iran, has been hit by a “fecal apocalypse.” The aircraft carrier isn’t currently in the mood for strikes; it will likely undergo repairs in a Greek port. The demand for plumbers in Greece has skyrocketed. It’s claimed that if the carrier’s sewer system isn’t repaired soon, the ship will simply drown in its problems.

If you go to X you will a LOT of stuff on how the sailors are serving their country —as you can see.. This article says the Ford will have to dock for repairs in Greece No, Crete…. But, hey, it’s a Russian article! Which I quote just to show how MSM news gets around, a little distorted (Haifa not Greece) but good pictures .

The US Navy says:

However 1945 says.

So much for advanced technology. Stealth jets that are not stealthy and don’t have radars. Air defense missiles that don’t work against advanced missiles. Tanks that drown in mud…. Now carriers that sailors won’t sail on.

Toilets? You can tell a country by the quality of its toilets — and its water.

The other carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln has its problems too. Yup, water.

Water, water, everywhere, Nor any drop to drink Rime of the Ancient Mariner . S.T. Coleridge

Like the Ford’s toilet problems, Abe’s water problem is a long-standing issue. And also like the Ford, the Abe is long overdue for maintenance.

In addition, the carrier lost its main replenishment vessel — the Big Horn— which ran aground in Oman. Note to Navy: ships travel on water, not on ground.

Now the Abe must rely on other vessels, undermanned with commercial crews, and old and vulnerable.

What could go wrong?

Everything?

Add to this Reuters reports that Chinas is gifting Iran with A the CM-302 – the export variant of China’s heavy YJ-12 ‘carrier killer’ anti-ship cruise missile ,with a 250-500kg warhead, speeds of Mach 3-4 at elevations as low as 5m, and 290km range— also advanced autonomous anti-jamming and EW .

YJ-12 in cool blue camo’

And China’s MizarVision has been entertaining viewers with beautiful images of every US base and its assets.

Some pundits think a war would give Trumpty Dumpty a boost. Nope. Only a very short successful war. Not one where your carriers sink, leaving just a brown, smelly stain on the ocean. Trump’s polls are the lowest ever — for both terms— but they could go even lower, umm…down the pipes.

When did US politics become a sewer….? Oh…forever?

Donnie —just flush and move on.

Or maybe just eschew the war thing.

For Want of a Nail (1629)

For want of a nail, the shoe was lost;

For want of a shoe, the horse was lost;

For want of a horse, the rider was lost;

For want of a rider, the battle was lost;

For want of a battle, the kingdom was lost,

And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.

Higher Education

Anything want to know I just ask my bosses.

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