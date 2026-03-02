News Forensics

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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
Mar 2Edited

You need your rest, Julian - we all do - especially us old farts.

Vox Day using Claude and Grok-

"Iran has spent perhaps 1,500 projectiles out of a combined drone and missile inventory of 80,000+. The coalition has spent perhaps 1,500 interceptors out of a total inventory of 2,500. Iran has consumed roughly 2% of its available munitions. The coalition has consumed roughly 60% of its available interceptors." - https://voxday.net/2026/03/02/the-exhaustion-timeline/ - Vox isn't even 60 yet - let the young squirts do the heavy lifting, eh?

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1 reply by Julian Macfarlane
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Davy Ro
Mar 2

Chay Bowers of the islander, is one of my go to sources of information. He's one of the very best independent journalists I've came across over quite a few years now. Rick Sanchez another more well known ex colleague of Chay still does some great interviews. By far & away these types of independent journalists are my go to sources. I will admit I have been guilty of not seeking out an alternative view now & again. But between the likes of them Max Blunenthal (think I spelled his name wrong) Kit Klarenburg & few others. Its been proven over the years how very good they are.

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