Update on my Eviction

A while back I wrote that I received an eviction notice from my new landlord – a developer who wants to tear down the building I live in and build a new, big luxury condominium complex on the site which will be expanded to include old houses next door.

Many people responded, bought me coffees, and wrote encouraging messages. So this is the update as well as basic information for those who didn’t get to read the last post on this matter.

My Situation.

I have been living in the same place for 30 years. The location is right in downtown Tokyo, within crawling distance of a major hospital and several clinics and supermarkets. It’s small but the rent has remained the same, so the same size apartment would cost 50 to 60% more – with three months deposit .

I have a tiny pension from Canada, a couple of hundred dollars. And not much savings left, having lost most of it, cheated out of it by a broker who I had known for years and trusted. I live simply. Don’t go to theaters or concerts or clubs or restaurants or on trips.

To add to that:

Most landlords in Tokyo will not rent to anyone over 70.

Most landlords do not permit cats. I will be 80 this year and belong to two cats.

What can I do?

On the other hand, tenants have some rights, it seems left over from the postwar period when the governments feared “socialism” (the first elected Japanese government was socialist which caused the American authorities to step in but they had to keep the commies out!).

There is a legal process, which will be long and costly.

I just want to keep on writing and researching and learning and enjoying a quiet, simple life with my cats.

You make all the difference

The support of my subscribers and especially coffeebuyers has helped a lot. I have to thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

The messages sometimes move me to tears. Everyone has their problems and your reaching out to me in this way encourages me to believe in the goodness of the human heart.

Besides that

You will notice that I have started creating short posts for coffeebuyers in addition to my regular posts. I figured that simple thank yous were not enough. I needed to do something extra.

I have been an outsider all my life. I have never had a home I could call my own —just shelter. But maybe that is what “home” really is — shelter — and those who join you there for warmth while the cold winds howl outside - these are family. We shelter together.

You are all my family.

Julian, Chappy, Ichi

Ichi and Chappy are very thankful for your coffees, Ichi especially since he is older and needs veterinary care for his kidneys, which is very expensive.