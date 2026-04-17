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heikomr's avatar
heikomr
7h

Julian, it makes me very sad to read this. Unfortunately, I am not in a position to help financially. My wife and I are being eaten alive by the tax office and inflation. Why does it absolutely have to be expensive Tokyo? Because no one outside of Tokyo will rent to you anymore? Because you feel "at home" there in Tokyo? If my wife knew about your fate and that of your cats and were also Japanese and living in Japan, she would adopt you and the cats immediately. Even though I cannot help you financially, I still hope and wish for you that you find a solution.

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Magallanica's avatar
Magallanica
5h

Dear Julian, I cannot imagine a situation like yours, alone in Japan, with cats facing eviction. 💔 Have you thought of opening a crowdfund to go for a small Akiya that doesn't require reno? You are an extremely valuable voice in a world of nonsense. 🙏

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