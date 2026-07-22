Overcoming AI Limitations

A while back I used an AI to analyze my apparently controversial corrections of Simplicius (Kitsch) and Larry Johnson.

I did that with a VPN and fake identity so I appeared as an independent researchr, comparing these very popular AltMedia notables with News Forensics and know-nothing “Julian Macfarlane” and also Dr. Bob, who knows everything .

This was to prevent the LLM’s algorithms from biasing its analysis to match that of myself. Keep in mind that you can only get ‘objective” analysis with an initial “script” that “masks”, who you are and what your biases are.

The AI analysis came out in my favor with News Forensics’ accuracy rated “high” and that of Simplicius and LJ “medium” to “low”.

Now, it seems that others have recognized the validity of this approach to working around LLM algorithmic biases.

Marshmallow Imperialism

One of them is John Helmer in his recent article: , Marshmallow Imperialism — John Mearsheimer Versus John Helmer.

Marshmallow imperialism is that view of American warmaking against Russia, Iran, China and Cuba which tastes sweet at first bite, but then melts in the mouth with nothing to chew on. That’s when the sugar addiction starts – this is wanting to taste more but never getting enough. Chemical engineers in China reported a year ago that opium is a medically appropriate antidote for this condition. Hopium, I mean. In hour-long podcasts – that’s more than six thousand words of text — it’s one thing to serve the audience marshmallow; it’s quite another to present something to chew on, like beef. The two cannot be combined because the political podcast is a polarizing medium; it’s for one or the other. Debating between fundamentally opposed viewpoints drives as many audiences away as it attracts, and so that’s not for podcasters. There can therefore be no debate in podcast format with the twin ideas that the evil US empire is being defeated in war, and that the sweet US empire – that’s the imperialism of American professors, CIA veterans, military experts, and podcasters – is now capable of overcoming the evil empire if they will be listened to in large enough numbers. There are, however, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools that allow the impossible — a debate on the US empire between marshmallow and beef.Here then is John Mearsheimer debating his views with mine on the US war against Iran and against Russia.

“The imperialism of American professors, CIA veterans, military experts, and podcasters”.

LOL. You know whom Helmer is talking about , right?

But he doesn’t name them – except for Mearsheimer, who is kind of a soft target, with a well-known academic ideology. Ummm….”realism”. ???

I took that report and ran it through another AI, with a different set of questions, which was illuminating. First, I asked for analysis of Helmer and Mearsheimer and con, as if I were a magazine writer researching an article.

AI Response

Overview of the Analytical Frameworks

The two excerpts offer distinct but deeply critical structural analyses of Western—specifically American—power in mid-2026. While both scholars operate broadly within the realist tradition, they arrive at contrasting evaluations regarding the limits, resilience, and trajectory of the U.S. global empire. Professor John Mearsheimer employs a military-strategic lens. He focuses on the concepts of “escalation dominance,” physical geography, alliance structures, and material logistics. His assessment points to an immediate, systemic American overextension and a tactical defeat in the Middle East. John Helmer operates through an economic-structural lens. He prioritizes “capital and economic interest structures,” ideological commitments, and attritional state durability. His assessment posits that despite tactical failures, the core machinery of the U.S. empire remains dominant, predatory, and highly effective at coercing its European allies.

Deep-Dive Structural Evaluation

The Paradox of “Escalation Dominance” vs. “Permanent Attrition”

A stark contradiction emerges in how both analysts view escalation. Mearsheimer argues that escalation dominance is the absolute metric of victory. Because Iran can retaliate symmetrically against U.S. allies (destroying Gulf desalination and oil plants), the U.S. cannot escalate further without inflicting self-defeating damage. Once the U.S. loses this edge, its strategy collapses. Conversely, Helmer views escalation through the lens of permanent, attritional management. In his view of the European theater, deterrence has failed entirely because the Western elite are structurally insulated from traditional deterrence signals. Military strikes do not force the West to the negotiating table; instead, they serve as a mechanism to mobilize and consolidate capital and resources for an endless conflict.

The Mechanics of Alliance Vulnerability

The authors present opposing views on how U.S. alliances handle extreme geopolitical pressure.

The Mearsheimer Model (Interests Over Imperial Loyalty):

In the Middle East, alliances are conditional. As soon as U.S. bases transform from protective shields into “giant magnets” for Iranian missiles, Gulf nations seek a diplomatic exit (modus vivendi) with Tehran. National survival supersedes alignment with Washington.

The Helmer Model (Total Imperial Capture):

In Europe, alliances are unconditional due to deep structural capture. Despite the loss of cheap Russian energy and clear domestic voter resistance, European political structures remain locked. Leadership changes (e.g., Starmer to Burnham) yield zero policy deviations because the underlying economic interest structures are fully Americanized

Material Logistical Fragility vs. Domestic Social Fragility

Both analyses identify a critical vulnerability that could break the status quo, but they locate it in different places.

The U.S. Bottle-neck (Mearsheimer):

The primary constraint is material and industrial. The U.S. cannot sustain an “endless war” due to the rapid depletion of precision weaponry, as seen in the 40-day air war of 2026. Industrial capacity limits American geopolitical ambitions.

The Russian Bottle-neck (Helmer):

The primary constraint is domestic and psychological. Russia’s vulnerability is not a lack of artillery, but internal strain: daily drone disruptions, gasoline rationing, and growing public frustration with domestic economic policies (such as the Central Bank’s high interest rates).

