News Forensics

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
Feb 24Edited

On top of the bad news about the build-up of a tremendous Naval and Air Power near Iran, the top general(s) in the Pentagon, after having warned intern, now have used the media to warn the US NOT to attack Iran. This is confirmed by GROK:

GROK

Yes, this isn't fake news. The post by @Megatron_ron is a direct and accurate summary of a real article published yesterday (February 23, 2026) in The Wall Street Journal (paywall, but the gist is confirmed everywhere). What exactly does the WSJ article substantiate?

Sources: "Current and former officials" (current and former US officials).

The warnings come primarily from Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (the US military's top brass). He has repeatedly stated this in internal Pentagon discussions and in National Security Council meetings with Trump. Other senior Pentagon leaders share the same concerns.

Exact risks mentioned (quotes from the article): "Risk of serious casualties to US and allied forces." Attrition of air defenses (Patriot, Thaad, SM-3 – enough for about two weeks of heavy Iranian missile attacks).

Overstretched troops and ammunition stockpiles:

A prolonged campaign would jeopardize preparations for a potential conflict with China.

Options range from "limited airstrikes" to a days-long air campaign aimed at regime change.

Additional context in the article: Trump has not yet made a decision.

The US has the largest air force concentration in the Middle East since the 2003 Iraq War.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly responded: "Gen. Caine is a highly respected professional who provides unbiased information. Trump is the final decision-maker."

Proof of authenticity:

The article is on the WSJ website: "Pentagon Flags Risks of a Major Operation Against Iran" (authors: Alexander Ward, Lara Seligman, Shelby Holliday).

The WSJ also posted it on its official Facebook account. Within hours, it was reprinted by Axios, Seeking Alpha, the Jerusalem Post, Investing com, etc.

The two photos in the tweet (Trump + Gen. Dan Caine) are simply illustrative, not "evidence" per se, but the story below it aligns perfectly with the WSJ article.

In short: this is classic, well-researched journalism from one of the world's most respected newspapers, based on multiple insiders. Those calling it "fake news" usually do so because they don't like the news, not because it's false.

Cassandra.

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3 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
Andrew Ho's avatar
Andrew Ho
Feb 24

Reportedly sailors on the Ford sabotaged the sewers by stuffing clothing into the plumbing system. Well good for them I say! The more people wake up from Israeli propaganda the better!

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