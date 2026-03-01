News Forensics

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
Mar 1

"Sooner or later, your narrative runs into artillery"

Garland Nixon

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ThirstyPerson's avatar
ThirstyPerson
Mar 1

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not attempt to hide or flee. His death means that the fatwah forbidding developing Iranian nuclear weapons has expired. Perhaps this what martyrdom is all about.

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