Strategic Synthesis & Blind Spots

Mearsheimer’s Framework Strength:

Accurately highlights the hard physical limits of air power and the severe logistical vulnerabilities of maintaining extended forward supply chains against a peer drone/missile adversary.

Blind Spot:

May overestimate the political freedom of the Gulf States to fully decouple from the U.S. financial system, ignoring the deep structural and economic ties that bind these regimes to Washington.

Helmer’s Framework

Strength:

Correctly identifies that the U.S. has successfully leveraged the Ukrainian crisis to eliminate European economic autonomy, effectively creating a captive market for American energy and defense industries.

Blind Spot:

Downplays how prolonged domestic economic degradation and inflation within European nations could eventually trigger systemic political instability, potentially breaking the elite consensus he describes. Ultimately, these two analyses reveal a highly fragmented global landscape. The U.S. is successfully consolidating its economic and political hegemony over its traditional Western allies, even as it struggles to project effective, unipolar military power against highly capable regional adversaries in the Global South. Recession inflation within European nations could eventually trigger systemic political instability, potentially breaking the elite consensus he describes.

Economic impact on europe: red sea

The ongoing Red Sea shipping crisis has inflicted a severe stagflationary shock on the European economy, directly inflating consumer prices while simultaneously suppressing GDP growth across the Eurozone. By choking off the fastest maritime trade route between Asia and Europe, the prolonged blockade forces a structural shift in global trade that disproportionately damages European industries. [1, 2, 3, 4] The economic fallout manifests across several critical vectors: [1]

1. Skyrocketing Logistic Costs and Port Reconfigurations

Suez Canal Avoidance: Rather than passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, cargo ships reroute around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] Extended Transit Times: Rerouting adds 10 to 14 days of transit time each way, absorbing global shipping capacity and causing acute container shortages. [1, 2, 3, 4] Freight and Insurance Spikes: Freight rates on Asia-to-Europe routes surged by over 300% from their pre-crisis levels. War-risk insurance premiums for ships entering the Mediterranean or adjacent waters have skyrocketed. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] Port Divergence: Med-based hub ports close to the Suez Canal face sharp drop-offs in container throughput, whereas Atlantic-facing gateways near the Strait of Gibraltar have experienced massive congestion and reconfiguration costs. [1, 2]

2. Supply Chain Chokeholds and Production Pauses

Just-In-Time Failures: The extended shipping times dismantle Europe’s lean inventory systems. [1, 2] Manufacturing Halts: European automotive factories, tech assembly plants, and heavy machinery companies have suffered rolling shutdowns. These delays stem from missing intermediate components traditionally imported from manufacturing hubs like China and India. [1, 2, 3] Producer Financial Drain: Industry data shows that EU manufacturers are bleeding an estimated $3.5 billion annually in lost production efficiency and premium logistics expenses. [1]

3. Structural Inflation and Macroeconomic Stagnation

Consumer Price Pressures: Economists evaluate that the persistent shock could drive a 1.8% spike in Europe’s headline inflation over a 12-month window, alongside a 0.7% lift in core inflation. [1] Growth Suppression: Macroeconomic assessments project that a sustained Red Sea blockade risks shaving up to 0.9 percentage points off European GDP growth, stalling an economy already weakened by high energy costs and tight monetary policies. [1, 2, 3, 4] Monetary Policy Dilemma: The persistent upward drift in logistics-driven inflation limits the ability of the European Central Bank (ECB) to safely cut interest rates, trapping Europe in an extended period of high borrowing costs. [1, 2] As highlighted by Allianz Trade, “global GDP growth slows by -0.4% and inflation increases by +0.5%” as a consequence of procurement becoming “significantly more expensive.”

So where do Mearsheimer and Helmer differ? Basically on US power. Mearsheimer sees the US as overextended and dominated by domestic concerns. ; Helmer sees it as gaining power in Europe as part of its drive for global empire.

My point of view and that of Brian Berletic overlap with a more nuanced approach. Berletic sees the US’s focus on China, which has led it to de-prioritize the Ukraine and “outsource” that war to Europe. In this context, the war on Iran is also a proxy war on China — from the East rather than the West.

But the US is not in any sense, stronger - -it is weaker and driven by its perceived sense of inability to keep up. It gaslights its public about its capabilities in all areas- military, economic, social, political.

My own view, as identified by the AI, is that this US political behavior depends on what the AI calls “fictional theater presentations to project an illusion of control”. This is because the US is not ruled by law or government but by the needs and wishes of corporatist oligarchy.

Four-way analysis (AI)

Berletic agrees.

Overall, Berletic views official statements regarding US military readiness not as objective facts, but as psychological operations and propaganda designed to project an illusion of unipolar dominance that the US can no longer logistically sustain

Europe is losing in Ukraine — which is fine for the elites that hope to exploit the situation to leverage it for greater individual power.

By absenting itself from the military equation in Europe, the US has given those elites are freer hand since it is clear that the US cannot be relied on and is also moving towards economic collapse.

The US is indeed weaker.

But Europe’s neo fascist renaissance does not make it stronger. Rather, it renders the postwar neo-social democratic social contract fallow. It is an empty field. European elites want to pave it over and make a parking lot. But people need to eat. And that field is inviting.

Europe once prospered as a result of cheap Russian oil and gas. Now, Russia and China have more an more to offer - and the US less and less of everything .

Orange Cats

Chappy is naughty. VERY! But he was completely feral so he doesn’t like strangers and hides when someone comes to the door. On the other hand, he recognizes my footsteps and comes to the door to greet me He also follows me around — everywhere.

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