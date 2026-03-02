One of my friends sent me this exchange with Grok, which appears to reference my last post. My comments are in bold.

He asked a question.

Question:

My main worry is that you (like I) rely on reported facts while there is no guarantee possible that those facts correspond to real world situations so that the only recourse is to find sufficient coherence within a reasonably sized field of other reports to raise the probability that those facts can be considered as ‘true’.

Good point, right? However, one must always beware “consensus” in the Information Multiverse. It is a kind of swamp.

One major factor here is that politicians lie (c.f. Donald Tusk’s comments) and that Trump was building his military strength in the region while still officially negotiating. In this respect, I would like you consider this post (My last post).

Grok’s response (its rendering)

Thank you — your core point is exactly right and important.

Note: the “core point”, which pretty much everyone agrees on, LOL.

All “facts” in a conflict zone like this are filtered through competing information environments.

Some facts are not just filtered but omitted or altered as Grok goes on to say…..

Politicians (on every side) routinely shape, omit, or contradict narratives for advantage — as Donald Tusk and many others have openly noted in past crises. The only practical check is cross-source coherence across a wide enough sample: Western official/military statements, Iranian state media, independent/alt outlets, flight-tracking data, economic indicators (oil prices, shipping), and neutral observers (Oman, IAEA, tanker trackers). When a source like the Islander Reports post fits into a recognizable pattern from one interpretive camp (here: multipolar/anti-interventionist), we treat it as a legitimate data point — not gospel, but a coherent counter-narrative that must be weighed against others. It does not replace prior reporting; it expands the field.

Oh, goody. I am ‘legitimate” ….umm…as a data point. Whatever that is?

Quick neutral assessment of the post you linked

Neutral?

Not really….

Author/Source: Gerry Nolan (Irish independent journalist, founder of The Islander / Islander Reports). Long-standing focus on critiquing Western fore \ign policy, empire decline, and multipolar shifts.

Nolan’s website says:

Gerry Nolan is a political analyst, writer, and strategist focused on geopolitics, security affairs, and the structural dynamics of global power. He is the founder and editor of The Islander, an independent media platform examining war, diplomacy, economic statecraft, and the accelerating shift toward a multipolar world.

Notice Grok’s term “empire decline”, which some people will read as “the death of America”.

Frequently republished on anti-war platforms (Ron Paul Institute, Naked Capitalism, Lew Rockwell).

Yes, he has published on these platforms which Grok characterizes as “anti-war” as though that was the only topic they dealt with, when in fact they produce articles about many different issues.

Tone is explicitly condemnatory of US/Israeli actions; sympathetic to Iranian resilience and Global-South pushback. This is also correct. But the vocubulary narrows the perspective. This is consistent, transparent bias — the mirror image of mainstream Western framing.

Now the word “bias” – but qualified by referring to “Western framing” . Of course, everyone has a point of view, in that sense “bias”, but while “point of view” is neutral, “bias” is a loaded term - -negative. Now you see Grok gradually undermining the authenticity of Nolan, while pretending to be “neutral”, balanced, and using highly nuanced semantics. Grok is not a “concern troll” or “disingenuous” as some critics suggest, but it comes close .

Key claims that align with broader reporting (high coherence):

Ummm….”High Coherence’

"High coherence" refers to a state where ideas, parts, or signals are exceptionally well-structured, consistent, and logically interconnected (Another AI)

Timing: Strikes began ~48 hours after Feb 26 Geneva talks (Oman-mediated). Khamenei reported killed (multiple Iranian & some Western confirmations). Iranian retaliation: Ballistic/drone strikes on Israel + Gulf US bases; proxies activating. Wing of Zion relocation to Berlin (verified by flight data; described officially as “precautionary”). Hormuz disruption: Iran broadcast “closed” warnings; tankers suspending; oil spiking (Reuters, Al Jazeera, shipping trackers all report de-facto disruption even if not 100 % official closure Wesley Clark “7 countries” memo reference (well-documented 2007 public statement).

