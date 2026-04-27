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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
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Very good Julian !

And yes, Will Schryver is right...

We are going closer and closer to the Abyss. When will USRAEL break ? Or will they not ?

I bought some fruit in cans; long shelf life...

Cassandra

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