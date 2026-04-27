So what’s happening in War these days?

Hezbollah vs Israel

Israel continues the war in Lebanon. As we all know “ceasefire” is meaningless to the Zionists. But they are not doing well.

IDF casualties are much higher than admitted. Cases of PTSD have skyrocketed beyond the ability of Israeli health services to cope. Israelis are killing themselves faster than Hezbollah.

Bibi accuses Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire! LOL .

Iran vs the US

I think Will Schryver has the last word – as usual

They will blow the whole wad on one last attempt to turn the tide of affairs. I believe there is a coalescing faction in Washington that is pushing to get out of this war without further delay. Militarily, it is a lost cause. Yes, I understand how many people think I’m nuts for saying such a thing, but that reality is becoming more apparent to more people with each passing day Even so, I am inclined to conclude that the empire is into this gambit way too far to turn back now. Negotiation of a deal from their current posture is unthinkable. Iran is dictating terms. The US blockade has been a farce so far. They have interdicted a couple ships for show. Many others have sailed on their merry way. Fact is, the US Navy cannot execute a tactically meaningful blockade. They have, at most, 17 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers in the Arabian Sea. They will absolutely feel compelled to retain at least a dozen of those to afford protection to the two carriers. That leaves five destroyers to enforce a blockade ranging over 3000+ miles of mostly sovereign waters (Pakistan and India) from the Iranian coast of the Gulf of Oman to the Strait of Malacca. Good luck with that — especially if the Chinese decide to start escorting convoys with warships. And so, back to the empire’s dilemma: even if they know they can’t sustain anything more than maybe another two weeks of high-intensity air strikes, they will almost certainly play that card in hopes of being able to improve their negotiating position. Of course, many people see the headlines about “three carrier strike groups” poised to rain death and destruction on the presumptuous Iranians, and they understandably assume it is true. They don’t understand that the USS Poopy Gerry (CVN-78) is a ship in sore need of two years in the repair dock; a ship that is hiding out in the far northern reaches of the Red Sea, with three destroyers assigned to protect it until it can sneak back through the Suez Canal in the dead of night and limp back to Norfolk. They don’t understand that the US Navy has already been struggling to sustain the USS Fraidy Abe (CVN-72) as it does figure-8s in the safe deep blue waters of the Arabian Sea — no bases in which to rest, recuperate, and replenish. Nothing but the increasingly scant pantries, refrigerators, and freezers of a ship that needs to feed 5000 people three meals a day. And now a navy that was struggling to sustain a single strike group in the Arabian Sea will be faced with sustaining TWO of them. The USS Bush League (CVN-77) has arrived on station, presumably not any closer than about 800 km from the Iranian coast. This is a fleet whose combat-ready sustainability has an extremely short half-life. The air force strike component in the region has not been strengthened to any significant degree during the course of this recent “ceasefire”. In fact, it has been weakened considerably since its high-water mark in late February. But a steady stream of C-17s has been delivering stuff of various kinds to the theater, presumably more air defense systems, interceptors, cruise missiles, and bombs. The ground component remains entirely insufficient to do anything meaningful. A single Marine Expeditionary Unit on the USS Tripoli, a Brigade Combat Team from the 82nd Airborne Division, and several special forces units. Maybe amounts to 5000 combat effectives, but I doubt it. Besides, I don’t believe they could insert even a mere 3000 combat effectives without some fashion of disaster ensuing. I apologize for my certainty on this point, but in my considered opinion, anyone who believes the US can insert a ground force into Iran — be it 1000, 10,000 or 100,000 — is bats in the belfry crazy. It simply could not be done. So that leaves them with an attempted reprise of the first couple weeks of this war: stand-off air and naval missile strikes. They will blow the whole wad on one last attempt to turn the tide of affairs. But they won’t disarm Iran. And Iran will then strike back with unprecedented salvos from their substantial stockpiles. And the state of affairs for the empire will go from bad to worse, with consequences as yet unforeseen.

What can I say? Other than: YES!