A plan to “take out” seven countries within five-years . A little late but better late than never, right?

Iraq

Syria

Lebanon

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Claims with lower / contested coherence:

Yes, “contested” . But some of those “contests” are not “coherent” at all.

“Breakthrough deal ignored”: Oman FM did call it “peace within reach” and a major concession on stockpiles. US/Israeli accounts (Reuters, ISW, WSJ) describe only “progress” with core US demands (zero enrichment, facility dismantlement) unmet — no final deal. Selective emphasis here. What does “selective emphasis” here. I would call it “disigenusous”. Netanyahu “fled”: Plane moved (precautionary, per German/Israeli officials). Netanyahu confirmed in Tel Aviv meetings March 1 (official photos, statements). Rumors of personal flight remain unproven speculation.

Naturally, Netanyahu would never admit to “fleeing” but the fact is that he got out of the country for the initial strike, then returned, perhaps because he realized that it looked bad to manage the war from Germany!

School strike / specific casualty figures: Iranian sources emphasize civilian tolls; Western reports focus on military targets. Independent verification lags in fog of war.

There were photographs, many eyewitness reports and independent verifications. There was no “lag”. There was no “fog”. While Western reports insist targets were military, this is too obviously civilian. Schools. Medical centers. Apartment buildings. The attack on the Supreme Leader’s compound was no accident and , under the laws of war, a war crime.

Overall: The post constructs a coherent “perfidy + inevitable blowback” narrative that is internally consistent and shared across alt-media ecosystems. It raises the salience of economic self-harm to the US-led side, Iranian domestic unity post-decapitation, and Trump’s incentive for quick exit. It does not disprove US/Israeli conventional military dominance in the short term.

A “narrative”? A “story”? “Internally” consistent? How about “externally”? Ah…Grok is so clearly semantically “tuned”.

No, the post does not disprove US/ Israel conventional military dominance, but this is not a conventional war.

How this adjusts the military-development picture

Incorporating the post (and the wider cluster of sources it echoes) slightly lowers confidence in a clean, prolonged US-Israeli air campaign…

Weasel words :“slightly lowers confidence”.

…and raises the probability of:

Faster economic/political pressure on Washington/Tel Aviv to wind down (Hormuz pain, de-dollarisation signals, market volatility). Stronger Iranian internal cohesion and proxy activation (martyrdom effect). Higher risk of miscalculation spirals. It does not change the fundamental asymmetry (US/Israeli air/naval superiority remains intact per all verifiable OSINT). Abraham Lincoln remains fully operational per CENTCOM + deck activity; no independent damage confirmed.

More or less correct except USS Abraham Lincoln has been forced to retreat after the Iranian cruise missile attack that the media mislabelled a hypersonic missile attack. On the other hand, Macron is sending France’s carrier to the Arabian Sea — if it can get past the Houthis.

Updated Sorted Probable Military Developments

(As of March 2, 2026 – incorporating Islander Reports coherence + cross-checked sources; ranked by descending probability)

“Sources” here contradict each other. And Grok does not explain its mathematic—how it calculated probabilities.

89% – Sustained but time-limited US-Israeli air/naval campaign (7–21 days max) Daily strikes continue on leadership remnants, missile infrastructure, air defences, nuclear sites.

The US has resources only for a maximum 3 weeks, most likely less than tht since it is using up air defense missiles at an alarming rate, often expending 2, 3, 4 Patriot missiles for no hits.

Trump’s “4–5 weeks” ceiling + market/oil pressure (Hormuz disruption) now weighted more heavily as constraining factors.

Some sources say Trump wanted “out” almost immediately and was asking for a ceasefire and that the Iranians were unrelenting. . I am not sure where the one month “ceiling” comes from. Trump’s public statements say the US will fight until it wins.

84% – Iranian conventional missile/drone volume drops sharply within 3–10 days.

