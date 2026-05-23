Today’s post for coffee buyers.

What makes a human “human”. It’s all in the mind.

I do a lot of “falsification’ research trying to disprove my own theories, especially in the area of genetics, molecular biology, evolution and human nature.

In doing this, I often use various LLMs as search engines. Recently, I have noticed a shift in the AI “narratives” about human nature, with ‘consensus” results justifying what many of us were taught in high school economics —that it is a dog-eat-dog world, competitive, unequal, violent, winner-takes-all.

Why? because it’s human nature. It’s biology.

I have never believed that. So I did a deep dive to prove it. Somehow this connects to today’s article.

If you want to read it, buy a coffee.

Neither law nor conscience

Truly said.

It is very clear US has neither law nor conscience.

Since 1945, the US has violated the dictates of conscience —and the national and international laws that derive from it — and millions of innocent people have died.

This is a country where the powerful are very much above the law.

That’s the intrinsic meaning of “exceptionality” .

According to a 2024 Supreme Court ruling, a US President cannot be held accountable for even the most heinous acts if committed “officially” - including murder, terrorism, torture, sundry abuses of innocents including imprisonment and rape — and, of course, that biggie — acts of war.

The only check on a President isimpeachment, which can remove him from office. Prosecuting him after that is difficult since it depends on proving he committed this acts outside of his official mandate. Trump, for example, could not be held accountable for waging unprovoked war on Iran since, right or wrong, s it was within the purview of his official duties as President.

Of course, those who commit crimes at his request —including members of his cabinet and the military can be tried if the Attorney General and Justice Department authorize it. Good luck on that.

The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Trump v. United States explicitly permits the President to direct DOJ prosecutions, dissolving the post-Watergate norm of DOJ independence.

Executive directives assert that the Attorney General and all DOJ agencies fall directly under the President’s supervision and control, requiring them to align with White House policies and strategic plans.

Of course, if the President changes….

So it is that Trump feels free to start an unprovoked, illegal war against Iran, support genocide in Gaza and murder in Lebanon, authorize the bombings of schools and hospitals and other atrocities. He can kidnap Maduro and his wife on trumped up charges, killing perhaps 200 people in the process. He murdered a couple of hundred poor fisherman on suspicion of bringing contraband into the US. He has now had Raoul Castro of Cuba indicted for terrorism and murder.

But he is above the law. And his thugs in the White House are also above the law.

The problem, however, is not Trump. It is American law itself, which is written to subvert justice. It is a code of corruption, in a increasingly amoral society.

Trump is bad. So was Biden. So was Obama. And Bush and Clinton.

Abdulrahman al-Awlaki was murdered by Obama in 2011. He was 16 His sister Nawar was killed by Trump in 2017. They were both Americans.

US Presidents: all criminals. Serial killers. And the Supreme Court, complicit, along with everyone who votes Democrat or Republican. Guess that’s why Ted Bundy wanted to run for office.

Trump has promised to expand the death penalty. Why not? He has gotten away with murder, as has every other President in recent memory.

Somehow there has to be accountability. Even a little.

It makes sense therefore for other countries to hold tribunals trying Trump and other Presidents for their crimes - along with those who carry out their orders.

It would be an exercise in shaming and the US media would try to laugh it off, but trials draw attention.

It’s a form of legal doxing.

The US has a lot to be ashamed for. Including the fact that much of the public has no conscience. Much of the public — but not all.

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Help Ichi and Chappy and the their resident Paleo Person by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow.

Some (many) of my subscribers are neurodivergent…so…

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