Russia vs Europe and Ukraine

It is very clear that Russia continues to make substantial, cumulative progress in the SMO. This can be understood by:

Increased degradation of Ukraine’s infrastructure – logistics, military, port facilities. energy

A virtual blockade of Odessa with attacks on ships.

Brutal attempts at forced conscription provoking public backlash

Increased open-ness of and activity by resistance groups on the left bank of the Dniepr and in the Black Sea area.

Higher casualty rates in the UAF, especially among mercenaries and “elite” (neoNazi) troops, who, due to manpower shortages, must join conscripts to fight

A 30:1 casualty rate in Russia’s favor.

Notice I left out “territory”

With Lugansk fully liberated and Donbas falling. the 680,000 strong Russian army, now spread out over a very long contact line, will soon find itself free to focus on liberating Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, establishing pressure on Kiev itself from the Left Bank in the north. After that comes the Black Sea coast.

As a result, the Russian internet is alive with commentary and debate.

Some commenters want to see Russia destroy the bridges over the Dniepr to isolate the Left Bank of the Dniepr from the Right, creating a geographic barrier to protect liberated territories. That won’t work. Right now the Ukrainians use the bridges to supply their forces with new troops, weapons, ammunition, and armor—which are quickly destroyed accelerating UAF losses, well over 2 million.

Drones and missiles, of course, can be launched from the Right Bank side. The Russians can only stop that by taking the area west of the Dnieper to the Polish border, which is where the bulk of the UAF’s weaponry enters the country.

As a result, some Russian writers suggest a military push from Belarus, with a force of about 150,000—which, of course, would be easier once the UAF is forced out of Donbas. This would cut off ingress of weapons from Poland.

Such a strategy might be easier now that Peter Maghar runs Hungary and is trying to reinvent the Austro-Hungarian Empire with a largely Slavic coalition of Hungary, Austria, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech republic, as a counter to the German dominated EU. To that you might add Bulgaria under the newly elected Radev. These countries are all ambivalent about Russia but threatened by an increasing domineering Berlin and Brussels, and of course the UK and France.

General of the Army Yuri Baluevsky, former Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

The former Chief of the General Staff, who earned a reputation as a man of principle both in that position and after leaving it, recalled that our former partners in the West, including those with whom we once tried to build a united socialist camp, openly declare: “You might survive until 2027, but in 2028, we will definitely attack you.” The general suggested considering the following questions: “What should we do in this situation? Should we continue to conduct a special military operation of attrition for several more years? Who will we continue to starve out—all of Europe, all of NATO, Japan, and all the other assorted others? And what about ourselves?”

He appears to concur with the influential political scientist Sergei Karaganov who has repeatedly stated that without Russia’s use of tactical nuclear weapons, demonstrating resolve, attacks will not seas. Says Baluevsky “ When will we start fighting for real?”

And: “Either a strong Russia, or it will cease to exist!”.

Of course, the Russian are encouraged by King Trump’s opinion that NATO is more trouble than its worth. It is also impressed by the demonstrated irrelevance of American advanced military technologies for a modern war.

Will Putin change course?

I doubt it.

The SMO was war on the cheap, which is one reason why Putin refused to call it a “war” and wouldn’t let anyone else call it that. It wasn’t “ a full-scale invasion” if it could be called an “invasion” since it was very small scale, using only a small fraction of Russia’s military resources— in some respects a kind of testing ground for the future, should Russia have to fight a larger, non-nuclear war.

The SMO unifies the country, stimulates development of technologies cut off by the west, and encourages rapid social and industrial development. It exposes corruption and bureaucratization in the military and business circles, too. So there is no need to accelerate the SMO– or go to the next stage. It is delivering rewards.

Why fight a war with EU and NATO, if they are already imploding, damaged by the death of the American Empire and Western style predatory capitalism?.

Today’s post for coffeebuyers is the full text of one of my source materials, RT’s omnibus article on Karaganov, a major influence in Russia. Some say ‘hardliner’; others say ‘realist’.

Don’t bother with the Wikipedia article on him — it’s propaganda.

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