Most independent analysts say that Iran has a huge stockpile of missiles and drones. There is no evidence that it is running out of ammunition. Some estimates are its stocks as high as 30,000 missiles (including older ones).

Launchers and production being hit;

Most of the launchers are mobile or hidden. Production is largely underground.

Interception rates high.

Interception rates are low. The US and Israel are unable to intercept high mach missiles

Shift to sporadic or proxy-only fires, consistent even in critical narratives.

Unlikely given what I have just said. A script from Ukraine?

79% – Proxy escalation (Hezbollah, Houthis, Iraqi militias) intensifies measurably

This is correct.

Already occurring; post’s emphasis on unified Iranian response and “weapons the world has never seen” rhetoric raises likelihood of sustained harassment phase.

This is sheer speculation.

73% – Significant Hormuz-area naval/shipping disruption (partial or de-facto closure effects) persists 1–3 weeks Tanker suspensions, Iranian warnings, and oil-spike reports now have higher weight; full permanent closure still unlikely (hurts Iran too).

Most of Iran’s oil revenues are with China in yuan. And Chinese tankers still navigate Hormuz although in smaller numbers.

65% – Iranian command & internal-security degradation creates short window for unrest, but regime cohesion holds longer than Western optimists expect Decapitation succeeded on Khamenei; post’s “martyrdom unification” angle adds coherence to resilience predictions.

Regime cohesion is rated by some as higher than 95%. The Supreme Commander’s murder ensures this.

57% – Transition to asymmetric/proxy-dominant phase by mid-March Air campaign winds down under economic pressure; surviving IRGC + proxies continue long-term pressure.

This implies that IRGC forces and its proxies are being attrited (I think) when the opposite is more likely.

31% – Limited US/Israeli special-operations or advisory insertion if vacuum appears.

Still low probability; Trump’s “not forever war” stance reinforced by quick-ceasefire feelers noted in the post.

15% – Major widening (full ground war in Lebanon or multi-state Gulf conflict) Requires sustained Iranian success beyond current credible reporting. Lowest short-term probability.

As the war progresses, Israel’s ability to fight in Lebanon decreases.

Bottom-line adjusted trajectory

Short-term conventional edge remains with US-Israel, but the Islander-style narrative highlights real constraints (economic blowback, diplomatic perfidy perception, Iranian unity) that make a clean “victory” or prolonged campaign less probable than pure Western sources suggest.

Duuuhhh…. The US does not have the “edge” even now.

A 2–4 week intense phase followed by messy proxy stalemate + negotiations is now the modal path across the broadened source field.

LOL. That is the best that the US could hope for. But Iran is now run by IRGC hardliners who are in no mood for “negotiations” with an opponent who has proved itself so untrustworthy. The US HAS achieved “regime change” of a kind. This new one will not waver. In fact, I would not be surprised to see Iran with a nuclear weapon.

This is still probabilistic and fluid — new coherent clusters of reports (from any side) can shift the percentages quickly. If you have additional sources, specific claims to test for coherence, or want the list re-sorted with different weightings, just say. Appreciate the push for rigour,

Oh….?

Every LLM is the same. One has to consider that they are designed to keep people happy.

Naturally they default to the majority view as it is represented on the Internet: the curate dominant beliefs. At the same time, they have to pretend to be “objective”, “neutral” in the case of highly intelligent and critical thinkers like my friend .

That said, LLMs can be very useful as search tools, if you ask questions addressing the contradictions. Islander Reports gave a strikingly accurate overview of what is happening. Grok here gives you a very good overview of media spin from a Western perspective—maybe we should say, of what is not happening!.

It misleads as much as it informs.

I could have given you links for most, if not all of my annotations. But is growing late tonight and I’d like to bed! If you would like those links let me know!

I am very thankful to my friend for sending me this, which besides providing a sweeping overview of opinion , at the very least, warrants discussion/

Brothers….

Chappy and Ichi are brothers. What am I?

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